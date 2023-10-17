BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
39 Products People With Small Apartments Use To Maximize Space

Because it doesn't have to feel like a shoebox.

Abby Kass
by Abby Kass

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A toilet paper stocker perfect for anyone who doesn't have any storage space for extra rolls. This discreetly stores them and ensures that you'll never be stuck without toilet paper.

reviewer image of the white rectangle holder with a small square cut out in the bottom left corner, revealing rolls of toilet paper inside
amazon.com

Promising review: "I really love it. Living in a shoebox in NY, I constantly look for storage solutions. This design is incredible. It takes up so little footprint and fits perfectly between the toilet bowl and the wall, and is very functional. I hate having to go to the deli store to get a couple of rolls of toilet paper at a time. Now I can get 12 rolls at a time, though if you get the larger rolls, they won't come through the hole on the bottom. You will have to retrieve the larger rolls by removing the top, which is not a big deal. I put a wonderful Olavie diffuser and body scrub on the top, and it looks really nice. It's a must-have for any small apartment living!" —Ken H

Get it from Amazon for $56.

2. A 4-in-1 folding ottoman sleeper that easily changes from an ottoman to a lounger to a twin bed, so you don't have to worry about keeping an air mattress in your limited storage space for guests.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I am very impressed with this ottoman. I live in a small apartment in NY with absolutely no storage or closet space, so I'm always looking for functional furniture and alternatives to air mattresses because I have nowhere to put them! This ottoman arrived quickly and assembled. It goes from ottoman to chair to lounger to twin bed. It's very sturdy. I am 5'7 and weigh 215 lbs. I was able to fit in this perfectly. The cushioning is very firm, so I bought a mattress topper for when guests have to sleep on it. Also, the linen-like material looks to be very durable, but not comfortable (think outdoor furniture material). However, I will not be using this for anything more than the ottoman and occasional bed, so that is not an issue for me, but if you are going to use this as a place to sit on a daily basis, I suggest getting the suede version of this. All in all. This product exceeded my expectations, and I think it is definitely worth the money." —Denise Baez

Get it from Amazon for $299.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).

3. A floating bedside drawer you attach to the wall next to your bed so you have a place to keep your phone, book, and glasses at night *plus* ample room around the bed to make it feel bigger.

Rectangle white wood drawer with a light brown wood top attached to the wall next to the bed with a book, coffee cup, and vase on it
Urbansize / Etsy

Urbansize is a family-owned small business making furniture to help maximize space in the room from London, United Kingdon, since 2015. This bedside table is made from 100% beechwood.

Promising review: "We love our new shelves! We're using them as nightstands in our tiny apartment, and they work great!!" —Ali

Get it from Urbansize on Etsy for $153.26+ (available in small and large and in all white or with an oak top).

4. A baker's rack designed with a countertop, two large shelves, one small shelf, and a bar with four hooks that'll transform your kitchen and make it feel less like you're cooking in a shoebox.

Reviewer photo of the baker&#x27;s rack filled with kitchen products and a microwave, showing how much it can actually store
amazon.com

Promising review: "This thing is perfect, OK? I've got a studio apartment and don't really have a lot of room to work with. I had absolutely NO counter space, so this baking rack saved my life. I've got more room for groceries and plenty of prep space for getting food ready. You can fit a coffee pot, and some containers of spices, and still have the vast majority of the space left over for prep space. The storage underneath is adjustable, so you can make the space between the lower and highest levels larger or smaller. You easily could put a microwave on the bottom shelves and store other larger kitchen appliances." —Homeboy Gotcha

Get it from Amazon for $61.

5. stainless-steel electric griddle for anyone who loves to grill up some meat and veggies but doesn't have the space for an actual full-size setup. This 5-in-1 appliance works as a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle, and a half grill/half griddle. Plus, the nonstick cooking plates are dishwasher safe (if you're one of the lucky ones to actually have a dishwasher!). 

Reviewer grill in use with meat and asparagus on top
Reviewer plate of cooked asparagus and meat on plate
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "The plates are easy to pop in and out. Easy to clean. We have a smaller apartment and it's the perfect alternative for a grill. We love this! Highly recommended!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $113.98.

