39 Things To Make Your Home Feel Less Cluttered (Without Getting Rid Of Anything)

1. A lift-top coffee table designed to give you a place to store that random assortment of things that end up all over your coffee table. Out of sight, but definitely not out of mind.
Promising review: "This is a unique table. It's perfect for my needs. I draw a lot. I can draw without leaning over. Then I can put the papers inside the table and all is clean and clear. It opens so smoothly that I don't have to remove the plant or other decorations to open and close it. I do remove drinks just to be safe. I should have bought it a long time ago." —CB
2. A sleek silverware tray brilliantly crafted to hold a full 24-piece set of silverware in half the space of a traditional organizer. You'll have more room in the drawer for all those other random kitchen essentials you've ended up with.
Promising review: "I thought this would be handy and help with space management in my small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean, and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi
3. A cap organizer reviewers confirm is super easy way to store hats (though they recommend a wood hanger as it's stronger) and can also be used to hold scarves or other accessories.
I recently got this after getting so frustrated with finding a good way to store my ever-growing baseball cap collection. I previously store my hats on a wall hook, but they would also fall off, and my new apartment didn't really have a space for that in the closet. This was the perfect solution. It lets me keep all my hats organized and neat and take up barely any space in my closet. Plus, it's super easy to grab and take the hat you need, without all the others falling to the floor. I didn't have a wood hanger, but I found that with nine hats on it, it is still very stable and easy to use.
Each cap organizer can hold up to 10 items.
Promising review: "These are the best things I have found to store my husband's hats. Especially without taking up a ton of space in the closet or on a door. I absolutely recommend a wood hanger. I had to use two double plastic hangers until I could get a wood hanger. Even the two plastic hangers sag and didn't seem sturdy. But these things are great. I used the other one to store scarves and tank tops. Gave me tons more space in my closet. Great prices, well made, and multiple uses! I will actually order more to help with closet space." —Shannon H.
4. An acrylic plant hanger made to fit in your windowsill so you have a place to not only store your ~growing~ collection of plants, but also display them.
Indoor Window Gardens is a small, family-owned business based in South Carolina. The acrylic shelves come assembled, and you can secure them with a single fastener.
Promising review: "Not only do these shelves look amazing and give me so much more room for my plants but the customer service is amazing! I forgot to order extensions with my order so I contacted the shop and they helped me by making a special listing for the extensions. They placed them in my original order so everything came together. If you’re looking for a window shelf, this is it!!" —Jamie Miner
5. A 10-pack of Wonder Hangers you'll ~wonder~ how you ever lived without because it will actually allow you to hang up all your clothes in your tiny closet. Each hanger can hold up to five pieces of clothing and condense it down to take up less space. Score!
Promising review: "My family of three (teenage child and adult child) squeeze into a 820-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. Closet space is high value real estate for us. The Wonder Hanger Max has definitely maximized our closet space." —Whovian
6. A medicine cabinet organizer to maximize the amount of toiletries you can store in your medicine cabinet.
You can also use 3M Command strips to attach these to a wall if you don't have a medicine cabinet.
Promising review: "This is an awesome piece to have in my medicine cabinet. It keeps my razor up above on one shelf and then creams or whatever beneath, and on another shelf, I have one holding my toothbrush up high and other items underneath. I love it. It adds so much more room to my cabinets and makes it functional where before everything fell out all over. This is the best idea EVER!! More space, less mess. I LOVE IT!!" —C. Chamblee
7. A floating shelf that will transform all your favorite novels and cookbooks into works of art you can enjoy every single day because, let's be honest, are you really ever going to get around to reading them when they're just sitting in a huge pile on the floor getting in your way?
Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
8. A clear shower curtain liner designed with pockets on the inside to hold all of the products that you need so they don't end up squished in the corner of the tub that always fall over when you grab your shampoo.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says: "I couldn’t be happier with my purchase, which seems expensive for a shower curtain liner but is totally worth the price. Its mesh pockets are incredibly sturdy and even *I* can fit all my shower stuff in there. (FYI, I often keep three or four body washes and conditioners each in the shower at all times.) There’s lots of reinforcement where each pocket meets the liner and at the top of the liner, so dropping a weighty bottle of shampoo in a pocket is NBD. Obviously, you want to try for even weight distribution between the pockets and toiletries, but it doesn’t seem to be an issue. And these smooth-gliding hooks I also bought for my new digs make opening and closing my shower curtain as smooth as buttah." Check out her full review here, #7.
9. A two-tiered rotating shelf to help you take advantage of an awkward cabinet where half of the things get lost in the back. Pretty sure you'll have this ~a-round~ for a long time because you won't forget that you had paprika hiding in the back and buy a new one, only to discover it months later completely rock hard and unusable.
Promising review: "This turned a mess of a cabinet into an organized cabinet. We use A LOT of spices and it was always a nightmare to find the right one. Now I just spin to find what I want. It’s a nice height too and allows for different size bottles to be placed on the racks." —Vegmom
10. A '60s-inspired bookshelf you can totally use to store more than just books. Trust me, your random vases and plants will look so much better in your home sitting on here rather than on your counter.
Promising review: "I love love love this bookshelf. It's soooo big, and it fits everything while looking neat and cool and nice!!" —araceli123
11. Some Shoe Slotz designed so you can store your shoes on top of each other instead of side by side, meaning not only will your closet look so neat, but you'll also have room to store more shoes. Always a win in my world.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa says: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
12. An adjustable ceiling garage rack for when you think you've maxed out your storage space but then realize that you can essentially turn your garage into a storage unit — without that pesky monthly fee.
Promising review: "We needed extra garage storage in our new home, and FlexiMount's garage rack solved that problem! It came with clear directions for installation. For the easiest installation, I suggest you have a second person for help. The moment we took the rack out, we immediately noticed the high-quality material it was made out of. If you need a garage storage solution, we can't recommend FlexiMounts enough! 10/10, 5 stars!" —JJ
