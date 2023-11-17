67 Of The Best Gifts Under $100 To Give In 2023

1. A bathtub caddy perfect for the person on your list who spends a good amount of time in the bathtub. This handy piece will help them keep all their essentials (e.g., a candle, tea, phone, etc.) close to them during a bath without fear of anything getting wet.
Not only is it size-adjustable to accommodate different tubs, it comes equipped with a wineglass holder, edges that safely prop up a book or tablet, a candle holder, and extra space for whatever else their cozy heart desires.
Promising review: "When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great, but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray. I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well-made, balanced, and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" —SindiMcG
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $50.97+ (available in 12 colors).
2. And a full-body bath pillow that'll fully support their head *and* body while in the tub. Reviewers confirm this is super plush to lay on, even when the tub is full of water. It'll for sure upgrade their bathtime experience.
Promising review: "I have an oval jetted tub so it’s deep, and the pillow I had previously was okay, but I had to lay on the hard back of the tub. I also like to sink down into the bubbles and warm water, so having this full-length mat is great! It’s thick, and when it’s in a tub full of water, feels very plush to lay on. There are four suction cups around the pillow, four along the body, and three more at the bottom edge to keep the mat firmly in place. They’re strong so you need to get a nail under the edge to release them so as not to tear the fabric that holds them in place (which is what happened to my old one with cheap fabric). When wet, it’s heavy, and you’ll need a sturdy hook to hang it from. My solution was to rinse it and then fasten it around the sides of the tub to drain, which works fine. I plan on purchasing more as gifts for my girlfriends, though I’m sure men will love it as well." —Honesty
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in four styles).
3. A two-piece lounge set that's about to be their go-to outfit all through winter (and beyond). Reviewers swear this set is super comfortable. They'll feel super put together and chic, even if their only human interaction is grabbing dinner from the delivery driver.
Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien
Get it from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 36 colors).
4. An Instant Pot sure to bring joy to the recipient when they realize that making dinner will be SO much easier from now on.
It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all rolled into one nifty appliance. Plus, it comes with the stamp of approval from more than 138,000 5-star ratings (!!!!). Check out our full Instant Pot review!
Promising review: "I am a guy not too fond of cooking and cleaning up. I like working out and eating clean. I bought the 6-quart last weekend, and I can say my life is now on a different trajectory because of this product. Cooking and cleaning up is now a breeze. It cooks amazing food. (I suggest getting a recipe book.) I can cook in large batches for the whole week without too much fuss. The best part is cleaning up. Due to the deep bowl, it doesn't splatter everywhere when cooking. I use it to sauté a lot. It has replaced my electric stove and even my microwave. I just ordered the nonstick bowl for it as the food seems to stick to the stainless-steel bowl when searing or sautéing. It's an amazing product." —TK
Get the three-quart size from Amazon for $79.99.
5. An AirFly wireless transmitter that'll connect their AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so they can enjoy all the free entertainment without being forced to bring two sets of headphones or use the crappy ones the airline has the AUDACITY to charge for on some flights.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jessica Hall says: "I recently went on an eight-hour flight, and I was super annoyed about the concept of wearing wired headphones that are stuck in my ears for that long. I knew the only way I was going to be even reasonably comfortable is if I was wearing my over-the-ear headphones, but of course, the problem with that is that they use Bluetooth. Thankfully, I've been writing about this product for a while so I figured this would be the perfect opportunity to give it a try. It is honestly the perfect answer to being able to use your own Bluetooth headphones. I would absolutely recommend these to anyone going on a long flight!!"
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles and black and white).
6. A set of three nesting trays they can use individually or together to stash important things, such as keys and glasses, or even soap and a sponge, because sometimes the smallest things make the biggest difference in their home.
7. The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition — a book filled with scratch-off date items to surprise your partner with a gift that keeps on giving. If you're stuck in the same old boring date night rut, this book will ~spice~ things up and give you ideas and experiences that will last all the way through 2024.
The book is filled with 50 date ideas that are only revealed once you scratch it off. Some of the dates included are to cook an apple pie blindfolded, recreate your grandparents' first date, or even paint a masterpiece on a unique canvas. This gives a whole new meaning to date night.
