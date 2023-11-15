2.
Hugh Jackman wasn't a comic book fan, had never heard of the X-Men, and didn't even know wolverines were real animals before accepting his iconic Wolverine role.
3.
Micheal Gambon didn't read any of the Harry Potter books before appearing in the films as Dumbledore.
4.
And Tom Felton didn't read the Harry Potter books before playing Draco Malfoy, either.
5.
Before filming Our Flag Means Death, Taika Waititi looked up the Wikipedia page for Blackbeard, didn't finish reading it, and then ignored the little information he found.
6.
Billy Burke had never read the Twilight books before accepting his role as Charlie Swan in the movies. In fact, he'd never even heard of the franchise.
7.
Ewan McGregor didn't read Jane Austen's Emma before playing Frank Churchill in the movie of the novel.
8.
Rafe Spall didn't read War of the Worlds before playing George in the BBC adaptation.
9.
Taika Waititi didn't research Hitler at all before playing him in Jojo Rabbit (probably a good thing, TBH).
10.
Bill Murray thought that Garfield was a Coen brothers film.
11.
Kit Harrington only got to actually look at the remains of Pompeii after playing Milo in, well, Pompeii.
12.
Paul Bettany didn't know who Vision was before taking the role.
13.
Viggo Mortenson felt "unprepared" for the role of Aragorn in Lord of the Rings, and had never read the books.
14.
Brian Cox signed up to reality TV show 007: Road To A Million because he thought it was the next Bond film.
Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!