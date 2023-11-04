35 Products You’ll Use So Often The Cost Per Use Will Be $0

1. A plush blanket reviewers swear is super comparable to the cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams one that everyone raves about. You'll be able to get cozy under this ridiculously soft blanket while only spending a fraction of the price. Score!
Promising review: "I found this blanket off of TikTok, and I thought it was so cute. It is just as cute in person. I’ve had it for about a month now, and it’s warm and comfortable for road trips, sleeping, or just sitting and watching TV. It is not as soft as I thought it would be, but it’s not rough either. Still a wonderful blanket." —Zoie
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in seven colors and four sizes).
3. A digital luggage scale so you don't have to spend any time worrying about finding out your bag is overweight at the airport and then trying to rearrange while you're suitcase it open on the floor, for the whole airport to see. 😳 Maybe this is a very specific fear that I personally have, but owning this scale will ensure that you never have to pay an overweight baggage fee again.
Promising review: "This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighing your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead-on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this. Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." —Teresa Daniels
Get it from Amazon for $12.66.
4. A FURemover Broom that works to remove pet *and* human hair from deep in your carpet that your vacuum can't reach. Plus, it has a squeegee edge so you can also use it to clean your shower, windows, and even car windshield. We love a multipurpose product!
Promising review: "This sucker is magic. I bought mine three years ago and it still works. I use it to scrape up the dog hair that gets embedded in my living room rug. (We have two basset hounds who are constantly shedding.) The vacuum gets a lot of it, but even after I run the vacuum I can drag this broom over the rug and drag up entire piles of dirt and fur that were missed. It's also great on my kitchen tile. We have a dog door in our kitchen, so our two bassets are always dragging in dirt and making messes. This works better than a broom because it works like a squeegee — nothing gets caught in the broom fibers, and it can clean up damp/wet messes as well." —yetanotherstephanie
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in eight styles).
5. A microwave pasta cooker, because waiting for water to boil is the WORST part of making pasta. What's the saying about watching paint dry? Well, when you're hungry, boiling water is worse than that.
Plus, it's super easy to use. Use measure how much pasta you want to cook using the serving size holes in the top of the container. Then add water to the level etched on the side of the container. With the lid off, heat the container in the microwave. One serving usually takes about 12 to 13 minutes. Then put the lid on, hold the sides, and pour the water out. (This part will be very hot.)
Promising review: "This is a fantastic product. I’ve been cooking for more than 50 years. Pasta has always been a simple, go to, dinner for me. Tending to the boiling pot of pasta was just part of the process. I’ve been getting 'tired' of cooking as I’ve aged. This simple little microwave pasta cooker has simplified cooking so much more than I could have imagined. It seems silly, but it’s kinda like a little miracle. No more toting a heavy pot to the stove. No more pouring pasta and boiling water into a colander. It’s simple, lightweight, and foolproof. You’ll never regret buying this." —Winkie
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
6. An emergency stain rescue spray that works like magic to remove the stains that somehow ended up on your clothes, furniture, or even bedding. Reviewers say it works wonders, even if the sain has been there for a while.
Promising review: "I consider myself the stain master. I came across some stains that even I could not remove. This stuff works. I had set in stains on clothes that had been dried several times, and this was the only product that removed the stains. Also, it removes stains from my husband’s shirt collars, which are very difficult to remove. I saw it on YouTube and thought I would give it a try. Now I’m getting ready to order another to make sure I’m never without it." —DSnance
Get a pack of 25 from Amazon for $24.99.
7. An auto-shutoff outlet for anyone who has stopped in a cold panic after they leave their house trying to remember if they've turned off their curling iron or straightener (🙋🏻♀️). Simply put this in the outlet, plug your device in, and hit the button to set the timer. Then you can go about your day knowing that you won't accidentally burn your house down.
That can't be a fear just I have, right? Right??? You can set the timer on this for one, two, four, or eight hours, or just put it on hold.
Promising review: "I'm very pleased with this. I use it mainly for at-home hair styling. I often like to leave my styling wand on for last-minute touch ups before leaving early in the morning but, in haste, I often get on the freeway and worry that I forgot to unplug it. No more worries with this attached to the plug. I wish I'd gotten it sooner." —JDubya
Get it from Amazon for $11.60.
8. A portable car vacuum, a must-have for car owners who become the designated driver to the park and beach as soon as the temperature hits 60 degrees. No need to apologize to your friends for your messy car anymore. This vacuum is only 2.4 lbs, comes with three different-sized attachments, and is cordless.
Promising review: "I love that I do not have to pull out the shop vac and extension cord. I can simply pull the vacuum out of its bag and pull and go. It will clean my jeep out and suck up 95% of the puppy hair and dirt. I say that cause some of the dog hair is just stuck in the fabric. It is a lifesaver, and I can vacuum whenever I need to. I did not even know this product existed, and you need to buy this!! Like now!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in four styles).
9. A rechargeable lighter so you can light candles in seconds with a simple switch. Then when it runs out, you simply have to charge it instead of going out to buy a new one.
Promising review: "We've bought several of these, and they work better than expected and are so much more efficient than the disposable butane lighters. They're easy to charge and light candles almost as fast as butane, but last many times longer." —Seussbd
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 12 colors).
10. A portable dog water bottle designed so the bottle pops up and then you just squeeze to get the water out. And when your dog is done, all the excess water goes right back into the bottle, wasting nothing. How neat is that?
Promising review: "This is the greatest water bottle for dogs. It carries the water and when you need it all you need to do is squeeze the bottle and the water comes out into a cup at the top of the bottle. Whatever your dog doesn’t drink goes back down into the bottle. So there’s no mess. It holds a lot of water. It comes with an attachment for your leash or anything else you prefer to attach it to." —Esther Barth
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in three sizes and five colors).
11. A Chom Chom roller for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in black and white).
12. A toilet night-light designed with a sensor so it will turn on as soon as you stumble into the bathroom, eyes closed. You won't have to turn on the light, which always wakes you up, causing it to take longer for you to fall back asleep.
It is an LED light and has 16 colors that can either be solid or rotate between all of them.
Promising review: "This seemingly silly little gadget has turned out to be great! The light level (brightness) can be dimmed down if desired, and the color can be set to whatever you want, but the bottom line is that you don't need to turn on a bright overhead light (which wakes me up and makes me angry, not a good combination) when you need to go into the bathroom at night. Cleaning it is a breeze, too; what seems like it's going to be a problem...isn't. I can't recommend this toilet night-light highly enough, and I'm not ashamed to admit it. Could be on the gift list this December." —Wandergurrlee
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
13. Wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers confirm are *very* similar to AirPods, at a fraction of the cost. Plus, these are completely waterproof, so you can actually take them for a swim without fear you'll ruin them.
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 14 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to four hours on a full charge. You also get different sized silicon tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port, so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing, and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).