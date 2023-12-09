Skip To Content
    29 Cute, Cheap Stocking Stuffers That May Be Small But Will Bring Major Joy

    These stocking stuffers are so good, they might even be better than the gifts they have under the tree.

    by
    Yasmine Singh
    by Yasmine Singh

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Ciera Velarde
    by Ciera Velarde

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Some suction cup kitty cat phone holders that any cat lover on your list will think are just purr-fect. Not only can these be used to prop up their phone, but it can also be used on e-readers and tablets, too.

    Six small cats with suction cups on the paws holding up a phone
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought a set of these adorable cats for my friend and a set for myself. The suction cups worked well for attaching the cats to my phone. I also attached a couple of them to the inside of my car window. It seems they're quite sturdy. They're certainly cute and colorful." —Julie C

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.59.

    2. A gorgeous marble passport holder for your bestie who loves to travel. This is waterproof and has RFID-blocking lining so their passport, credit cards, and other important docs will be safe and secure.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great little passport cover! Great quality, great design, very durable, and just what I was expecting. I have used it a few times now, and have gotten several compliments by airline security officers and several people working in checked baggage. I would definitely repurchase." —L. Turner

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    3. And some adorable luggage tags because these will not only look super cute on their suitcases, but they'll also make it easier to spot their bags at baggage claim.

    Three luggage tags in the shape of seashells
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased these luggage tags for our recent trip to Florida. They are really fun. I used them on all of our luggage so it made it easier to spot in baggage claim. It definitely makes you smile." —RobinT

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in sets of four and six and in four design combos).

    4. A sterling silver wave ring if they spend so much time at the beach, you're starting to suspect they might actually be a mermaid. This gift will definitely make a ~splash~ and remind them of the ocean even when it's wayyy too cold to go swimming.

    A reviewer showing the silver ring which is the silhouette of a wave
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm pleasantly surprised! The ring is lovely and well-made. I bought this to give as a gift to my beach-loving friend. I will definitely buy more to give as gifts." —John Burke

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in sizes 2–13 and in four finishes).

    5. An anti-chafe balm so they can get some relief from blisters and chafing without messy creams or gels. This will easily glide on and prevent their skin from rubbing together. It can be used between their thighs, under their bra, or anywhere else they'd like to prevent irritation.

    A model applying the chafe balm on their stomach
    Amazon

    Promising review: "OMG this stuff is the best!! I recently went to Thailand, where it was 90 degrees with a 70% humidity every single day I was there. This stuff got me through! I was able to wear dresses and shorts with no chafing! And I only ever had to apply in the morning and once in the middle of the day! My life is forever changed I’ve already ordered two more!" —Amazon Customer

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three sizes and in packs of two).

    6. A set of sprout bookmarks for the book lover in your life whose TBR list seems to be ~growing~ by the minute. These unique bookmarks are soft and squishy enough to slip between pages easily. Plus, reviewers say they're durable and don't slip.

    The sprout bookmark in a reviewer&#x27;s book
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I first saw these bookmarks in a museum store and thought they were adorable! I decided to buy them on Amazon because they were a much better price (don't worry, I'd already spent plenty of money on other items to support the arts in the museum store!) I collect unique bookmarks from all over to add character to the shelves of my library, so I had to have these! I love how these are soft (like real leaves) and can either be folded within the pages or be placed in by only the stem so it looks like a sprout sticking out of the book." —Sarah Pesha

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $8 (also available in a set of four four-leaf clovers).

    7. A tea infuser if you want to give them a super unique gift that will upgrade their morning cup of tea and remind them of summer during the cold winter months. This looks exactly like the pool floats you probably saw all over your feed last summer.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this for my boyfriend's mom as part of her Christmas gift and she loved it. After seeing how cute it is, I will definitely have to get one for myself as well. I saw that some of the reviews said theirs didn’t float but hers was floating and working as a tea diffuser just fine. I would definitely buy more of these as gifts in the future for any tea lovers." —Samantha

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $15.10+ (available in three styles).

    8. A set of spa headbands so they can have a self-care day without getting their face mask all over their hair. It can also keep their hair out of the way when they're washing their face or applying makeup.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was hesitant to purchase this, as I have a large head, which usually makes things like hats, headbands, etc. very tricky to buy. This product, however, is just what I was looking for! I used it today to keep my hair out of my face while doing a full face of makeup, and in the shower to make sure the hair around my scalp did not get damp. It did the job both times, and fits perfectly (about halfway on the Velcro)! The material is soft, almost fleece-like, but did not make me hot/sweaty. I definitely recommend it!" —Gab03

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $7.99 (available in seven color sets).

