35 Products You’ll Use So Often The Cost Per Use Will Be $0

Plus, it's super easy to use. Use measure how much pasta you want to cook using the serving size holes in the top of the container. Then add water to the level etched on the side of the container. With the lid off, heat the container in the microwave. One serving usually takes about 12 to 13 minutes. Then put the lid on, hold the sides, and pour the water out. (This part will be very hot.)

Promising review: "This is a fantastic product. I’ve been cooking for more than 50 years. Pasta has always been a simple, go to, dinner for me. Tending to the boiling pot of pasta was just part of the process. I’ve been getting 'tired' of cooking as I’ve aged. This simple little microwave pasta cooker has simplified cooking so much more than I could have imagined. It seems silly, but it’s kinda like a little miracle. No more toting a heavy pot to the stove. No more pouring pasta and boiling water into a colander. It’s simple, lightweight, and foolproof. You’ll never regret buying this." —Winkie



