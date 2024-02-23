28 TikTok-Famous Products To Help Make Your Home Look Its Best

The battery-operated model does need two AA batteries to work!

Promising reviews: "This is a great TikTok buy! It's a really fun and easy way to clean the lint off of anything. The cleaning is also very simple. It might slow down sometimes when I do a big piece of cloth, which means that the spinning blade has lint tangled around it. You can remove that with tweezers. It’s really easy and satisfying. All-in-all, it's a great buy." —Edita

"This is amazing!!! I have a chair that when my cats were kittens, they shredded. It was brand new, and they destroyed it within 6 months. I live alone and no one ever comes over, so I just deal with the chair with dreams of reupholstering it someday. I've seen articles for defuzzers but never used one and always thought they were for sweaters or things that have just balled up, not that had entire threads ripped out. A few days ago I saw someone's review for this one, used on loose threads, so I immediately bought it. It arrived today, and I used scissors to trim the threads. It was so easy to use and did an amazing job! I spent probably 90 minutes total doing my entire oversized chair and then spot-cleaned it. It looks brand new! I have my awesome chair back! I almost donated this chair a hundred times over the last four years but didn't want to part with it. Now I'm so glad I didn't. $12 and less than two hours of my time, and my favorite chair is restored. I'm so happy!!" —StormyMorning

