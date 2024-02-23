28 TikTok-Famous Products To Help Make Your Home Look Its Best

1. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste you can use to clean basically anything in your home. But if you've got a little Picasso on your hands who has turned your furniture or walls into their canvas, this will remove that permanent marker and make it look as good as the day you moved in.
Promising review: "My three year old recently decided to channel his inner Van Gogh on our stairwell wall, and red crayon was EVERYWHERE. I tried every possible cleaning solution, and nothing was getting it off. I heard about the Pink Stuff on TikTok and decided it was worth a shot. This stuff is a miracle worker! With a sponge and some elbow grease, I was able to remove all the crayon within 10 minutes. There’s absolutely no trace of the crayon left, and it didn’t ruin my paint! One thing to note – it seems to work better on certain colors than others. I recently used it to try and remove blue crayon from our white art table, and while it got most of the blue off, there’s definitely still a faint stain where the crayon used to be. But hey, it’s worlds better than before!" —Casey Blaine
2. A create-your-own countertop kit ideal if you've been dreaming of adding granite surfaces to your kitchen...until you look at your bank account. This kit has everything you need to transform your kitchen (or bathroom) without having to hire a contractor.
Promising review: "I hated my stock builder counters, a horrible washed out mustard color. Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough money to get the real marble counters that I covet. I found this product on TikTok and was immediately intrigued! Of course, I had to purchase it. I bought the 2-pack because the per the instructions, I wouldn’t have enough to cover all of my counters. The process took 2 days with the waiting between application, but it was extremely easy to use. I’m giving it 5 stars because of ease of applying, appearance, and the fact that it changes the whole look of my kitchen!" —Amazon Customer
3. A fabric defuzzer that works to remove any unwanted fuzzies from the armchair that your cat decided was a really fun toy. This works so well that it has saved reviewers from completely replacing their furniture!
The battery-operated model does need two AA batteries to work!
Promising reviews: "This is a great TikTok buy! It's a really fun and easy way to clean the lint off of anything. The cleaning is also very simple. It might slow down sometimes when I do a big piece of cloth, which means that the spinning blade has lint tangled around it. You can remove that with tweezers. It’s really easy and satisfying. All-in-all, it's a great buy." —Edita
"This is amazing!!! I have a chair that when my cats were kittens, they shredded. It was brand new, and they destroyed it within 6 months. I live alone and no one ever comes over, so I just deal with the chair with dreams of reupholstering it someday. I've seen articles for defuzzers but never used one and always thought they were for sweaters or things that have just balled up, not that had entire threads ripped out. A few days ago I saw someone's review for this one, used on loose threads, so I immediately bought it. It arrived today, and I used scissors to trim the threads. It was so easy to use and did an amazing job! I spent probably 90 minutes total doing my entire oversized chair and then spot-cleaned it. It looks brand new! I have my awesome chair back! I almost donated this chair a hundred times over the last four years but didn't want to part with it. Now I'm so glad I didn't. $12 and less than two hours of my time, and my favorite chair is restored. I'm so happy!!" —StormyMorning
4. Prismatic window film perfect for anyone who wants a little more privacy in their home without having to sacrifice any natural light. And as an added bonus — when the sun hits the film, it will cast beautiful rainbows all around the room. It's part of the reason more than 54,000 reviewers gave it five stars.
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy it and I absolutely love it. So amazing so many rainbows it reminds me of my childhood." —wendy G
"I live in an apartment community and I wanted to find a solution to cover up my windows without using my blinds/curtains. Let me just say...wow! This beyond exceeded my expectations. Not only does it give me the privacy I need, but the way the lights reflect in the daytime AND nighttime is just breathtaking! In the morning when the sun shines through, tiny little rainbows get cast all over the bedroom! At night it looks so cozy, warm, and has a beautiful, realistic stained glass look to it." —Katie Coyle
5. A Bissell multi-purpose portable cleaner pretty much guaranteed to gross you out because of all the dirt and gunk it will pull out from the furniture and upholstery in your home. Reviewers with kids (and pets) have used this to save their couches, rugs, stairs, car seats, and more.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and our toddler has turned our apartment in such a dirty place. Stains everywhere! Our sofa was in such bad condition (which we only got it two years ago) that we were thinking of getting a new one. We decided to try this, and it is a miracle worker. I’m so glad we bought this. It’s worth every penny!" —shahzad mahmood
6. Some under-cabinet lights that will help ~illuminate~ your kitchen and make it look and feel brighter, and in turn more expensive.
