39 Things To Make Your Home Feel Less Cluttered (Without Getting Rid Of Anything)

I recently got this after getting so frustrated with finding a good way to store my ever-growing baseball cap collection. I previously store my hats on a wall hook, but they would also fall off, and my new apartment didn't really have a space for that in the closet. This was the perfect solution. It lets me keep all my hats organized and neat and take up barely any space in my closet. Plus, it's super easy to grab and take the hat you need, without all the others falling to the floor. I didn't have a wood hanger, but I found that with nine hats on it, it is still very stable and easy to use.

Each cap organizer can hold up to 10 items.

Promising review: "These are the best things I have found to store my husband's hats. Especially without taking up a ton of space in the closet or on a door. I absolutely recommend a wood hanger. I had to use two double plastic hangers until I could get a wood hanger. Even the two plastic hangers sag and didn't seem sturdy. But these things are great. I used the other one to store scarves and tank tops. Gave me tons more space in my closet. Great prices, well made, and multiple uses! I will actually order more to help with closet space." —Shannon H.

