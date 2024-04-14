These 30 Products Might Just Help You Discover That You Don’t Actually Hate Cleaning

Chom Chom is a small business!

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."

Promising review: "This is a genius invention. We have two little white cats who shed all over everything, and with this tool, I can quickly wipe our ottomans and barrel chairs clean of cat hair and keep reusing it. Lint rollers are great for my own clothes, but not so great for upholstered furniture. Highly effective and definitely recommend." —Literary Mama



Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in black and white).