6. An ottoman with a secret — it's got places to store your shoes so they don't clutter the ground or your closet! Plus, this also functions as a comfy seat.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is beautiful, unexpectedly! It looks much more expensive, and the storage space inside is ample. Living in a smaller-sized apartment, I find this is a perfect medium-sized ottoman. It's not too small as to be useless and not too large as to eat up the whole room. I bought the white one. Also, it is sturdy enough to sit on and to put your drinks or books on. The seaming is slightly off, but to an untrained eye, this will go unnoticed. This is truly a great buy!" —Lady

Get it from Amazon for $108.57+ (available in seven colors).

7. A ceramic nonstick cookware set that comes with magnetic pot holders and a canvas lid holder so you can instantly organize the set and keep it from taking over your whole kitchen.

The four pants in green in the rack in a cabinet with the lid holder with the green lids in the slots hanging on the door
Caraway

The set includes a fry pan, sauce pan and lid, sauté pan and lid, and Dutch oven and lid, plus a magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid holder.

Promising review: "This set is incredible. The nonstick works perfectly. The potholder allows us to store these in as compact of an area as possible, which is important because of our small apartment in LA. We love the look and end up leaving one pan on the stove just because it looks so nice that it adds a premium feel to our space. Highly recommend!" —Connor D.

Get it from Caraway Home for $395 (originally $545; available in 12 colors).

8. A three-tier rolling metal storage cart small enough that it can fit in any corner or even a closet and keep everything — including art, cleaning, and beauty supplies — neatly together.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I got this cart to have some extra beauty storage in my tiny apartment. I wanted to be able to wheel out the cart from my closet and easily put it back. This cart was easy to assemble (had to push down hard on the shelves to get them on but other than that it was easy). It is sturdy. Most importantly, I have a fairly thick carpet and wasn't sure how well the wheels would do on the carpet. To my pleasant surprise, the wheels are fairly large and move smoothly over the carpet. I am happy with this product. Note, it isn't tall. So if you're looking for something that you don't have to lean for — you may want to find a taller cart." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $38.97 (available in five colors).

9. A magnetic stove shelf meant to give a place to put your most-used cooking ingredients (looking at your salt, pepper, and olive oil!!). 

A reviewer's photo of the black shelf holding various pantry items like soy sauce and tabasco
www.amazon.com

StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.

Promising review: "I absolutely love it. It has sturdy, strong magnets that keep the shelf nicely in place. It goes nicely with my black stove. I'm really glad I purchased this because I was sick of having some of my kitchen counter space being taken up in my small apartment." —antoinette mendez

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).

10. A two-shelf wooden floor lamp to add some light to the room and give you a place to store your favorite little trinkets. When the room is small, multipurpose furniture will help a lot.

The square two-tier wood shelf with a light at the top
Target

Promising review: "I put the lamp together by myself in less than 30 minutes armed with a screwdriver and a bottle of wine. It looks amazing in my small apartment and provides the perfect amount of light for a cozy reading corner or a movie night. The light wood color is extremely elegant and holds the perfect amount of trinkets without looking crowded. When taking off the stickers that warn of weight limits — go slowly. I got too excited when I ripped mine off and took some of the paint off." —samcg

Get it from Target for $60 (also available in brown and black and with or without an energy-efficient light bulb).

11. A wall charger with six outlets *and* two USB fast-charging ports to keep all your devices and accessories at 100% because whoever designed your apartment didn't realize that that one plug in the corner of the room was absolutely not going to cut it.

Reviewer turning the light on and off the charger with items plugged in
Charger with several large plugs in it
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and I knew that I had to have it. My apartment is very small, and this helped out a lot! I put it in my bathroom and now I can have multiple items plugged in. The nightlight is great as well." —Dj Kracinovsky

Get it from Amazon for $17.97.

12. A freestanding bike rack for a place to store your bike in your apartment — without making it feel like you've brought the sidewalk inside with you.

the silver metal bike rack
Wayfair

Promising review: "This is easy install and great for our small apartment! Even better, the arms are separately adjustable so it works for our different bike frames! Definitely recommend!!" —Kenneth

Get it from Wayfair for $63.99

13. A 4-in-1 air fryer that not only air fries, but also roasts, bakes, and reheats, meaning you can get rid of your microwave (as one reviewer did) and barely use your oven. Yes, this machine will take up space on your counter, but you'll be able to do SO much with it, that it's worth it. Trust me, once you try the air fry life, there's no going back.

Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

Promising review: "I have a small kitchen and limited space. I was able to get rid of my microwave and toaster oven and use this product. Hot sandwiches are amazing in the Vortex. We've cooked some veggies, pork chops, and chicken. Overall we are pleased." —SFB

Get it from Amazon for $109.99.

And read one BuzzFeed Editor's Instant Vortex air fryer review here.

14. A folding laptop table that looks so nice you might not even want to fold it up and store it in a closet when you're done working. (But you totally can if you need that extra space.)

Reviewer pic of the desk with wood top and metal legs in a room
amazon.com

Promising review: "Once I started to work from home full time, I needed a desk to fit in my small apartment. This desk does the job — small, lightweight, and easy to assemble. Now that I have been using it for two-plus months, I feel like It could've been deeper since I have a 34-inch monitor and use a laptop in front of it (to type). I have scooted my monitor to hang 2 inches off of the back and using the wall to help hold the monitor up and in place. This desk would be PERFECT if it was a little deeper, but overall, it's an awesome desk." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $69.98+ (available in three colors).

15. vertical shoe tower you can put right next to your front door so you (and your guests) have a place to put shoes as soon as you enter the house. Nobody will trip over a pile of shoes on the ground any longer!

reviewer image of the white shoe tower
reviewer showing the side view of the shoe tower and how it's thin enough to fit right next to a door
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought this shoe rack for my kid's small apartment, and it fits just right their tiny entry zone. All frequently worn shoes are now well organized. Very easy to assemble and capacious." —Anar

Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).

16. A set of three nesting trays you can use individually or together to stash important things, such as keys and glasses because sometimes the smallest things make the biggest difference.

Rounded rectangle trays stacked within each other in three sizes in dark blue, light blue, and beige with a watch and AirPods case sitting in them
Open Spaces

Promising review: "These trays might seem simple, but the moment you set them onto your table and put your items into them, you get a feeling that they were just what your room was missing. I put everyday household items like my keys, wallet, and remote into them, and feel that they give me a sense of organization, especially in a small apartment. I definitely plan to buy it again." —Michael K.

Get the set of three from Open Spaces for $33.60 (originally $48; available in four colors).

17. A set of magnetic glass spice jars worth the investment because you can stick them to the side of your fridge and easily grab the cumin when the recipe you're making calls for it.

Reviewer pic of a number of glass spice jars stuck to the side of a fridge
amazon.com

Promising review: "I am in love with my magnetic spice jars! I recently moved to a small apartment and don't have the counter or wall space to store spices or a spice rack, so magnetic jars it was! I love how these have a decorative feel while providing a secure way to store the spices. Unlike other magnetic spice jars I feel that these add an extra flair to displaying your assorted spices" —rae.m.wri

Get a set of 12 small jars from Amazon for $70 (also available in 24 small jars, 12 large jars, 24 large jars, and a sample bundle).

18. A 10-pack of Wonder Hangers you'll ~wonder~ how you ever lived without because it will actually allow you to hang up all your clothes in your tiny closet. Each hanger can hold up to five pieces of clothing and condense it down to take up less space. Score!

Product in use in closet
Product in use in closet
Amazon

Promising review: "My family of three (teenage child and adult child) squeeze into an 820-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. Closet space is high-value real estate for us. The Wonder Hanger Max has definitely maximized our closet space." —Whovian

Get it 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two colors and in one other pack size).

19. A hanging cocktail bar so you have a place to store your collection of alcohol and make drinks when guests come over. And the best thing about this compact bar is: You can fold it away on Monday morning as you get back to your regularly scheduled work life.

A wooden square-shaped hanging cocktail bar secured to a wall with drinks and glasses resting on the open wood
Uncommon Goods

Promising review: "We have a small studio apartment downtown and this was the perfect solution for a bar area that we always wanted despite not having the space. Everyone who comes over always comments on how cool and different it is — definitely a conversation piece. Well made and looks impressive." —Cara

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $130.