Promising review: "I bought this as a joint anniversary gift for me and my husband. We found ourselves going on the same dates, the same night of the week, the same routine. We absolutely love these challenges! Being with someone for so long, you get caught up in the day-to-day of life. With the couples adventure challenge, we are able to keep 'dating' each other and keep our connection strong. No matter how long you've been together, this is a MUST-buy to change up routines, get outside your comfort zone, and connect even more with your partner." —Katie C.
Get it from The Adventure Challenge for $49.99 (also available in family edition, friends edition, ...In Bed edition, Dinner Dates edition, and solo edition).
8. A portable piano that may just be the ~key~ to a great gift because it can be rolled and unrolled and played anywhere (at home, Grandma and Grandpa's house, and even in the car). Plus, there's a headphone jack, so the parents won't have to hear their child's "amazing" new skill all the time.
The piano also comes preset with different keyboard tones and demo songs. The built-in speaker has auxiliary capabilities and volume, but it can also be used with headphones or even an external speaker system (so they can put on a true show). There are also record, playback, echo, and sustain features. The beginner model includes 49 standard piano keys and the studio model includes 61 standard piano keys. It can be powered by USB cord (included), four AAA batteries (not included), or a rechargeable battery (included with the Studio model). It is recommended for ages 6 and up.
Promising review: "This piano was a great find. I bought it as a gift, and it was a great choice. the sound quality is much more than I expected. It's easy to roll up, which is great for traveling and storage. I am very pleased with this product." —amir
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (also available in a rainbow version).
9. A Lego flower bouquet bound to bring a smile to the giftee's face twice — once when they open the box and then again when they put it together and realize it can be a functional piece of decor in their home. (That never dies!!)
Promising review: "Our four sons grew up building and playing with Legos, and I’ve bought countless Lego kits in more recent years as gifts for our grandsons who also simply adore building Lego creations. Now, I, in my mid-60s, know why! I came across the 'adult' botanical sets, bought the orchid for myself and immediately discovered just how relaxing and enjoyable building a set can be. The completed orchid is truly beautiful. Lots of compliments on it. I bought this set next and I have to say, I think I enjoyed constructing the bouquet even a bit more, simply due to the variety of the flowers and colors. The finished bouquet is sooo cheerful and…gorgeous! Plastic! Lego! And, yes, gorgeous! New hobby! Bonus; my grandsons think it’s pretty neat that Nana now loves building Lego, too!" —Carol
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
10. A Cup Cozy Pillow so they can lounge on their giant couch and have everything they need right next to them. They can place this anywhere on the couch and keep drinks, snacks, and even remotes close to them because when it's relaxation time, nothing should get in their way of being horizontal on the couch.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Promising review: "We have a sectional sofa with an area that has a chaise lounge section I like to lay on but that puts me far enough from the coffee table that I don't have a good place to put my drinks. I bought this pillow to put next to me to hold my drinks, and I love it. It let's me keep my drinks nearby without having to constantly hold them while lounging and watching TV. Stable without being too bulky or heavy." —Holly M. Paddock
Get it in black from Amazon for $29.99 (also available in a "deluxe version" with an extra cup holder for $34.99).
11. A Revlon One-Stop Hair Dryer & Volumizer designed to be the gift that keeps on giving — great hair for 365 days a year.
This brush has hype with more than 336,000 (!!!) 5-star ratings, and it really does live up to it. The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume — leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout at home. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option.
Promising review: "I love this hair dryer!! I bought it because I broke my shoulder and only have the use of one arm. Before my shoulder was broken, I used a very expensive hair dryer and the best brushes. This hair dryer works better than all of my high-end products. I'll never go back. The brush is big and I was concerned that it would be too much for my short hair. It will work great on any length of hair. The bristles grab even the shortest hair and dry it smooth and soft. My hair is naturally curly and before trying this dryer, I'd dry my hair, straighten it, and then use hot rollers. I am now achieving the same results with the Revlon dryer. I haven't written a review on a product in years but needed to share my experience with this dryer. It's worth every penny!" —M J
Get it from Amazon for $38.39+ (available in five colors and styles).