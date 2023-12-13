Skip To Content
We Want To Know The Best Book You Read In 2023

We're all ears...

Amy Glover
by Amy Glover

BuzzFeed Staff

Bookworms probably already know how hard it can be to pick a great book from the huge, never-ending list of novels.

So, we thought we'd ask you ourselves — what's the best book you've read in 2023, new or old, and why?

Maybe you loved the latest Colleen Hoover book for its ~passion~.

Illustration from 19th century.

Or perhaps you dove into a classic Jane Austen collection and loved how she described the emotional arcs of all the characters.

Maybe this was the year you reread all the Hunger Games books (it's a good time to do it, to be fair), and remembered how socially aware they are.

Whatever you've been reading in 2023, share your faves in the comments below and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed article or video!