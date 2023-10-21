BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    53 Products Any Homebody Will Probably Love

    Because there really is no place like home.

    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A backrest pillow filled with memory foam that will support you more than when Netflix asks if you're still watching. Yes, of course, I'm still watching.

    A blue and grey stand up pillow with arms and a handle on the top.
    Promising review: "I bought this based on other reviews. There are cheaper products you can buy, but this one is quality. You get what you pay for. I was skeptical because it comes in a small box, and when you unwrap it the foam is compressed, and it looks like garbage. However, after you take the time to fluff it up and let the foam expand, it is amazing. Don't be fooled! I am actually using it as I write this review. A+ product." —Meghan R.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and in gray and navy).

    2. A art print to accurately describe your Friday night plans because eating pizza in your underwear is the best possible way to spend the evening, IMHO.

    Art print with an illustration of a person in their underwear with a slice of pizza in their hand and a phone in the other, with a glass of wine next to them.
    Promising review: "This is a beautiful piece of artwork, and it works so well in my bedroom! This artwork came in mint condition and had very minimal packaging. :)" —Fantasy

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $24+ (available in five sizes and without a frame or in nine frame options).

    3. plush blanket reviewers swear is really similar to the Barefoot Dreams one that everyone raves about. You'll be able to get cozy under this ridiculously soft blanket while only spending a fraction of the price. Score!

    A green and white checkered blanket draped on a couch
    The blanket in dusty rose, blue, ivory, and navy stacked on each other
    Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok, and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now, and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 15 styles and three sizes). 

    4. A soundproofing strip to help block out all the surrounding noise so you can actually enjoy the movie you've started watching without noise from your upstairs neighbors' wild party disturbing and annoying you all night long.

    PLUS: This also makes sure that your air-conditioning and heat don't escape under your doors, thus saving you energy and money!

    Promising review: "I have been looking for a better solution to reduce the noises from one of my neighbors (loud cars, loud parties, loud music, you name it). This item works great. It's not going to block all the noises, but it reduced at least 20%–30%, which has met my expectations. Thank you!" —Molly

    Get it from Amazon for $7.97+ (available in four colors and two sizes).

    5. A bath pillow so when you've had a hard day and need to unwind a bit, you can take a bath and feel so comfortable you might feel like you're actually at a spa.

    Model in a bathtub with a white pillow with a rectangle part on the edge of the tub and circular part on the inside of the tub.
    This bath pillow is made a double-thick foam, large suction cups, and a two-panel bendable design, so it will conform and fit in any tub.

    Promising review: "I love it! I've been annoyed for a long while now with laying my back against a cold, hard surface while trying to relax in the tub. I've owned those blow-up type pillows before, but they were a pain, always losing their air and their buoyancy caused them to continually lose suction. This pillow is thick, comfortable, and stays stuck very well. I've taken about six baths with it so far with no problems." —Dana

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two shapes).

    6. Or a full-body version if you want some support on more than just your head. Reviewers confirm this is super plush to lay on, even when the tub is full of water. It'll for sure upgrade your bathtime experience.

    reviewer image of the bath pillow in a tub
    Promising review: "I have an oval jetted tub so it’s deep, and the pillow I had previously was okay, but I had to lay on the hard back of the tub. I also like to sink down into the bubbles and warm water, so having this full-length mat is great! It’s thick, and when it’s in a tub full of water, feels very plush to lay on. There are four suction cups around the pillow, four along the body, and three more at the bottom edge to keep the mat firmly in place. They’re strong so you need to get a nail under the edge to release them so as not to tear the fabric that holds them in place (which is what happened to my old one with cheap fabric). When wet, it’s heavy, and you’ll need a sturdy hook to hang it from. My solution was to rinse it and then fasten it around the sides of the tub to drain, which works fine. I plan on purchasing more as gifts for my girlfriends, though I’m sure men will love it as well." —Honesty

    Get it from Amazon for $47.02+ (available in four styles). 

    7. And a waterproof bathtub caddy tray to keep all the essentials you need (i.e. a candle, tea, phone) close to you without a chance of anything getting wet so you can stay in there for as long as you want.

    reviewer image of the brown wood bathtray
    The two-sided tray has extendable handles and accessory slots to fit books, magazines, or even an electronic device. It's waterproof and has nonslip silicone grips. The sides extend up to 43 inches to accommodate most bathtubs.

    Promising review: "I love this caddy tray. It took a while for me to review. I needed to test it out a few times. Royal Craft Wood really had taken the time to construct this product for consumers. I did not know that the soap dish and small tray were removable/interchangeable. It's very convenient for additional space or storage elsewhere in the tub. The product comes with strips to place where you desire to prevent the wood from scratching your porcelain tub. Did I say I love it?!" —Lotlander

    Get it from Amazon for $34.97+ (available in 11 colors).

