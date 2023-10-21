53 Products Any Homebody Will Probably Love

1. A backrest pillow filled with memory foam that will support you more than when Netflix asks if you're still watching. Yes, of course, I'm still watching.
2. A art print to accurately describe your Friday night plans because eating pizza in your underwear is the best possible way to spend the evening, IMHO.
3. A plush blanket reviewers swear is really similar to the Barefoot Dreams one that everyone raves about. You'll be able to get cozy under this ridiculously soft blanket while only spending a fraction of the price. Score!
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok, and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now, and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 15 styles and three sizes).
4. A soundproofing strip to help block out all the surrounding noise so you can actually enjoy the movie you've started watching without noise from your upstairs neighbors' wild party disturbing and annoying you all night long.
5. A bath pillow so when you've had a hard day and need to unwind a bit, you can take a bath and feel so comfortable you might feel like you're actually at a spa.
6. Or a full-body version if you want some support on more than just your head. Reviewers confirm this is super plush to lay on, even when the tub is full of water. It'll for sure upgrade your bathtime experience.
Promising review: "I have an oval jetted tub so it’s deep, and the pillow I had previously was okay, but I had to lay on the hard back of the tub. I also like to sink down into the bubbles and warm water, so having this full-length mat is great! It’s thick, and when it’s in a tub full of water, feels very plush to lay on. There are four suction cups around the pillow, four along the body, and three more at the bottom edge to keep the mat firmly in place. They’re strong so you need to get a nail under the edge to release them so as not to tear the fabric that holds them in place (which is what happened to my old one with cheap fabric). When wet, it’s heavy, and you’ll need a sturdy hook to hang it from. My solution was to rinse it and then fasten it around the sides of the tub to drain, which works fine. I plan on purchasing more as gifts for my girlfriends, though I’m sure men will love it as well." —Honesty
Get it from Amazon for $47.02+ (available in four styles).
7. And a waterproof bathtub caddy tray to keep all the essentials you need (i.e. a candle, tea, phone) close to you without a chance of anything getting wet so you can stay in there for as long as you want.
8. *AND* a wineglass holder that suctions to your bathtub to take your "me time" up a few levels. You might never leave the tub again. The tub is officially your new home.
9. And last (but not least) an overflow drain cover here to solve the problem of not being able to get enough water in the tub to fully submerge. This cover allows you to add a couple of extra inches of water, something that reviewers say makes ALLLL the difference.
Promising review: "I received this yesterday; installed it last night. Took my first bath with it today, and boy, does it work. I did not rate whether it’s easy to remove or clean, as I haven’t done those yet, but I don’t see why either would be an issue. If you’re an avid bath taker like I am (baths are needed sometimes to warm up during our cold Wisconsin winters) and are tired of the water level going down as quickly as you’re trying to fill it, I definitely recommend this. My only complaint is that I should’ve bought the sooner... I’ve spent years and years using strips of old rags, sponge materials, etc. to try to keep the water from seeping out (which results in smelly, moldy material), but this works like a charm." —HeartStar14
Get it on Amazon for $7.99 (available in nine colors).
10. A sheet set with more than 107,000 5-star ratings and reviewers absolutely raving about how soft and comfortable they are. You'll look forward to slipping into bed at 8 p.m. knowing that these will be there to greet you.
Promising review: "I'm gonna start by saying WOW!! These bed sheets are just perfection. 🥰 Honestly I've been looking for good quality bed sheets, and I stumbled upon these specific ones, and I am beyond impressed! It's been hard to find a good brand and good material. I've bought so many different types for example silky sheets: I would wake up with my back sweaty sometimes 😞, and it wasn't pleasant, but as soon as I changed to these new bed sheets after a soft wash, I woke up feeling fresh and no sweats! I was so surprised. 🤣 I have zero regrets about buying these sheets and would definitely 100% recommend them and will buy more colors. I still like to use silky pillowcases though since it helps a lot with hair care, but that's just preference." —stephssbeauty
Get it from Amazon for $20.02+ (available in six sizes and nine colors).
11. An Olive & June mani system filled with everything you need to easily give yourself a manicure without having to leave the house. You can spend your night relaxing, painting your nails, and watching Hocus Pocus. Doesn't that sound amazing??
The mani system includes cuticle serum, top coat, clean-up brush, polish remover pot, nail clipper, nail buffer, the Poppy, a box, and your choice of six polishes. Olive & June is my favorite nail polish to use at home. You can read more about it in my full Olive & June nail polish review here.
Promising review: "Bye-bye gel and time-consuming trips to the salon. I didn’t think I would love this so much! If you watch the videos, you really can give yourself the perfect manicure. And I swear this polish looks good for as long as gel, only it’s way easier to switch out and refresh when you’re ready. Just gave myself a perfect manicure in under 15 minutes. And with the dry drops, I am off and running. I’m officially obsessed!" —Kristie
Get a mani box with six colors from Olive & June for $85 ($109 value).
12. And a nail polish holder designed to make painting both hands (but especially your nondominant one) easier, so you can do your nails yourself and not have them looking like a 5-year-old did them at the end.
13. A two-piece lounge set that's about to be your go-to outfit this fall (and beyond). Reviewers swear this set is super comfortable. You'll feel super put together and chic, even if your only human interaction is grabbing your dinner from the delivery driver.
Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien
Get it from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 35 colors).
15. A silk pillowcase designed to stay cool, breathe *and* help prevent wrinkles and hair breakage so you can really say, "Yes, I woke up like this."
16. A milk frother here to help you ~whip~ up creamy frothy coffee (or tea) in seconds. With this, you can make your own festive drinks at home without having to venture to a nearby coffee shop. Human interaction? No thanks!
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 45 colors).
17. A heated massager you can use to relieve the tension you get from just being out in the world. Those tense shoulders aren't going to fix themselves.
18. A mini projector to transform your living room (or even bedroom) into a whole theater experience. Friday night sounds like a perfect night to build a blanket fort and snuggle in for a movie marathon using this projector. Those happy hour plans? Consider them canceled.
Promising review: "I've been wanting a projector for a while now after seeing it on TikTok, and this one hits the mark. The quality is crisp and clear to the point you don’t really need a projector screen. The sound can go pretty loud. Most importantly, it can connect to my iPhone and MacBook. I got it as a gift, and I’m very happy with it. It doesn’t come with the Apple adapter, but you can find it for cheap separately anyway. No complaints so far." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $55.99.
19. And a silicone popcorn maker that'll basically revolutionize the way you make popcorn for said movie night. You'll get delicious, homemade popcorn with fresh butter in a matter of minutes and won't have to keep buying the microwave bags over and over again.
20. *AND* you can't forget the popcorn salt to transform your microwave popcorn into the delicious creation that attacks your nostrils as soon as you step into a movie theater. With so many movies hitting streaming services now, this is a great way to recreate the theater-going experience without leaving your home.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make, and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60.