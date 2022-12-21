I Recasted The Muppets Because It's Time For A Live Action Film

I’ve never been a fan of live-action remakes, BUT it's even worse when the casting is poor. So I've decided to help these companies out. We're long overdue a Muppets live-action film, and these are the only people that deserve to play these iconic roles.
Disclaimer: None of these castings were based on looks because let’s face it, The Muppets aren’t the most attractive bunch.
Marlon Wayans is Kermit The Frog
Natasha Rothwell is Miss Piggy
Cedric The Entertainer is Fozzie Bear
Tahj Mowry is Beaker
William Jackson Harper is Gonzo
John Amos is Sam The Eagle
Sergio Momo is Pepe The King Prawn
Lakeith Stanfield is Rizzo The Rat
Tyler James Williams is Scooter
Rico Nasty is Janice
Lil Nas X is Animal
Mike Epps and Kat Williams is Statler and Waldorf
Marcus Samuellson is Swedish Chef
Hannibal Buress is Dr. Bunsen Honeydew
Now I know some of you won't agree with my casting choices, so go ahead and tell me where I went wrong in the comments.
