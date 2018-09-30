The Rapper We Know As Kanye West Appeared On "SNL" As A Bottle Of Water And Wearing A MAGA Hat

So by now you should have seen the music video for Kanye West and Lil Pump's single “I Love It” or at least be familiar with its oversized styling, which is a meme in itself.

Well, the pair appeared on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live to perform their single. To mark the special occasion, they dressed as bottles of water.

Here's Kanye West dressed a bottle of Perrier sparkling water. Well, actually, it's "the being formally known as Kanye West", who is now just Ye. More to come on that later.

For those of you who don't enjoy sparkling water, Lil Pump offered viewers a still option.

Kanye and Lil Pump might have just had the worst performance in #SNL history.... wow.. what just happened. What happened to Kanye West..

@FeitsBarstool @jtimberlake did it first and better. Kayne's like: Bring it on down to sparklingville.

Kanye West wears #MAGA hat as he speaks on Donald Trump and being black in America to close #SNLPremiere

Rocking a "Make America Great Again" cap, West again took to the stage for his final performance of the night with Kid Cudi, 070 Shake, and Ty Dolla $ign.

KANYE SNL TALK THAT GOT CUT OFF FREEDOM OF SPEECH SHOULD HAVE EXTENDED

And the whole thing wouldn't have been complete without a signature stream of consciousness from Ye or, depending on how you see it, a rant.

Awesome that I got to sit in on the season premier of SNL. What sucked is listening to Kanye West go off on a ridiculous political tangent after cameras stopped rolling! The audience, cast, and Adam Driver deserved way better! Kanye ruined the night!! #SNLPremiere

In clips being shared across social media by those who were in the studio, including comedian Chris Rock, West again called on people to "try love," and to stop following their minds and instead follow their hearts because "that's how we're controlled".

He said: “There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

The spontaneous speech drew a few claps, some boos, and an "oh my God" from Chris Rock who posted the whole thing on his Instagram story.

