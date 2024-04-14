These 30 Products Might Just Help You Discover That You Don’t Actually Hate Cleaning

1. A plant-based cleaner to dissolve soap scum, grime, gunk, and all other unidentified messes in your bathroom. Just spray it on everything including your shower, sinks, toilet, and grout, wait 5–10 minutes, and wipe away. You'll be done cleaning your bathroom and can move on to better things like feeling the sunshine on your face.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing!! I was skeptical at first because I have these dark stains on my shower floor that I’ve never been able to get out and was thinking something 'natural' wouldn’t be heavy-duty enough for it. I cleaned half the shower at first because I wanted to see how it looked compared to the dirty side and it did an amazing job with a little bit of elbow grease! You can see the difference." —Katherine Cheng
Get two bottles from Amazon for $12.34.
2. The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose paste that works hard to clean whatever you need it to. This means you can go from scrubbing your oven to cleaning your bathtub — no changing of cleaning products required.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! I will never be without a jar of this stuff. Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
3. Or a a spray version you can use to clean basically everything in your house — even marker on the wall no cleaner (including bleach) could remove.
Promising review: "I love the scent and how it leaves such a pretty shine and smooth feel on my counters and stove top! A little goes a long way, which makes it a very economical purchase. It is so easy to use and requires very little (if any) scrubbing. Simply spray and wipe. We have very hard water, and the stains have been removed by the first use! I was so impressed with this product, I bought it for my mom and my best friend (who are all cleaning obsessed liked me). There is a bottle in the kitchen and both bathrooms as well as stocked in my cleaning closet!" —EJ
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
4. A Chom Chom pet hair remover for anyone who can't seem to escape the loads of pet hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Chom Chom is a small business!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
Promising review: "This is a genius invention. We have two little white cats who shed all over everything, and with this tool, I can quickly wipe our ottomans and barrel chairs clean of cat hair and keep reusing it. Lint rollers are great for my own clothes, but not so great for upholstered furniture. Highly effective and definitely recommend." —Literary Mama
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in black and white).
5. An Angry Orange stain remover that works to break down both stains *and* odor — even if they've been baked into your carpet for a long time. The enzyme-active cleaner can tackle those accidents all most surfaces, including carpet, tile, concrete, fabric, and more.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I will never look for another pet stain remover again; this is it. My ride or die. I’ve tried a ton of different products to remove stains and odor but none of them worked as well as this stuff. The stain in that photo (above) was here since we moved into our new house so she was pretty baked in. I was sure it wasn’t going anywhere. But this stuff took it right out! My dog has also added a few new stains of his own to the carpet and this has gotten every single one out. 10/10 recommend." —Tara
Get it from Amazon for $18.49 (also available in a fresh scent).
6. A Shark robot vacuum guaranteed to make you feel like you're living in the future because it will vacuum all the hair up for you. Yeah, you heard that right. Cross vacuuming off your to-do list because this gadget's got it covered.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my Shark robot vacuum. It saves me so much time and works great. With two dogs, three cats, and kids, my floors were always a mess. I run this twice a day and my floors look great, and I haven't had to get my regular vacuum out since I have had it. I have one high-pile rug that it may not get all the dog hair out of it, but it works wonders on my hardwood floors. Also, I love how it fits in small places like under the bathroom vanity and side tables where my other vacuum could not. My only regret is not buying two of them (one for each floor) when they were on sale. Do yourself a favor and order this!! 10 stars!" —Chad Haney
Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in three colors).
7. A pumice cleaning stone you swish around the bowl to help remove all the rust, mineral deposits, and stains inside your toilet you thought were stuck there for good.
Powerstone Store is a small business creating innovative cleaning products.
Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves hard water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. I had many failed experiments and one that was semi-successful. The before picture [above] of the toilet was after five sessions of an hour plus scrubbing with the semi-successful option (you can see where the ring is fainter to the left). Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly, the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple of years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" —Stephanie Ray
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
8. A super-long extendable duster because you can only "forget" to clean your ceiling fans, light fixtures, and under furniture for so long because of the extra effort it takes. With this, you'll be able to get to all those hard-to-reach spots easily. And just think about how accomplished you'll feel when you're done. You got this!
Promising review: "I love my new duster. The ability to extend the pole makes it easy to clean the ceiling fan blades, chandeliers, and the AC vents. Because it’s so lightweight, it makes reaching very easy." —Linette Leadon
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors).
9. Reusable microfiber pads specifically designed to fit your Swiffer Sweeper, so you can just throw them in the wash (instead of the trash) when you're done wet or dry-mopping the floor. Reviewers confirm that these pads actually work better than the disposable ones and pick up wayyy more dirt and dust from the floor.
Turbo Microfiber Store is a small business creating microfiber reusable mop pads and other cleaning products.
Promising review: "Ok, so I was never skeptical about this product, but it has really WOW'd me. It works better than the traditional disposable wet and dry Swiffer pads. I think it has everything to do with the texture. I have long hair, and my bathroom gets pretty hairy, just did a quick sweep of my bathroom using this thing and it pretty much picked up everything. I also used it as a 'mop' in my entryway, and it worked very well." —atstrmn
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.75.
10. Or similar style made to fit your Swiffer WetJet if that's your preferred tool. These dry/wet pads will work overtime to sweep up dust *and* absorb moisture when mopping. And when you're done, into the washing machine they go.
This is also from Turbo Microfiber Store!
Promising review: "I wish that I had discovered these long ago! They work better than disposable pads! Not to mention that they are so much better for the environment and super easy to use. Our laminate and tile floors shine. Easy to throw in the wash and air dry. GREAT product!!" —G. P. Johnson
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $16.26.
11. Luigi's sink and drain plunger, which is actually designed to be ten times more efficient than a traditional plunger. It works fast to unclog your sink and disposal so you don't have to call a plumber. Game over!
Reviewers mention this was faster and more effective than one-time use drain snakes and chemical cleaners!
Promising review: "My husband would get super irritated anytime the disposal would get clogged with random food that everyone washes off their plates before going into the dishwasher. Well, my son peeled some carrots and these all went down the disposal, and it clogged. I Googled ideas to help because pulling apart the pipes each time this happens is frustrating. Well, I ran across this, and we had it fixed the next day. This sink plunger is the best thing to happen to me this year. Maybe that's sad, but be happy for me because this gadget is amazing! It saved my marriage." —Tara
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two sizes).