    9. A silicone snowflake ice tray because they'll feel like Elsa whenever they pop these cool ice shapes into a drink. It's perfect for anyone on your list who loves iced coffee even in the middle of winter because 🎵 the cold never bothered them anyway. 🎶

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love the shape of snowflakes already. These form strong, thick ice cubes that don’t break when you pop them out of the container. They're very cute and enjoyable to see in a drink! I'm a happy customer." —Dawn Hardy

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $10.87 (also available in six other designs).

    10. Or, a silicone dachshund ice tray for the dog lover on your list. This tray will make the paw-fect gift that'll help them jazz up drinks and punch bowls with unique ice cubes for their next gathering.

    Reviewer showing the tray with a daschund-shaped ice cube
    amazon.com

    It's made of flexible silicone so it'll roll right up to fit in a stocking. You can use 'em to mold chocolates, too!

    Promising review: "Adorable ice mold. Easy-to-use. It's best to flip the mold over and push ice cubes out. Perfect size for making dachshund-shaped frozen yogurt treats and small ice cubes for water bottles with a narrow opening. Order at least two trays because, just like doxies, you can’t have just one!" —JM

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get one from Amazon for $7.99.

    11. And! A dachshund-esque corkscrew if they love their pet as much as they love wine. Not only is this a cute conversation starter, but reviewers say it's also easy to use and small enough to fit in your pocket or purse so you can have a wine opener on-the-go.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got this for my boss who has and loves dachshunds, but like most dachshund moms, she already had every gift under the sun with the wiener dog pattern all over it. Luckily, not only did she love this, but she also said she had never seen it before. And that's how I got the huge promotion. Just kidding. But she does like me better than the rest of the team now." —N. Krizman

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $22.23.

    12. A stainless-steel hair tie bracelet so your BFF won't have to ruin their outfit with a scrunchie around their wrist. This fashionable and practical bracelet discreetly holds a hair tie so they can have one ~on hand~ when they need it.

    A gold bracelet with a groove for keeping a hair tie
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This has changed my world! Seriously, I never knew these things existed until a girl on my recent vacation showed me one she wore. I always, always have a hairband around my wrist when one is not in my hair, so hooray for no more marks on my wrist from ones that are too tight!! I have pretty small wrists and this one definitely fits me perfectly. I bought a rose gold band for my Fitbit and wear them together, so this does not move around at all." —ST

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in gold, silver, and rose gold and in two different engraved quote options).

    13. A pair of unicorn poop earrings because they're perfect for that unique person on your list who alway laughs at poop jokes and loves unicorns. These earrings are definitely a statement piece that they'll love wearing to add some personality to any outfit.

    The earrings, which are the size of a penny and look like a pile of rainbow poop with glitter
    Amazon

    Fish Belli is a small business that sells handmade jewelry and novelty decor.

    Promising review: "Not going to lie, when my husband told me he ordered our 7-year-old daughter 'poop earrings' I was pretty sure they were going to end up in the trash once they came in the mail. No way am I letting my daughter walk around with fecal matter hanging from her earlobes. However, these came and I instantly loved them. They are so adorable, and that's a word I never thought I'd use when describing a piece of poop. She gets compliments on them all the time and they are now her favorite earrings (yay, dad). They are a nice size and made very well." —Kayla

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    14. A pair of glowing chopsticks for your Star Wars obsessed friend who would totally ~light up~ the minute they spot these in their stocking.

    Two people holding the light-up chopsticks
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are amazing!!! Bought these as a stocking stuffer for my 12-year-old son. They are so bright they light up the entire room. A little thick for a true utensil/chopstick but still functional. They are strong, smooth edges so they are not uncomfortable or sharp when eating and have a nicely balanced weight. Plus there is an on and off button so you can save the battery. Any Star Wars fan will have a blast with these. Eating is now so much cooler — if you can stop playing with them long enough to put food in your mouth." —Nicole D'Amico

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in two styles).

    15. A zodiac-inspired ring dish if your roommate is always checking their horoscope of blaming things on astrology. They'll be able to display their jewelry and their zodiac sign proudly on their vanity.

