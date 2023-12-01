60 Gifts You Basically Can’t Go Wrong With

1. The newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite designed with a larger display, adjustable lighting options, a glare-free screen, weeks-long battery life, and (IMHO the best feature) it's waterproof! Even if the giftee *swears* they'll be a paper-book reader forever, once you give them this device, they're life will be changed for good.
Promising review: "I’ve held onto physical books for a long time, but with a two-week vacation planned, I decided to splurge on the Kindle for my birthday gift. I have read 11 online books since I bought it, and my only regret is that I didn’t purchase it sooner. I love the quick downloads, library organizing, and the ability to have so many options in such a small device. I now carry my Kindle everywhere I go to pass the time in various places. The feature of book suggestions has also helped me find a few new fave authors. The biggest plus for me is how you can change the lighting at night to read in bed without a book light. Total game changer. Buy the Kindle — you will love it." —Erin P.
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in three colors and with or without Kindle Unlimited).
2. And a strap that attaches to the Kindle that makes it so much easier (not to mention, more comfortable) to hold, no matter if they're reading in bed, standing on a train, or wherever else they find themselves devouring the latest Colleen Hoover book.
TFY is a small business creating genius tech accessories. This strap is designed to fit the Kindle Voyage, Kindle Paperwhite, and 6-inch Kindle Fire.
Promising review: "I already loved my Kindle Paperwhite, but this makes it even better. It looks bulkier in the picture than it actually is. There's enough room in the strap for A FINGER (not two), and it weighs close to nothing — maybe an ounce. I wanted something that would make it easier to hold in front of my face while reading on the plane (to avoid bent-over posture) and also an easy loop to put my finger through when reading on my side (in bed). It folds flat to fit in a sleeve as well. Perfect for my needs!" —Andrew H.
Get it from Amazon for $12.55+ (available in two sizes).
3. A set of wool-blend crew socks because one can never, and I mean NEVER, have enough warm socks.
Honestly, more warm socks are on my Christmas list every year. And these look extra cozy because they're made with 35% wool.
Promising review: "I love them. I waited to rate them until after I had washed a pair. There was very little shrinkage, and I absolutely love the patterns and colors. They would make really great stocking stuffers, though I am not willing to share." —ET
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $14.49 (available in 14 color combinations).
4. A super sleek Beast blender + hydration system they won't mind cluttering up their precious kitchen counter space because it looks so cool. And to make this gift even better, this blender has both beauty *and* brains. It's super quiet and only takes one minute to blend smoothies to perfection. It can also ~whip~ up sauces and even infuse water or other liquids. How neat is that?!?
Promising review: "I make smoothies every morning, and have for many years. I have been through so many blenders, from Bullet to Vitamix and everything in between. This is hands down my favorite blender yet! It is so quiet! I had to walk away when blending with Nutribullet because it would hurt my ears. No more! It is quiet, but inside it is blending like a beast! Just one minute and everything is perfectly blended. Even the greens are micronized in there, unlike other blenders that would leave larger pieces of kale or spinach behind. To top it off, it is a beautiful design, so I am happy to give it real estate on my countertop!" —Allison G
Shipping info: Shipping is free on orders $35+. No expedited shipping options are available. Check the estimated delivery date before adding it to your bag.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $148 (originally $165; available in three colors).
5. A 100% recycled cotton tote bag they can use as a shopping bag, grocery bag, or just a "stuff they need to have with them" bag.
Promising review: "Seriously, this bag is amazing. It's a great size, very well made, and more features than I thought were possible on a canvas bag. Little things like the inside pocket and the two sets of buttons that keep the bag closed depending on whether you're using the long strap or the short strap make it a really great bag to carry. I ordered the black, so it's classic and will never feel out of style, but I can easily see myself ordering more colors because it's just that cool." —Michelle S
Get it from Amazon for $38+ (available in 11 various size, color, and patterns).
6. A giant 10x10 blanket big enough for the giftee and their whole fam (or them and their pup) to cuddle under and watch a movie while the weather outside is frightful. They'll never have another fight about who has more of the blanket again.
Big Blanket Co is a small business on a mission to create very large blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature-regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines.
Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.
Get it from Amazon (available in 15 colors) or Big Blanket Co (available in 24 colors, patterns, and prints) for $159.
7. A SodaStream Art for a modern and sleek way to make their own sparkling water at home. All they have to do is fill the bottle with water and pull the lever on the side, and they'll have delicious bubbly water in seconds.
Promising review: "I've wanted one of these for over five years and finally took the plunge. I am so impressed with this! It's easy to use, and I love that I don't need to use SodaStream flavors if I don't want — I can create something entirely my own. I am already seeing savings in my grocery bill from not needing to buy sparkling water. I'm happy I am able to adjust the amount of CO2 used to my liking. As far as the unit construction, it seems very sturdy and well made, the color is beautiful, and it does exactly what it is intended to do. Very pleased and highly recommended." —Dorothy of Oz
Get the starter kit from Amazon for $121.49+ (available in black and red currently.)
8. A Sony wireless compact speaker designed to be small and waterproof so they can take it on all their adventures from camping, to hiking, to the pool, and even the bathroom for an in-shower concert that is not to be missed (OK, maybe it should be missed.)
Plus, it has 16-hour battery life!
Promising review: "This is a great little speaker for listening to music, news, etc. from your phone. The sound quality is outstanding for such a small speaker when listening to music with clear highs and deep bass. It is loud enough to work around the kitchen or a small house and keep listening without carrying your phone. It has been moisture resistant when we took it out fishing. We really like it." —crobertsjr55
Get it from Amazon for $46+ (available in two styles and five colors).
9. A custom paint-by-number pet portrait so they can transform their furry bff into a work of art on their own. The kit includes a canvas, 48 pet colors, brushes, and tech tools and is beginner-friendly, even if the giftee swears they are not artistic.
Promising review: "This was so much fun! I tried three different photos in the tool they give you and chose this one. It shows you a preview of each painting, which is really helpful when deciding which image to go with. Not every picture came out as good, so definitely try a few! Easy to use, and fun to paint — excited to frame it! I actually have some paint left over and will try to do another one!" —Jonathan Kebert
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
10. A twist-bottom flower vase specifically designed with some unique features that will help the recipient easily maintain fresh flowers without making a mess in their kitchen. Water can drain through the bottom of the vase before replacing it, and the base also twists off completely to trim the steam, making them last longer. If your friend never leaves Trader Joe's without grabbing a bouquet, they'll love this thoughtful gift.
Check out a TikTok of the twist-off vase in action.
Amaranth Vase Company is a small business that was started to solve the problem of the messiness and inconvenience of caring for a bouquet of flowers.
Promising review: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." —Eliezer Labkowsky
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).