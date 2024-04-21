31 Low-Effort Cleaning Products That’ll Help You Get The Job Done In No Time

1. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp you stick on the inside of your bowl, and it will give your toilet a nice little clean with every flush. Your toilet will be free of toilet rings and unwanted smells for up to 12 days, without you ever having to touch it.
Promising review: "I can not give it enough stars, this item is so great. It does everything it claims to do. I have hard water so extremely bad, but this has taken care of it. I am very satisfied with this product and will definitely purchase again." —KyBlueFire
Get a tube of six stamps from Amazon for $4.37.
2. A plant-based cleaner to dissolve soap scum, grime, gunk, and all other unidentified messes in your bathroom. Just spray it on everything including your shower, sinks, toilet, and grout, wait 5–10 minutes, and wipe away. You'll be done cleaning your bathroom and can move on to better things.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing!! I was skeptical at first because I have these dark stains on my shower floor that I’ve never been able to get out and was thinking something 'natural' wouldn’t be heavy-duty enough for it. I cleaned half the shower at first because I wanted to see how it looked compared to the dirty side and it did an amazing job with a little bit of elbow grease! You can see the difference." —Katherine Cheng
Get two bottles from Amazon for $12.34.
3. A pack of duster sponges specifically designed with curved ridges to trap dust and pet hair and *actually* pick it up (and not just move it around.) Plus, they just need to be soaked and softened before use and can be used several times!
These resemble the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster, which is usually sold out!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says: "I bought a pack of these recently, and so far love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!"
Promising review: "I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe! Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic they are perfect and dust free! I just need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck, and guck just rinsed away! This will not disappoint! Thank you!" —DayDreamer
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six color packs).
4. Some Bissell stomp 'n go pads reviewers swear are super easy to use because as the name says, all you have to do is "stomp and go" on any area where your pet has had an unfortunate accident. It'll disappear in no time.
Promising review: "These things are AMAZING. They are magical. If you have a pet who has accidents in the house, these are a MUST-HAVE. After your pet has an accident, all you need to do is open up the packet, place the pad on the accident spot, and then step on the pad to release the magic formula. Leave it there for at least half an hour or up to 24 hours. Why the discrepancy, you might be asking? Because these pads work on DRIED STAINS. Holla!!!! My puppy has been driving me bonkers with accidents in the house, but I don't sweat it any more thanks to these pads. They are seriously miracle workers and I will always have a supply of them in my house going forward." —Lisa Koivu
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.
5. A Chom Chom pet hair remover for anyone who can't seem to escape the loads of pet hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Chom Chom is a small business!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
Promising review: "This is a genius invention. We have two little white cats who shed all over everything, and with this tool, I can quickly wipe our ottomans and barrel chairs clean of cat hair and keep reusing it. Lint rollers are great for my own clothes, but not so great for upholstered furniture. Highly effective and definitely recommend." —Literary Mama
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in black and white).
6. A Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop so you can knock out both cleaning chores with a one-two punch. 👊 Reviewers say it's 100% worth the money because it's lightweight, the battery lasts a long time, and it does an impeccable job at picking up dust and debris while also leaving the floor streak-free.
Promising review: "I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entire new dog. What's worse, vacuuming doesn't pick up a lot of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze. I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use.
"Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10x12 TV room before self-cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen and entryway and hall before self-cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self-cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self-cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time) I would buy another." —Tsippi
Get it from Amazon for $279.99.
7. An Angry Orange stain remover that works to break down both stains *and* odor — even if they've been baked into your carpet for a long time. The enzyme-active cleaner can tackle those accidents all most surfaces, including carpet, tile, concrete, fabric, and more.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I will never look for another pet stain remover again; this is it. My ride or die. I’ve tried a ton of different products to remove stains and odor but none of them worked as well as this stuff. The stain in that photo (above) was here since we moved into our new house so she was pretty baked in. I was sure it wasn’t going anywhere. But this stuff took it right out! My dog has also added a few new stains of his own to the carpet and this has gotten every single one out. 10/10 recommend." —Tara
Get it from Amazon for $18.49 (also available in a fresh scent).
8. A Shark robot vacuum guaranteed to make you feel like you're living in the future because it will vacuum all for you. Yeah, you heard that right. Cross vacuuming off your to-do list because this gadget's got it covered.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my Shark robot vacuum. It saves me so much time and works great. With two dogs, three cats, and kids, my floors were always a mess. I run this twice a day and my floors look great, and I haven't had to get my regular vacuum out since I have had it. I have one high-pile rug that it may not get all the dog hair out of it, but it works wonders on my hardwood floors. Also, I love how it fits in small places like under the bathroom vanity and side tables where my other vacuum could not. My only regret is not buying two of them (one for each floor) when they were on sale. Do yourself a favor and order this!! 10 stars!" —Chad Haney
Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in three colors).