    8. *AND* a wineglass holder that suctions to your bathtub to take your "me time" up a few levels. You might never leave the tub again. The tub is officially your new home.

    Model in a bubble bath with the clear holder suctioned to the side of the tub with a glass of red wine in it.
    It also fits beer cans!

    Promising review: "It works perfectly and it's nice to have a safe place to set my glass of wine while relaxing in the tub. The hold with the suction cup is great, and I haven't lost a glass of wine yet." —Heather Roper

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors and styles).

    9. And last (but not least) an overflow drain cover here to solve the problem of not being able to get enough water in the tub to fully submerge. This cover allows you to add a couple of extra inches of water, something that reviewers say makes ALLLL the difference.

    reviewer in tub filled up high with water and bubbles
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I received this yesterday; installed it last night. Took my first bath with it today, and boy, does it work. I did not rate whether it’s easy to remove or clean, as I haven’t done those yet, but I don’t see why either would be an issue. If you’re an avid bath taker like I am (baths are needed sometimes to warm up during our cold Wisconsin winters) and are tired of the water level going down as quickly as you’re trying to fill it, I definitely recommend this. My only complaint is that I should’ve bought the sooner... I’ve spent years and years using strips of old rags, sponge materials, etc. to try to keep the water from seeping out (which results in smelly, moldy material), but this works like a charm." —HeartStar14

    Get it on Amazon for $7.99 (available in nine colors).

    10. A sheet set with more than 107,000 5-star ratings and reviewers absolutely raving about how soft and comfortable they are. You'll look forward to slipping into bed at 8 p.m. knowing that these will be there to greet you.

    reviewer image of the sheets in white
    reviewer image of the sheets in white
    Promising review: "I'm gonna start by saying WOW!! These bed sheets are just perfection. 🥰 Honestly I've been looking for good quality bed sheets, and I stumbled upon these specific ones, and I am beyond impressed! It's been hard to find a good brand and good material. I've bought so many different types for example silky sheets: I would wake up with my back sweaty sometimes 😞, and it wasn't pleasant, but as soon as I changed to these new bed sheets after a soft wash, I woke up feeling fresh and no sweats! I was so surprised. 🤣 I have zero regrets about buying these sheets and would definitely 100% recommend them and will buy more colors. I still like to use silky pillowcases though since it helps a lot with hair care, but that's just preference." —stephssbeauty

    Get it from Amazon for $20.02+ (available in six sizes and nine colors).

    11. An Olive & June mani system filled with everything you need to easily give yourself a manicure without having to leave the house. You can spend your night relaxing, painting your nails, and watching Hocus Pocus. Doesn't that sound amazing??

    The box with all the tools included sitting in front of it
    A cream box with six nail polish bottle on top in cream, yellow, orange, red, brown, and green.
    The mani system includes cuticle serum, top coat, clean-up brush, polish remover pot, nail clipper, nail buffer, the Poppy, a box, and your choice of six polishes. Olive & June is my favorite nail polish to use at home. You can read more about it in my full Olive & June nail polish review here. 

    Promising review: "Bye-bye gel and time-consuming trips to the salon. I didn’t think I would love this so much! If you watch the videos, you really can give yourself the perfect manicure. And I swear this polish looks good for as long as gel, only it’s way easier to switch out and refresh when you’re ready. Just gave myself a perfect manicure in under 15 minutes. And with the dry drops, I am off and running. I’m officially obsessed!" —Kristie

    Get a mani box with six colors from Olive & June for $85 ($109 value). 

    12. And a nail polish holder designed to make painting both hands (but especially your nondominant one) easier, so you can do your nails yourself and not have them looking like a 5-year-old did them at the end.

    Model&#x27;s hands with the Tweexy on the left hand. It has two rings and a holder on top with a bottle of nail polish in it to keep it steady. The right hand is holding the nail polish brush and painting the left hand&#x27;s nails
    Promising review: "This item is genius! It works great when painting my nails. The seller sent an email giving some pointers for how to position polish with odd shaped bottles. I'm glad they did because I generally use OPI and was having issues with the bottle staying in place. Pulling up one of the leaves works perfectly." —MRusso

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 22 colors).

    13. A two-piece lounge set that's about to be your go-to outfit this fall (and beyond). Reviewers swear this set is super comfortable. You'll feel super put together and chic, even if your only human interaction is grabbing your dinner from the delivery driver.

    reviewer wearing the set in pink
    reviewer wearing the set in purple
    Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien

    Get it from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 35 colors). 

