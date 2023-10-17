39 Products People With Small Apartments Use To Maximize Space

1. A toilet paper stocker perfect for anyone who doesn't have any storage space for extra rolls. This discreetly stores them and ensures that you'll never be stuck without toilet paper.
2. A 4-in-1 folding ottoman sleeper that easily changes from an ottoman to a lounger to a twin bed, so you don't have to worry about keeping an air mattress in your limited storage space for guests.
3. A floating bedside drawer you attach to the wall next to your bed so you have a place to keep your phone, book, and glasses at night *plus* ample room around the bed to make it feel bigger.
4. A baker's rack designed with a countertop, two large shelves, one small shelf, and a bar with four hooks that'll transform your kitchen and make it feel less like you're cooking in a shoebox.
5. A stainless-steel electric griddle for anyone who loves to grill up some meat and veggies but doesn't have the space for an actual full-size setup. This 5-in-1 appliance works as a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle, and a half grill/half griddle. Plus, the nonstick cooking plates are dishwasher safe (if you're one of the lucky ones to actually have a dishwasher!).
Promising review: "The plates are easy to pop in and out. Easy to clean. We have a smaller apartment and it's the perfect alternative for a grill. We love this! Highly recommended!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $113.98.
6. An ottoman with a secret — it's got places to store your shoes so they don't clutter the ground or your closet! Plus, this also functions as a comfy seat.
7. A ceramic nonstick cookware set that comes with magnetic pot holders and a canvas lid holder so you can instantly organize the set and keep it from taking over your whole kitchen.
8. A three-tier rolling metal storage cart small enough that it can fit in any corner or even a closet and keep everything — including art, cleaning, and beauty supplies — neatly together.
9. A magnetic stove shelf meant to give a place to put your most-used cooking ingredients (looking at your salt, pepper, and olive oil!!).
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Promising review: "I absolutely love it. It has sturdy, strong magnets that keep the shelf nicely in place. It goes nicely with my black stove. I'm really glad I purchased this because I was sick of having some of my kitchen counter space being taken up in my small apartment." —antoinette mendez
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
10. A two-shelf wooden floor lamp to add some light to the room and give you a place to store your favorite little trinkets. When the room is small, multipurpose furniture will help a lot.
11. A wall charger with six outlets *and* two USB fast-charging ports to keep all your devices and accessories at 100% because whoever designed your apartment didn't realize that that one plug in the corner of the room was absolutely not going to cut it.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and I knew that I had to have it. My apartment is very small, and this helped out a lot! I put it in my bathroom and now I can have multiple items plugged in. The nightlight is great as well." —Dj Kracinovsky
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
12. A freestanding bike rack for a place to store your bike in your apartment — without making it feel like you've brought the sidewalk inside with you.
13. A 4-in-1 air fryer that not only air fries, but also roasts, bakes, and reheats, meaning you can get rid of your microwave (as one reviewer did) and barely use your oven. Yes, this machine will take up space on your counter, but you'll be able to do SO much with it, that it's worth it. Trust me, once you try the air fry life, there's no going back.
14. A folding laptop table that looks so nice you might not even want to fold it up and store it in a closet when you're done working. (But you totally can if you need that extra space.)
15. A vertical shoe tower you can put right next to your front door so you (and your guests) have a place to put shoes as soon as you enter the house. Nobody will trip over a pile of shoes on the ground any longer!
16. A set of three nesting trays you can use individually or together to stash important things, such as keys and glasses because sometimes the smallest things make the biggest difference.
17. A set of magnetic glass spice jars worth the investment because you can stick them to the side of your fridge and easily grab the cumin when the recipe you're making calls for it.
18. A 10-pack of Wonder Hangers you'll ~wonder~ how you ever lived without because it will actually allow you to hang up all your clothes in your tiny closet. Each hanger can hold up to five pieces of clothing and condense it down to take up less space. Score!
Promising review: "My family of three (teenage child and adult child) squeeze into an 820-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. Closet space is high-value real estate for us. The Wonder Hanger Max has definitely maximized our closet space." —Whovian
Get it 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two colors and in one other pack size).
19. A hanging cocktail bar so you have a place to store your collection of alcohol and make drinks when guests come over. And the best thing about this compact bar is: You can fold it away on Monday morning as you get back to your regularly scheduled work life.
20. A sofa table skinny enough to not take up a ton of space but still add some life to any room — from the entryway or even behind the couch.
21. A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder because counter space is oh-so valuable but having easy access to paper towels is also important. You can stick this holder basically anywhere in your kitchen without using any tools!
Promising review: "I love the space this paper towel roll holder saves on my counter! I have a small apartment and jump on a chance to hang anything to save counter space that I can. The adhesive tape-on option is what I used, kind of like a command strip, to situate the holder under my cabinet, and it has a gorilla-grip hold. Also, it comes with screws if you want a more permanent option. Very useful, sturdy and convenient product. 10/10!" —Brandy Muth
Get it from Amazon for $11+ (available in seven colors and in a two-pack).