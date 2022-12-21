Skip To Content
    I Recasted The Muppets Because It's Time For A Live Action Film

    Kermit and Miss Piggy situationship in the flesh – you know you want to see it.

    Ada Enechi
    by Ada Enechi

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I’ve never been a fan of live-action remakes, BUT it's even worse when the casting is poor. So I've decided to help these companies out. We're long overdue a Muppets live-action film, and these are the only people that deserve to play these iconic roles.

    Disney

    Disclaimer: None of these castings were based on looks because let’s face it, The Muppets aren’t the most attractive bunch.

    Disney

    Marlon Wayans is Kermit The Frog

    Leon Bennett / WireImage, The Muppets Studio / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Marlon Wayans has proven he can be both a serious actor and a world-class comedian, and this is the perfect mix you need for someone to play Kermit the Frog. A goofy FINE individual who Miss Piggy dedicates her whole life to.

    Natasha Rothwell is Miss Piggy

    Mark Von Holden / NBC via Getty Images, Gregg Deguire / WireImage

    Miss Piggy is a boss, she doesn't just light up the room – she IS the room. And who else could take that weight onto their shoulders but Natasha Rothwell? Natasha's performance in Insecure reminded me of Miss Piggy from episode one. A woman that knows her worth, knows what she wants, and will stop at nothing to get it. Also, can you imagine Marlon Wayans and Natasha Rothwell together?

    Cedric The Entertainer is Fozzie Bear

    Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images, John E. Barrett / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Did I cast Cedric The Entertainer because he was the only person I could think of that consistently wears a hat? Maybe. Nevertheless, I think it works! Fozzie Bear is everyone's uncle and who plays an uncle better than Cedric? Exactly.

    Tahj Mowry is Beaker

    Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Netflix, Andrea Mccallin / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Again let me reiterate, this casting was not based on looks. Now we have that out of the way, Tahj Mowry is adorable and always will be adorable. Watching Tahj get into constant mishaps and accidents will only make him more adorable than he already is and that's why he's the perfect Beaker.

    William Jackson Harper is Gonzo

    Cindy Ord / Getty Images, Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    On the surface, Gonzo The Great has a timid exterior, but deep down he's a daredevil and that's exactly what William Jackson Harper is. We all remember when he took off his shirt in The Good Place and the world collectively gasped. William would be a great Gonzo, and I can't wait to watch him shoot out of a canon.

    John Amos is Sam The Eagle

    John Sciulli / WireImage, Andrea Mccallin / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Sam The Eagle or Admiral Percy Fitzwallace? Exactly – they’re the same character. John has proven multiple times already that he could easily play Sam The Eagle with his eyes closed...or at least lowered in disappointment.

    Sergio Momo is Pepe The King Prawn

    Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images, Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    A big part of Pepe is that he's Spanish and we cannot lose that European flare, so naturally, Sergio Momo is the perfect fit. Also, I truly believe Sergio would dye his hair for the role.

    Lakeith Stanfield is Rizzo The Rat

    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for MTV, Nicole Wilder / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Like I've said before, Rizzo is the group's outsider and I can think of no one better to play a bit of an oddball than Lakeith Stanfield. Imagine the crew now, Lakeith, Sergio, and William? I would pay good money to watch them get into mischief together.

    Tyler James Williams is Scooter

    Ray Tamarra / Getty Images, Andrea Mccallin / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    From Everybody Hates Chris to Abbot Elementary, Tyler James Williams has shown he's a master at breaking the fourth wall. And for a character that gets dragged around by Miss Piggy a lot, that's exactly what you need.

    Rico Nasty is Janice

    Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Beautycon, Nicole Wilder / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Janice wants a good time all the time, but also has glam that the rest of us girls would die for, and isn't that just Rico Nasty? This would be the perfect acting debut for Rico Nasty and we'd get a fire soundtrack out of it too.

    Lil Nas X is Animal

    Miikka Skaffari / Getty Images, The Muppets Studio / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    A force that can't be tamed: am I describing Lil Nas X or Animal? Exactly, they’re one in the same. I think for this film we could change Animal from a drummer to a singer because a Lil Nas X and Rico Nasty collaboration would be everything!

    Mike Epps and Kat Williams is Statler and Waldorf

    Jc Olivera / Getty Images, Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage, Eric Mccandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Statler and Waldorf are iconic characters that provide us with humour when it's needed the most, so the clear choice is Mike Epps and Kat Williams. Could you imagine the back and fourth between these two comedic legends?

    Marcus Samuellson is Swedish Chef

    John Lamparski / Getty Images for NYCWFF, Jay David Buchsbaum / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Who better to play Swedish Chef than an actual TV Swedish Chef?! Sorry, you couldn't get a more perfect casting than this.

    Hannibal Buress is Dr. Bunsen Honeydew

    Jerritt Clark / Getty Images, Scott Gries / Getty Images

    The country's favourite scientist needs to be played by someone that's equally loveable and charming, so charming that cause for concern is left at the window, and Hannibal Buress is perfect for that. The character Hannibal plays in Broad City was basically Dr. Bunsen Honeydew – on the surface you can't trust him around sharp objects, but deep down he's a genius.

    Now I know some of you won't agree with my casting choices, so go ahead and tell me where I went wrong in the comments.