9. A pumice cleaning stone you swish around the bowl to help remove all the rust, mineral deposits, and stains inside your toilet you thought were stuck there for good.
Powerstone Store is a small business creating innovative cleaning products.
Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves hard water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. I had many failed experiments and one that was semi-successful. The before picture [above] of the toilet was after five sessions of an hour plus scrubbing with the semi-successful option (you can see where the ring is fainter to the left). Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly, the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple of years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" —Stephanie Ray
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
10. Reusable microfiber pads specifically designed to fit your Swiffer Sweeper, so you can just throw them in the wash (instead of the trash) when you're done wet or dry-mopping the floor. Reviewers confirm that these pads actually work better than the disposable ones and pick up wayyy more dirt and dust from the floor.
Turbo Microfiber Store is a small business creating microfiber reusable mop pads and other cleaning products.
Promising review: "Ok, so I was never skeptical about this product, but it has really WOW'd me. It works better than the traditional disposable wet and dry Swiffer pads. I think it has everything to do with the texture. I have long hair, and my bathroom gets pretty hairy, just did a quick sweep of my bathroom using this thing and it pretty much picked up everything. I also used it as a 'mop' in my entryway, and it worked very well." —A T
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.49.
11. Or similar style made to fit your Swiffer WetJet if that's your preferred tool. These dry/wet pads will work overtime to sweep up dust *and* absorb moisture when mopping. And when you're done, into the washing machine they go.
This is also from Turbo Microfiber Store!
Promising review: "I wish that I had discovered these long ago! They work better than disposable pads! Not to mention that they are so much better for the environment and super easy to use. Our laminate and tile floors shine. Easy to throw in the wash and air dry. GREAT product!!" —G. P. Johnson
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $16.26.
12. A can of fume-free oven cleaner that's super easy to use to transform the inside of your oven. Just spray it, wait for it to dissolve all the stains, and then wipe it away. You'll be left with a spotless oven ready to take on whatever baking challenge you think of next.
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews, but this stuff is straight magic!! When we moved into our new home, the oven was disgusting! I absolutely HATE cleaning a freaking oven, but after reading the reviews, I decided to give it a shot. For less than $6, what the heck, I’ll give it a try! Sprayed it on last night, got up this morning and wiped it out with nothing but paper towels and BAM! My new favorite cleaning product! I’m going to end up doing it again tonight just to have it all sparkly, because like I said, this thing was disgusting, and there were a couple of spots on the door and in the bottom that I missed. If I had felt like putting more effort into it, I could have scrubbed it clean, but let’s be real here, ain’t nobody got time for that! If you’re questioning whether this stuff works, just buy it and prepare to be blown away!" —Brittany Douglas
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
13. The TubShroom, with some of the most disgusting but oh-so-satisfying review images. You may wonder how you still have hair on your head after using this product...but at least it won't be backing up your tub anymore.
More than 87,000 5-star ratings don't lie, this thing works and works well. All you have to do is put it in the drain and then clean it every once and a while (and try not to gag when you do it).
Promising review: "This little gadget does a great job at catching hair and other debris. We take soaks regularly with bath salts and lavender flowers. This catches the little flowers so they won't clog our drain. It's easy to clean the hair off of and put back into the drain. We had the metal TubShroom, but I didn't care for it because it was a bit more difficult to clean the hair off of. It works and looks nicer, but I prefer the plastic Tubshroom better." —Flutrby_Butrfly
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors).
Read one BuzzFeeder's full review of the TubShroom here.
14. Dishwasher cleaning tablets because, yes, the machine you use to clean your dishes needs to be cleaned, too. Just add one of the tabs monthly when you run a cycle, and it will help remove lime and mineral build-up *and* odor-causing residue. Your dishes will come out cleaner, which will probably make you happier.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
15. A weekly, bleach-free shower spray you simply spray in your shower, leave overnight, and rinse the next day. Yes, this cleaner is basically the set it and forget it of shower cleaners.
Note: Depending on how dirty your shower is, some reviewers say it takes a couple of applications to get it completely clean.
I finally bought this after putting into approximately 7,375 posts, and honestly, I'm mad at myself for not adding it to my cart sooner. I am not the biggest fan of cleaning the bathroom, especially the shower. It's just so cumbersome to get to everything and really feel like you've gotten a good clean. But this spray made it SO easy. I just spritzed my whole shower and let it sit — 24 hours later, I came back and rinsed it. I could tell there was a noticeable difference. I'm super happy with this and will always clean my shower this way from now on.
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two sizes and two scents).