    Jewelry dishes in various colors with different zodiac sign constellations on them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this. It was exactly what I needed. I wanted something cute to catch any bobby pins lying around my bathroom, and this was a perfect match! I also am thinking about giving these to my friends as their Christmas gifts!" —Rachel G

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $11.98 (available in all 12 zodiac signs).

    16. A deck of cat tarot cards full of cat-tastic illustrations to help them figure out their life cat-astrophes on their spiritual journey.

    A cat laying next to a box of cat-themed Tarot cards
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These cards are great! As someone who owns more than a couple of tarot decks, the cardstock on these is superb for the price. This deck is friendly and has a very aesthetically pleasing color palette — even some of the darker cards of the deck are rather light-hearted. The images themselves are fantastic, cute, colorful without overdoing it, and harmonious. And, for the most part, they are true to the traditional tarot and aren't too gimmicky. My only gripe is that the images don't always lend themselves to intuitive interpretation, however, this deck comes with a guidebook so it's not that big of a turnoff. The guidebook itself is great and includes interpretations for upright and reversed cards." —A. Asher

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $17.90.

    17. A set of Burt's Bees lip balms so their lips will stay hydrated during the brutal winter months. Plus, it comes in four holiday-inspired flavors that'll make them feel wayyy less Grinchy since they'll have delicious lip balms to prevent cracked lips.

    A four-pack of lip balms
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased two of these as stocking stuffers for my two best friends. They love Burt's Bees as much as I do. The scents in this package were especially lovely — wonderful!" —Amazon Customer

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $10.98+ (available in nine set options).

    18. A viral mini screaming goat figure because it's hilarious and reviewers say it's the perfect gag gift. If they are constantly complaining about work, this will add some humor to their desk or work area. It will shriek when they push the goat's platform for those moments when they're stressed and could use a laugh.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The figure comes with a 32-page illustrated pocket guide filled with fun facts and trivia about, well, goats!

    Promising review: "This was hilarious! Both the figurine and the book. Bought for a coworker, we all laughed and laughed each time we made it scream! We even played it over the loudspeaker for our warehouse workers to hear, and hearing it over that loudspeaker had us cracking up the rest of the day! Wouldn't have thought it'd be so popular but everyone loves it, especially the guy who it's for!" —Ashley

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $7.65.

    19. A Yankee Candle car vent clip if their car usually smells like takeout, their dog, or their smelly gym bag. This will make their car smell wayyy better. Plus, now you won't have to hold your breath if you need to hitch a ride with them.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The Midsummer's Night vent clip has a manly cologne smell in a good way, and that's what I like about it. Women who were never in my car before are like 'wow, what kind of cologne do you have on, it smells so good!' If it were men's cologne it would be extremely popular!" —CyberCache

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $5.17+ (available in 27 scents and also available as a car vent stick).

    20. A grooming brush to help reduce all the hair their beloved fur-baby leaves everywhere. It will easily remove tangles, loose fur, trapped dander, and dirt without scratching their kitty or pup.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    The brush can be used on dogs and cats and gently removes tangles, knots, and loose hairs without scratching your pet. Plus, owners can easily remove trapped hair with the push of a button.

    Promising review: "Soft touch and removes shedding hair. My cat now begs to be brushed 2x per day!" —Mary Ley

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors and two styles).

    21. A silicone pot clip for anyone on your list who was rooting for Sebastian during that kitchen scene in The Little Mermaid. This adorable clip will hold spoons and can even keep pot covers open to release steam, making it perf for the newbie chef in your life who can use all the help they can get.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is super cute and an excellent stocking stuffer or small gift. I ordered a second one for myself." —Amandamary0689

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in two colors).

    22. A set of wine condoms because any wine-lover on your list will be thrilled to have these to protect their bottle of wine from spoiling. They're designed with a genius "shrink-to-fit technology" so they can adjust to almost any bottle opening. Plus, they're air-tight, water-tight, and reusable!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Proming review: "These are so good that I had to buy two sets! Not only are these wine condoms a gift that people will talk about, but they're also a responsible way to keep your wine sealed between drinks. First and foremost, they're reusable. I do want to note though that, like any other condom, a wine condom will break if you're too rough with it. However, if you use common sense while putting one on the bottle and don't try to overstretch it, I doubt you'll have any problems (I haven't had any so far). Personally, I prefer using these over traditional corks when storing white wine because I can keep my bottles sideways in the fridge without fear of any spillage." —Samantha

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $14.97.

