48 Gifts That Put The Fun In Functional

1. A "Gracula" garlic crusher because cutting and mincing garlic cloves by hand is THE WORST, but this little guy will make them smile and make prepping food easier.
Promising review: "This is so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily — it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game! And it is fun and cute, which makes me want to use it more! Will be getting these for stocking stuffers for all my adult kids this year for the holidays — definitely one of those things they didn't know they need!!" —Llamazon Customer
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
2. A giant hamburger stool for anyone who's a maximalist when it comes to home decor and wants a functional seat that will leave guests exclaiming, "OMG, this is amazing." Because it really is.
3. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover that actually works to pull out whiteheads, blackheads, and any other ~ink~ clogging up their pores. The recipient may be disgusted by what the lil' cutie pulls out of their face, but they'll be so thankful it does.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, and smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, and then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
4. A magnetic cloud key holder so they have a super easy (and fun) place to stick their keys when they arrive home. No ~shade~ to your friend, but if you know that they struggle to remember where they put their keys all the time, this may just be the ~key~ to helping them stay on top of their set.
Promising review: "This is one of the most useful purchases I've ever made on Amazon. I use it every single day to hang my keys. I've had it for at least half a year now it seems. It hasn't lost any magnetism, and it holds my car keys, remote start, USB, rewards/gift cards, house and work keys, etc. I'm in love. It's one of the best purchases I've made." —Makenah
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $6.53.
5. A cherry chomper to take ~a bite~ out of their cherries so they don't have to deal with doing it themselves.
Talisman Designs is a small business creating products that make cooking easy and fun!
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this thing. Every time my family loses it, I order another one. It gets 90% of the pits out the first time. We've had more expensive cherry pitters, and they haven't worked as well as this little guy." —Petebank
Shipping info: Not available on Amazon Prime, but it should still arrive before Christmas. Check the estimated arrival window before adding to your cart.
Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
6. A little dog doorstop everyone in their house will love, even their canine because this cuteness is dog-gone ~un-stoppable~.
Promising review: "I bought this dog doorstop for my 18-year-old granddaughter who just started college. She wanted a doorstop so she can keep her door open at times, and it’s a heavy door. This worked perfectly and she loves him. She calls him Lil' Ernie." —D. Jones
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three styles).
7. A crab spoon rest so they don't get ~crabby~ when they have no place to set their spoon while cooking that won't make a mess in their kitchen. Plus, it will look like this lil' guy is cheering them on as they cook! 🦀
Promising review: "I have absolutely no good reason for buying a small crab spoon holder. However, I find Sebastian to be delightful and happy. Even when he's not holding a spoon, he's functional — it looks like he's cheering me on when I cook! No, he doesn't always stay standing, and no, the spoon doesn't always fit seamlessly into his little claws, but I didn't expect him to be perfect. I love him, and I'm glad I live in a world where I can buy whimsical things for my kitchen. Happy day!" —Sarah
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $17.95 (available in red and blue).
8. A vintage-inspired vase perfect for anyone who wants to add some ~zest~ to their home decor. Plus, they can totally leave the vase out as decor even if they don't have fresh flowers.
Promising review: "This is even cuter in person. It’s my new favorite thing I own. It brings me joy every time I see it. People have been amazed that it’s not a real OJ carton. It’s adorable, and I love it!" —Boozell
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
9. An "Egguins" egg holder made to help boil, store, and serve eggs without much fuss on their part at all. If they make hard-boiled eggs a lot, all they have to do is place the eggs in the holder and lower them into boiling water. The whole process will be as smooth as the tap dancing in the movie Happy Feet.
Promising review: "I love hard-boiled eggs, but it's always been a hassle to ever so gently lower them into a boiling pot of water with a spoon, then scoop them back into the now-wet carton to cool. This solves all those problems. You simply load the eggs in, lower into the boiling pot, pull back out, then store in your fridge. No more extra steps or gingerly lowering eggs into the pot. Plus, they're adorable." —Lara P
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $19.90 (available in black and brown).
10. A pair of lightsaber chopsticks that actually glow to make dinner time oh-so fun. The giftee can have them work together to pick up their sushi or have an epic battle worthy of being the high point of the next Star Wars movie. The choice is theirs.
Promising review: "Ok. I have wanted these for YEARS AND YEARS and finally bought them. WHAT TOOK ME SO LONG?!?!?! I don't eat plain sushi anymore. I eat sushi like a Jedi would. Easy to clean and will bring you nerd joy every time you use them." —Hoosieronthemove
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a set of two from Amazon for $13.97 (available in two styles).
11. A hanging disco ball planter reviewers swear brings them an immense amount of joy because not only does it look cool hanging around, but it also adds sparkles to the room when light hits it.
Lunar Sol is a small business creating fun and unique home decor.
Promising review: “This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it (it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope). Every day my whole living room becomes a party. :) I cannot recommend this enough.” —Phil
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $29.97.
12. A daisy egg separator to help their baking skills truly ~bloom~ because they'll never accidentally drop an egg yolk into a recipe that only calls for egg whites again.
Promising review: "This is a terrific little tool, and it works perfectly. I place it over a short drinking glass and crack an egg right into it. The white of the egg tends to hand down in one long 'stalactite,' but with a couple of shakes it plops neatly into the glass." —D. Rachlin
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.