Get Our App!
We Got Drunk And Did The "Try Not To Cry Challenge" video
Cobb Salad Deviled Eggs
The Boy Scouts Just Announced They Will Allow…
Here’s How Trump’s Ban Is Affecting People, In…
People Are Hilariously Calling Out Uber’s CEO For…
Celebrity

All The Looks At The 2017 SAG Awards

Here’s what everyone wore.

Whitney Jefferson
Whitney Jefferson
BuzzFeed Staff

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara

View this image ›

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Salma Hayek

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Emma Stone

View this image ›

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Thandie Newton

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Maisie Williams

View this image ›

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Amy Adams

View this image ›

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Mahershala Ali

View this image ›

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Viola Davis

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Matt Smith and Claire Foy

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Janelle Monae

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ellie Kemper

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo

View this image ›

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery and Shannon Purser

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kate Hudson

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

View this image ›

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Meryl Streep

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sarah Paulson and Marcia Clark

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kerry Washington

View this image ›

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Michelle Williams

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Naomie Harris

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

James Marsden

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

View this image ›

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Rashida Jones

View this image ›

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Samira Wiley

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Diane Guerrero

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Tituss Burgess

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Taryn Manning

View this image ›

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Laurence Fishburne

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Natalie Portman

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Alex Greenwald and Brie Larson

View this image ›

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Anna Chlumsky

View this image ›

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Selenis Leyva

View this image ›

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Rami Malek

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Kirsten Dunst attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_008 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kimiko Glenn

View this image ›

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Amy Landecker and Jay Duplass

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Judith Light

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Deon Cole

View this image ›

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Sophia Bush

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Michelle Dockery

View this image ›

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Ariel Winter

View this image ›

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Sam Richardson

View this image ›

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Jackie Cruz

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jessica Pimentel

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Lily Tomlin

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Joe Lo Truglio and Beth Dover

View this image ›

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Leonardo Nam

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Lori Petty

View this image ›

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Angela Sarafyan

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Amanda Peet

View this image ›

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Rico Rodriguez and Raini Rodriguez

View this image ›

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Ashton Sanders

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Glen Powell

View this image ›

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Emily Althaus

View this image ›

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Angela Kinsey

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

George MacKay

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sondra Spriggs and Mykelti Williamson

View this image ›

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

TV personality and stylist Brad Goreski arrives for the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center on January 29, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Clea DuVall

View this image ›

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Annalise Basso

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Hannah Hart

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Talulah Riley

View this image ›

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Giuliana Rancic

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

More
 
  Your Reaction?
  REACT WITH GIF
 

    Contributions

    In The News Today
    Download the BuzzFeed News app
    This Map Might Make You Think Twice About Trump's Immigration Ban

    by Ben King

    Connect With Celebrity
    Follow Us On Apple News
    BuzzFeed celebrity
    More Celebrity ›
    Now Buzzing