    23. 24-karat gold under-eye masks so they can look refreshed even if they pulled an all-nighter studying or stayed up all night binging their fave show. It's infused with snail mucin, five collagen peptides, and gold to help diminish puffy eyes and reduce dark circles.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m literally obsessed with this product. I have very dry, sensitive skin and I adore these moisturizing eye masks and use them practically everyday. I notice they get rid of my fine lines and make the skin around my eyes smooth. I love them so much I’m always giving them as gifts to friends and family, who also fall in love with them! If you’re on the fence give them a try! I will say when you first apply you need to allow them to dry a bit on your face so they stay put as they can tend to to slip down due to the moisture in each mask. These are fabulous and a must try!" —Lexi

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a set of 30 from Amazon for $17.10.

    24. This silicone, heat-resistant mat if they love using a curling iron or straightener to style their hair. This will protect surfaces and furniture from heat damage. Plus, it can be wrapped around heat tools to store them safely.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I love it!! I received a hair iron wand for the holidays and needed something to rest my iron on so I didn’t burn my furniture. This has been perfect! It matches the blush rose color of my hair iron perfectly. I love that I can also wrap it around my wand and secure it for travel. It doesn't have a sticky feeling, it bends very easily, is lightweight, and it doesn't have a strong odor. I definitely recommend it!" —Jennifer

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $9.79+ (available in four colors).

    25. A handmade, hand painted sunflower brooch to add a pop of color and personality to their bags, clothing, or jackets.

    A sunflower-shaped pin on a denim jacket
    Amazon

    Telestic Design is a small business based in Wichita, Kansas, that creates one-of-a-kind pins, jewelry, & art.

    Promising review: "Very, very nice. The brooch is a beautifully hand-painted, delicate lapel or collar pin that will evoke those late summer days when sunflowers nod their sunny heads as they turn to watch you walk into the garden to choose a basket full of fresh vegetables for your family’s supper. There are old-fashioned, poignant memories in this finely etched, painted little pin." —Buffielu

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (don't forget to clip the coupon to save 10%).

    26. An Almay Shadow Squad Eyeshadow Palette for the makeup lover on your list who is always up-to-date on the latest beauty trends. It's available in a variety of shades from neutral to bold and they can mix and match colors to create their own unique look.

    The small eyeshadow case with four shades — one matte brown-red shade, two sparkly light brown shades, and one slightly shimmery red-brown shade
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "I started seeing these quads all over and finally got curious. This was my first palette and I've bought three more since. The pigmentation is great and I love all four finishes in one little case. I love the shimmer/metallic finishes for my kids in the gold shade — it is gorgeous!" —Malinda

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $4.03+ (available in various colors and in packs of two and three).

    27. A pair of warm and cozy boot cuffs because not only will it upgrade their look, it can also protect their legs from rubbing against their boots. Plus, it's great if they want the look of long socks without worrying about their feet sweating.

    A model wearing boots with the cuffs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are absolutely perfect! I needed cuffs for my Hunter rain boots and I was going to buy the Hunter brand ones but I saw bad reviews that said that they are too hot and overpriced. I saw these and took a chance. I was a little skeptical but they were exactly what I needed and I got five for not even the price of one that I originally was gonna buy. I never, ever rate products but this was a must. I definitely recommend them! Thank you so much!!" —Brendelyn Lora

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a pack of five pairs from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six color packs and in a four-pack).

    28. A dipping sauce holder if they usually eat their lunch in their car. The foodie on your list will love this genius sauce holder because it attaches to the vents so they can dip their nuggies in their fave sauce without having to perform a juggling act.

    reviewer dunking a chicken tender in a sauce packet that is attached to a sauce holder
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best invention ever! I’m a sauce queen and this allows me to have sauce in my car without wasting it! Whoever invented this knows my love language!" —Quintana

    Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three colors, a variety pack, and in packs of four, five, six, and 10).

    29. A magnetic bag holder to keep their bags off of the floor when there are no hooks around. It can hold up to 8 pounds and will allow them to dangle their bag in bathroom stalls or on tables so they won't get stained or dirty.

    The bag magnet attached to a bag hanging off of a table
    Two of the bag magnets in brown and black
    Goodful

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $14.99 (originally $24.99; available in two colors and two finishes).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.