20. A sofa table skinny enough to not take up a ton of space but still add some life to any room — from the entryway or even behind the couch.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I purchased this for my tiny apartment, and it is perfect. I placed two canvas hampers under it for extra storage and am really happy with the result. It's very sturdy. Great item for the price." —Ametrine60

Get it from Amazon for $64.99.

21. A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder because counter space is oh-so valuable but having easy access to paper towels is also important. You can stick this holder basically anywhere in your kitchen without using any tools!

a reviewer photo of the paper towel holder mounted horizontally under a cabinet
a reviewer photo of the paper towel holder mounted vertically on the side of a cabinet
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I love the space this paper towel roll holder saves on my counter! I have a small apartment and jump on a chance to hang anything to save counter space that I can. The adhesive tape-on option is what I used, kind of like a command strip, to situate the holder under my cabinet, and it has a gorilla-grip hold. Also, it comes with screws if you want a more permanent option. Very useful, sturdy and convenient product. 10/10!" —Brandy Muth

Get it from Amazon for $11+ (available in seven colors and in a two-pack). 

22. A velvet L-shaped sectional you'll be able to lounge and relax on without feeling like it's taking over your entire living room.

A blue velvet sectional couch with an l-like shape in a living room
Sabai Design / Via instagram.com

Sabai Design is a Black woman–owned small business that makes beautiful furniture using sustainable products and ethical manufacturing. The velvet fabric they use is made of 100% recycled water bottles. You can customize this sectional to make it fit your space. For example, the chaise extension on this sectional can be set up on either side.

Promising review: "I was in the market for a new couch and wanted to both support an ethically sourced/sustainable company and also a POC company if possible. Stumbled upon Sabai and was immediately in love! I have a fairly small apartment and other couches from places like West Elm were just not the size I needed, this couch is such a great size for my space, and as someone who has only ever lived with one or two other people max. I cannot emphasize how happy I am with the couch." —Miranda Briseño

Get it from Sabai Design for $1,920 (available in two fabric options, eight colors, and three leg options).

23. A two-tier expandable shelf specifically designed to fit under your sink to utilize all that wasted space so you can organize and hide away more toiletries and cleaning supplies.

Reviewer pic of before and after putting the shelf in the cabinet under the sink. On the left, disorganized supplies everywhere and on the right, the same supplies now organized nicely with even more on the three differently-sized shelves
amazon.com

It expands from 15 to 25 inches.

Promising review: "This product worked perfectly for my needs. I love in a small apartment and need all the space I can get. This was easy to put together and adapts to the usable space under my sink. Great stuff!" —Jack Kiely

Get it from Amazon for $23.87 (available in three colors).

24. A cutting board and strainer hybrid that collapses down for smaller storage but will also fit across your sink, giving ya some extra counter space so you don't have to chop your veggies while awkwardly sitting down at the kitchen table. Ugh, my life would have been changed in my first NYC apartment if I had this.

A chopping board with strainer built in placed over sink
Amazon

The 2.5-quart strainer is also removable so you can detach it as needed!

Promising Review: "This is one of my favorite things I have purchased for our tiny apartment! It's a pretty good–size cutting board and I can see it fitting over most sinks. I LOVE the bowl inside that can let wet ingredients drain liquid directly into the sink. It's seriously SO nice to have this when you're limited on counter space!" —Atara

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in black and red).

25. A six-shelf wall-mount bookcase with a minimalist design to help you ~maximize~ your space, so even if you stuff it full of books, plants, trinkets, or even shoes, it won't look like a cluttered mess that makes the room feel smaller.

Reviewer pic of the six-tier bookshelf with light brown wood shelves and white rods attached to the wall with books and trinks on the top four shelves and assorted shoes and accessories on the bottom shelves
amazon.com

Promising review: "I simply love the bookcase. It is perfect for the room and allowed me (finally) to organize some of the books I have. I live in a studio apartment, space is limited, but this is a great solution, especially because it looks so light and minimal. It looks very solid and a good quality for the price. I really recommend this purchase. It is super easy to assemble." —Ylenia

Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in 21 colors and styles).

26. Some mosaic film to stick on your windows so you can let light in at all hours of the day without worrying about your neighbors seeing you walking around in your underwear. Bonus: The light will reflect rainbow-like colors throughout your home.