26 Products Reviewers Swear “Work Better” Than The Pricier Version

1. A Simple Modern tumbler many reviewers love more than the viral Stanley cup (which is also more expensive). Not only is this cup super minimalist and pretty, but it also has double-wall insulation and a leak-resistant straw, and will help keep you hydrated all day long.
Promising review: "I love Simple Modern so much. I love it! It’s great. I love this tumbler so much. I very much prefer it over a Stanley and think that it works better." —Genevieve K.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 39 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!
2. Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein treatment made with soy protein, allantoin, and ceramide 3. It works like a mask to revive your dry hair and give your strands the boost they need after you've used too much heat on them. Many reviewers say this is even better than the pricey Olaplex No.3 everyone won't stop talking about.
It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.
Promising review: "This stuff works better than Olaplex. It leaves my hair feeling super smooth and smells very nice. I recommend doing this treatment every other week to prevent any possible product buildup and to keep your hair healthy and light." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $6.77.
And read our full review of Elizavecca's Hair Protein Treatment.
3. A set of makeup sponges that cost a fraction of all the other well-known brands on the market. And reviewers confirm these sponges hold up and work better than Beauty Blender and Real Technique ones. They work overtime to give you expert-level blending and coverage when applying foundation, BB cream, powder, and even concealer. Pro tip: try using them while wet for even smoother coverage.
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years, and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge, and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use, and these hold up very well and are much better than the RT. I'm very happy with my purchase and the price. I will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Get a set of five from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in nine color combinations).
4. A teeth-whitening pen because you can only call them your "pearly whites" if they're actually white... This pen will be a simple way to help remove discoloration. Each one can be used around 20 times and can lighten your teeth four to eight shades with consecutive use for a fraction of the cost of favorite Crest Whitestrips.
Promising reviews: "Throw your expensive Crest Whitestrips away! Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." —Franknsd
"We like these better than Crest Whitestrips and for a fraction of the price! The Crest Whitestrips make my teeth way too sensitive, these work JUST AS WELL and no tooth sensitivity." —Travis Sheveland
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
5. Hero Cosmetics Rescue Balm + Red Correct designed to help neutralize any redness on your face while the ingredients actually work together to help reduce the overall appearance of the dark spots. It's light enough that you can wear it on its own so you can skip the foundation *and* also skip on purchasing the popular (and pricey) Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Color-Correcting Treatment people love.
This is probably my favorite Hero product at the moment. Because I deal with hormonal acne, I also deal with some scaring and dark spots, and this has become my new go-to for everyday wear. It really does neutralize the redness. I was shocked the first time I tried it. With this, I felt like I didn't even need concealer to cover any spots on my face. The formula is super lightweight and feels great on my skin, which is why I think it works better than the popular Dr. Jart+ version. I wear it almost every day now, and I have noticed that many of the spots to seem a bit lighter. I will probably always keep this in my skincare cabinet from now on.
Promising review: "I’ve been an avid Dr. Jart+ user for years, but this color-correcting balm is sooooo much better! The formula is creamy and melts into the skin rather than lying on the surface. It gives a very natural color — you don’t need to wear foundation with this cream, PLUS it lasts all day. It doesn’t wear off or get patchy like other products I’ve tried. I love this product so much, I’ve sent it to friends." —Jenny G
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
6. Wireless Bluetooth earbuds that have reviewers reevaluating if they even need to shell out their hard-earned money for AirPods because these are better but at a fraction of the cost. Plus, these are completely waterproof, so you can actually take them for a swim without fear you'll ruin them.
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 14 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to four hours on a full charge. You also get different sized silicon tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.
Promising review: "Best headphones ever. I originally bought these to hold me over until my AirPods were replaced, and they exceeded my expectations. They hold a really good charge, stay in your ear, and calls come through crystal clear. They honestly work better than my AirPod Pros. 10/10 would recommend." —britt
Get it from Amazon $23.99+ (available in five colors).
7. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer made to be lightweight so you barely feel it when you apply it before the rest of your makeup. But it will make a big difference in ensuring your foundation goes on even and smooth and stays in place all day long. Reviewers are ditching their Urban Decay primer for this one!
Promising review: "Okay, so first nothing will make you 'poreless,' but this stuff is amazing. It helps even out fine lines and helps with super porous areas; my T-zone [has really visible] pores and this definitely gave me a boost in confidence. I would highly recommend. Especially to those not too familiar with makeup; this is a game changer. Honestly, it works better than my $30+ primer from Urban Decay and lasts all day. I am oily, so I usually blot some powder on later in the day, but if you have dry skin this could be the ultimate game changer!" —Olivia
Get it from Amazon for $9 (available in four colors).
8. Peach Slices acne spot dots you just want to have on hand if you have acne-prone skin. Then when a pimple ~pops~ up, you can place a dot on it, and it will work to help suck out all the gunk as your sleep. You'll wake up with a flatter less red zit. And your wallet will be thanking you because you didn't have to buy the pricier Starface ones all the influencers wear.
Peach Slices is part of Peach & Lily, which is an Asian woman-owned small business that specializes in Korean skincare products made of natural and toxin-free ingredients.
Promising review: "These really work! Better than Starface for sure, especially with the affordable price. Will be buying this again." —Works so well!
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88 (also available in a pack of 60).
9. A milk frother to transform your boring old coffee into something straight out of a coffee shop. There's no need to invest in the Nespresso Aeroccino when this will ~whip~ up milk even better. Get ready for a frothy and delicious coffee every morning.
Promising reviews: "I was worried it wouldn’t work well, since we got it pretty cheap on sale, but it works so well, better then our Nespresso frother!" —Janelle
"A MUST-have. All of my friends and family had this so naturally I had to get one and I am obsessed. Makes every homemade coffee taste like you went out and bought one. Very affordable and worth every penny. I love that is comes with a cute holder for it." —Kayla Dillinger
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 21 colors).
10. A bottle of Nyx setting spray you can spritz on after doing your makeup in the morning and not have to worry about applying again. You'll look and feel great all day long and won't have to pay a pretty penny for Urban Decay's version.
Promising review: "This spray is great, and in my opinion works even better than Urban Decay's finishing spray. I have combination skin, so I was worried that it might make my face look greasy, but it never has." —Lana
Get it from Amazon for $9.26.
11. Some magic cleaning pads designed to get rid of tough stains, grime, and dirt with only a touch of elbow grease to make it work. Almost 400 reviewers confirm they are ditching the name-brand Mr. Clean Magic Eraser for this affordable version.
Promising reviews: "These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. Won't buy those anymore, and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." —Miguel Mendez
"I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" —Keisha Marie
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $14.95.
12. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer with a sponge on the end, meaning you can swipe it under your eyes in seconds — nobody will know that you couldn't fall asleep for hours last night. And as a bonus — you can ditch your "designer" concealer for good.
Promising review: "This concealer is great for covering under-eye marks. I've spent allot of money on Estee Lauder concealer, and this works better. Spreads and covers nice with sponge tip." —Mary Fuller
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 40 shades).
And check out our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer review for more deets!