    14. A self-therapy notepad ideal for giving you a moment to sit down and check in with yourself.

    A grey notepad with the words &quot;Self-Therapy&quot; across the top and a number of different questions on it.
    Promising review: "I really enjoyed this product! It was a lighthearted, yet practical take to emotional trauma. I love that it is specifically for on the spot triggers and crisis. Because life doesn't give a 'trigger warning,' this is a great way to break down how you feel and where the trigger is coming from. The selections were on-point with a hip touch, but also realistic and approachable. I do wish there was a space to make the date, but that is just me." —B.W.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.87.

    15. A silk pillowcase designed to stay cool, breathe *and* help prevent wrinkles and hair breakage so you can really say, "Yes, I woke up like this."

    Four pillows with silk pillowcases sitting on top of each other in white, grey, gold, and pink.
    The Noble Collection is a Black woman-owned small business specializing in luxurious home items, sleepwear, candles, slippers, and more. The pillowcases are made with 100% mulberry silk, which is said to protect your hair while you sleep and reduce frizz, stop dryness, and promote softness and shine. It's also said to reduce sleep lines and facial wrinkles. The pillowcase is hypoallergenic and naturally regulates temperature, keeping you comfortable all night.

    Get it from The Noble Collection for $49+ (available as a single or double and in five colors and two sizes).

    16. milk frother here to help you ~whip~ up creamy frothy coffee (or tea) in seconds. With this, you can make your own festive drinks at home without having to venture to a nearby coffee shop. Human interaction? No thanks!

    Reviewer image of white marble handheld frother on its stand
    Reviewer using the frother to frother milk in a cup
    Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 45 colors).

    17. A heated massager you can use to relieve the tension you get from just being out in the world. Those tense shoulders aren't going to fix themselves.

    A model using the massager with arms and loops on the end on their shoulder, lower back, calves, and stomach.
    Promising review: "I love this product SOOOOO much that when I went to a 'Favorite Things' party…this is the gift I took! (And it was a HIT!!!) I tell everyone about this product who says they are hurting — and I have had several friends purchase it. I use this everywhere — my back, my shoulders, my hip, even my feet! The greatest thing is, you can easily do it yourself without trying to use a wand, etc. And you can just pull the straps to apply the amount of pressure you desire. If you are really hurting…this product is what you want!!!" —Christy Whitaker

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in beige and black).

    18. A mini projector to transform your living room (or even bedroom) into a whole theater experience. Friday night sounds like a perfect night to build a blanket fort and snuggle in for a movie marathon using this projector. Those happy hour plans? Consider them canceled.

    reviewer image of the small white projector
    reviewer showing what the projector projects on a wall
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been wanting a projector for a while now after seeing it on TikTok, and this one hits the mark. The quality is crisp and clear to the point you don’t really need a projector screen. The sound can go pretty loud. Most importantly, it can connect to my iPhone and MacBook. I got it as a gift, and I’m very happy with it. It doesn’t come with the Apple adapter, but you can find it for cheap separately anyway. No complaints so far." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $55.99

    19. And a silicone popcorn maker that'll basically revolutionize the way you make popcorn for said movie night. You'll get delicious, homemade popcorn with fresh butter in a matter of minutes and won't have to keep buying the microwave bags over and over again.

    I've been using a similar one for years, and I still swear by it. It's so much cheaper than buying microwave popcorn all the time, not to mention better for you. It's super easy to use and makes delicious popcorn in minutes. Plus, it's collapsible, so it won't take up a lot of room in your cabinet. You *can* use it as its own bowl, but it's usually pretty hot after coming out of the microwave, so I usually just transfer to another bowl so I don't have to wait for it to cool.

    Promising review: "Absolutely amazing! I am throwing out my old popcorn maker because there is no need for it anymore. I cannot believe how easy it was to make perfect popcorn and use the same bowl to eat it out of. I've already told all of my friends to buy this!" —Cindy Suy

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 20 colors).

    20. *AND* you can't forget the popcorn salt to transform your microwave popcorn into the delicious creation that attacks your nostrils as soon as you step into a movie theater. With so many movies hitting streaming services now, this is a great way to recreate the theater-going experience without leaving your home.

    A carton of Flavacol salt
    Reviewer image of buttery popcorn
    Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make, and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez

    Get it from Amazon for $9.60.

    21. A sleeping mask with contoured spaces for your eyes (which relieve the pressure put on them), so you can sleep easier and longer no matter what time (or how bright) it is.

    Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs, to block out all the noise around you!

    Promising review: "I'm a light sleeper and use an eye mask and ear plugs every night. They help me sleep better because I don't have dark curtains at home and my street is quite noisy. The last eye mask I bought was a cheap one I found at a dollar store. I'd have to keep buying new ones from time to time because they would tear apart pretty often. MZOO is a game charger. It's high quality and does the job much better! Firstly, I didn't really feel like I was wearing a mask because of the design. It's super comfortable and blocks all light. The earplugs blocks sound, so I can finally get restful sleep. Totally worth it!" —Nisheeta Jagtiani

    Get the set from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).

    22. And a pair of wireless sleep headphones so you can listen to music, a podcast, or even white noise to help you fall asleep without having to lay on uncomfortable earbuds that die in the middle of the night and wake you up in a panic with the "doo doot" sound.

    A model sleeping with the headphone band around their ears
    The headphones connect via Bluetooth and have 33 feet of wireless range (meaning your phone doesn't have to be right next to you). The controls are on the forehead, which makes it comfortable for back and side sleepers, and they are made to block out ambient noise.

    Promising review: "I usually never write reviews, but, hot damn, these are a game changer! I sleep on my side and the speakers are comfortable to lay on. My only criticism is that the control panel should be padded somehow because it can get uncomfortable on for forehead/hairline area, but not so much that you can't fall asleep/renders them unusable." —Mo Vego

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 16 colors). 

    23. A tablet and phone stand you can mount to the bed or in your kitchen to make watching TV or FaceTiming your friends easier and more comfortable.

    Reviewer photo of the stand in black clipped to the bedframe and holding an iPad above a pillow
    No more just awkwardly holding your phone and hoping for the best. ‾\_(ツ)_/‾

    Promising review: "For years, I saw my wife watch her Korean dramas and YouTube videos in bed, lying on her side with her phone or iPad propped on a pillow! This was not comfortable or easy to move around if interrupted. Got her this and we like it so much I bragged about it and purchased another one for a family member!" —Z

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in black and white).

    24. A reversible shag and sherpa throw blanket so cozy, you might even try to wear it out of the house whenever you're forced to leave. Hey, if Lenny Kravitz can wear a blanket as a scarf, so can you!

    The throw blanket with long shaggy faux fur on one side and sherpa on the other side
    Promising review: "I bought the gray fur blanket and, HOLY SMOKES, this is the most comfortable blanket I think I’ve ever bought. It was meant to be decor and not really used, but I can’t keep it off of me, it’s so soft. I was very surprised by how good of quality it seems, especially for the price. Big enough to cover two people up easily. I’d compare the feeling of the faux fur to something like bunny’s fur, and the sherpa is very soft as well. It has some decent weight to it, and I’ve found it to be very warm so far. All in all, good for the money." —Kaylee Morris

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in five sizes and 42 colors).

    25. A Luminoodle, which is an LED lighting strip you place around the back of your TV to brighten up the whole viewing experience by creating a sharper image, increasing color contrast, *and* helping reducing eye strain.

    Reviewer before/after: the TV without backlighting looking harsh with less defined colors on the bottom and the TV with backlighting with more vibrant colors, making it easier to look at
    This can be great, especially if you're staring at the TV for hours on end. It has 15 color and 10 brightness levels, plus three fade modes.

    Promising reviews: "Don’t mess around with the other lights with complicated remotes and colors, just get a warm 6500 white, and plug it in. Easy. Some people say one strip across the back is fine...maybe if you have a small TV; if you have 55" or bigger get one that is long enough for at least three sides. This light is a serious game changer, reduces eye stress, makes the contrast and blacks appear better, and the wow factor when people see it. You don’t have to tell anyone it was only $10!! Again, don’t waste money on colors and another remote to clutter your room, spend it on length. And get this light!!" —kristian suson

    Get it from Amazon for $9.57+ (available in eight sizes).

    26. Joggers meant to be worn at home when you want to feel a little more put-together than you do wearing those shorts you've had for about five years too long.

    Reviewer wearing the black joggers with elastic waist and side pockets in black
    Promising review: "I want 100 pairs of these, and I want to wear nothing else ever again! The fit is perfect. Sometimes it can be a challenge to find sweats that don't make me look like a shapeless bowl of oatmeal. They shrink just a tiny bit in the first wash. They're comfortable and look nice without looking like sloppy sweats. The pockets are a plus! I wear these every chance I get. I wish they had more colors. I hesitated at first because they seemed a bit spendy for sweatpants, but it was well worth it." —Mrs Slocombe

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 12 colors).