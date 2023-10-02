34 Products So Good That They're Basically Overachievers

1. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray you can spritz all over your face in the morning to keep your makeup in place, no matter what you do the rest of the day. It's said to help fading and smudging for up to 16 hours. It's essentially witchcraft if you ask me.
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking multiple trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was ~limited~. As such, I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked *flawless* by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray that I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something *on top* of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)
Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured above) was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. Here's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, multiple meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying multiple times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter (for the most part) were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."
2. The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose paste that works to clean basically everything in your house. This means you can go from scrubbing a pan to cleaning your bathtub — no changing of cleaning products required.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
3. A heatless curling rod headband great for anyone who wants perfectly curled hair but hates how long it takes to actually get that look with a curling iron. Simply wrap your hair around the headband before you go to bed, and you'll wake up to big curls (sans heat damage)!
The set includes a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. You can use this on all hair types, but reviewers say it works best when used with damp hair!
Promising review: "I don’t tend to buy products like this, let alone leave a review! But I love this product. It's so easy to use! And leaves my hair better than if I were to curl it and with no heat! It saves me so much time in the morning. 15/10" —Grecia
4. A weekly, bleach-free shower spray you simply spray in your shower, leave overnight, and rinse the next day. Yes, this cleaner is basically the set it and forget it of shower cleaners.
Note: Depending on how dirty your shower is, some reviewers say it takes a couple of applications to get it completely clean.
I finally bought this after putting into approximately 7,375 posts, and honestly, I'm mad at myself for not adding it to my cart sooner. I am not the biggest fan of cleaning the bathroom, especially the shower. It's just so cumbersome to get to everything and really feel like you've gotten a good clean. But this spray made it SO easy. I just spritzed my whole shower and let it sit — 24 hours later, I came back and rinsed it. I could tell there was a noticeable difference. I'm super happy with this and will always clean my shower this way from now on.
5. An under-cabinet lid opener because I can't be the only one who's gotten so frustrated when I can't get a jar open that I've simply abandoned making dinner and ate popcorn instead.
Promising review: "Once in a while you stumble on a product that is better than advertised. This is one of them. Having arthritis in my hands, I struggle to open some large jars. This works like a charm and makes it a one-handed operation. Following the advice of another reviewer, we mounted it ‘backward’ so the point of the V is towards the front of the cupboard rather than the back. This allows us to pull the jar towards us, rather than pushing it away. It also means we can’t see the metal teeth from our sofa. Now I want to open every jar in the house. :-)" —Eric K.
6. Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein treatment made with soy protein, allantoin, and ceramide 3. It works like a mask to revive your dry hair and give your strands the boost they need after you've used too much heat on them.
It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." —Kandyce D.
7. Reusable microfiber pads specifically designed to fit your Swiffer WetJet, so you can just throw them in the wash (instead of the trash) when you're done wet or dry-mopping the floor. Reviewers confirm that these pads actually work better than the disposable ones and pick up wayyy more dirt and dust from the floor.
Turbo Microfiber Store is a small business creating microfiber reusable mop pads and other cleaning products.
Promising review: "Ok, so I was never skeptical about this product, but it has really WOW'd me. It works better than the traditional disposable wet and dry Swiffer pads. I think it has everything to do with the texture. I have long hair, and my bathroom gets pretty hairy, just did a quick sweep of my bathroom using this thing and it pretty much picked up everything. I also used it as a 'mop' in my entryway, and it worked very well." —atstrmn
8. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to take your lashes to new ~heights~ and make people think you're wearing falsies, when in fact, all you did was swipe on some mascara.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this mascara. I'm blessed with decent long lashes (they are super light blonde) and so mos' mascaras work fine for me, but OMG this one was by far the best. It almost looks like I have false eyelashes. It's thick makes my lashes much longer and my eyes pop and super easy getting it off. I'm in the public eye from time to time, and it's important that my eyes are expressive, so this is great. I've recommended it to many colleagues of mine." —Lois B.
9. Megababe's Thigh Rescue, which reviewers swear by for protecting their thighs (and other body parts) from chafing while out and about in the heat.
Megababe is a woman-owned small business founded by Katie Sturino, an entrepreneur, body acceptance advocate, and influencer.
Promising review: "Thigh Rescue saved my life! As a curvy girl, I accepted chafing as something to expect. I would wear Spandex shorts under dresses and avoid wearing shorts at all costs! Once I started using Thigh Rescue my life changed! It is amazing and makes a world of difference! I love it so much!" —Meghan Blaisdell
10. A set of resistance bands made with fabric, so they won't roll or snap while you're using them because you deserve to get through your whole workout without having to stop and unroll your band every couple of minutes.
Promising review: "I’m so happy with this purchase! I have found other workout bands to be annoying and slip or roll, but these bands stay put always! The fabric is wonderful and the three different strengths are perfect. I have been using them daily and highly recommend them to anyone looking to enhance their workouts!" —sharon kelley
11. A pack of Munchkin snack catchers that are actually made to be spill-proof. You can turn these upside down and shake as hard as you want (as shown below), and not one snack will end up on the floor. Everyone in your household will love them...well...everyone except maybe the dog who thrives on those dropped treats.
Promising review: "As a new mom, I didn't even know something like this existed. It's super helpful for car rides and when shopping with a baby. I just bought it for my son at 13 months, and after two or three uses, he picked it up right away. Now snacks are easily eaten anywhere and with little-to-no mess! Wish I would have bought this sooner, but now I know for the next one." —Geraldine Brophy
12. A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to help stimulate your scalp to remove dandruff *and* soothe your head to promote hair growth. Plus, it will turn your shower into a spa-like experience every time.
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right, and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it, and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —Z
13. A teeth-whitening pen because you can only call them your "pearly whites" if they're actually white... This pen will be a simple way to help remove discoloration. Each pen can be used around 20 times and can lighten your teeth four to eight shades with consecutive use.
Promising review: "Hardly ever do I review but this time...sheesh! This product blew me away after only three times! First off, the ease of use. I've tried a ton a products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, make you wear a mouth guard, etc. This is a pen/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution. The solution feeds through onto the brush, which is actually the size of a tooth and you just paint brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only use this for three days!! My husband even said WOW your teeth look amazingly white. I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too! My husband is a firm believer that stuff like this never works...LOL Well boy oh boy this product changed his mind instantly! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Two pens for such an amazing low price. If I could give this 1,000 stars you would have earned 1,001 know what I mean?!" —Lisa Edwards
14. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can use weekly to stop any buildup or odors from coming out of your sink. Nobody wants to deal with that grossness!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