Promising review: "I've been complaining for two years about the crappy lighting we have in the kitchen. I saw these on TikTok and knew I had to have them. They're SUPER bright, which is exactly what I wanted. So easy to install. Just cleaned under the cabinets really quick, peel, and stick!" —Tehryn & Alex VanSickle
7. Or a battery-operated motion sensor light reviewers have stuck under cabinets, in dark closets, and even under their beds, basically anywhere you could use some extra light.
It comes with a rechargeable battery that can last three months in auto mode (or 33 hours of use). It is also detachable, so you can take the light out and recharge easily.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it! (I know, insert eye roll.) I recently bought a '90s home with terrible lighting. I have cherry cabinets and just wasn’t getting enough light when cooking. I purchased one to see what I thought, and I love this thing! I will be ordering three more to get under each section of cabinets. Surprisingly, the charge is holding well. I haven’t had to recharge going on two weeks now, and it’s just as bright as day 1." —Danielle
8. Grandma's Secret, which will not stay a secret for long because once you use this magic sauce to remove any set-in stains, you'll be singing its praises to everyone you know. It works on oil, grease, grass, ink, blood, and even pen stains on a leather couch as the pics below show!
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok video after I just so happened to get grease stains on my brand-new shirt that didn’t come out after washing. I decided to try it, because I’ve never been able to successfully get grease stains out of anything, especially after I had already washed and dried it. I applied a little bit to each stain, and then I used a wet toothbrush to scrub it a little bit. I let it sit for about 10 minutes, washed it, dried it, and the stains had vanished!!! This stuff is amazing and so easy to use. I highly recommend!" —Alyssa
9. Some 3D textured wall panels you can stick on any wall to instantly give it depth and add a modern look without spending thousands to fully redo the wall. This is a great option for renters or people who just tend to change their design style every couple of years!
Many reviewers use double-sided tape to attach it, but if you're a renter, you may want to try a 3M version to not damage the wall.
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing! These wall panels are a game changer! The added depth gives the room a unique and modern look, I highly recommend these! I also recommend using double-sided tape to mount them and to also start from the center of the wall. So be sure to measure the wall first the use a leveler to make sure it’s mounted straight and even." —MIKE
10. A Govee smart floor standing lamp about to ~light up~ your life (and home). This is not any ordinary lamp. It has 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, and it's compatible with Alexa. It'll basically feel like you're living in the future owning this lamp.
Promising review: "Bought this light because I thought it was cool, but it is more than that! I use it every day, and it has many colors and patterns to choose from. The thing I love the most is you can set up times for it to come on and turn off. You can set how bright you want it, so I had it turned on with a dimmed light to help me wake up in early mornings." —Rueben Thao
11. A Go Hang It! picture hanging and leveling kit specifically designed to make hanging picture frames and wall art a breeze. If you have a selection of wall art that's been sitting on the floor for six months since you've moved in because it's such a hassle to measure and hang, this is about to be your new bff.
Go Hang it! is a small business that created this kit to help making hanging saw-tooth and wire picture frames easily with zero measuring. There are two magnetic keys you stick into the hangers on the back of your picture frames and then put up on the wall exactly where you want. It will leave a small indentation so you know exactly where to put your nails. And if you have a frame with a wire hanger, it also works. You can see exactly how it works in this TikTok here. Plus, there's an included level to make sure the pictures are even. The kit also incudes 85 pieces of picture-hanging hardware.
Promising review: "I moved to my apartment a few months ago and haven’t hung anything because it is difficult/annoying to do my myself without it being crooked. Walls are plaster, so if I measure incorrectly and make nail holes, it is a pain to fix. I saw this product on TikTok (of all places) and immediately purchased. The day it arrived, I hung a mirror perfectly! I love that it has the attached kit, so when I want to hang something everything is in one place. Super easy to use and absolutely worth every dollar." —Amazon Customer
