"You Just Sit And Stare At The Wall For Hours After You Finish It" — People Are Sharing The Best Books They Read In 2023

Recently, we asked the good people of BuzzFeed Community to name their favorite book of 2023, old or new. These are some of their answers:
1. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides.
2. Fantasticland by Mike Bockoven.
3. Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson.
4. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune.
5. Our Hideous Progeny by C.E. McGill.
6. Under The Whispering Door, also by TJ Clune.
7. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt.
8. The Measure by Nikki Erlick.
9. Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin.
10. Ella Minnow Pea by Mark Dunn.
11. The Future by Naomi Alderman.
12. Check & Mate by Ali Hazelwood.
13. The Girl With The Louding Voice by Abi Daré.
15. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir.
16. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jeanette McCurdy.
17. Caraval by Stephanie Garber.
18. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle.
19. Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton.
20. The Lies I Tell by Julie Clark.
21. The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan.
22. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh.
23. The Push by Ashley Audrain.
24. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver.
25. Again, Rachel by Marian Keyes.
26. Redfang Royal by Lola Rock.
27. And my personal fave, because guess what, I made the list — The Mill on The Floss by George Eliot.
Do you agree with the choices, or have your own suggestions? Let us know in the comments below!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Additional thumbnail credits: Getty Images / PBS / Focus Features