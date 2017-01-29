All The Looks At The 2017 SAG Awards
Here’s what everyone wore.
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara
Taraji P. Henson
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
Salma Hayek
Emma Stone
Thandie Newton
Maisie Williams
Amy Adams
Mahershala Ali
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Yara Shahidi
Viola Davis
Matt Smith and Claire Foy
Janelle Monae
Ellie Kemper
Millie Bobby Brown
Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo
Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery and Shannon Purser
Kate Hudson
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Meryl Streep
Sarah Paulson and Marcia Clark
Kerry Washington
Michelle Williams
Naomie Harris
James Marsden
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Rashida Jones
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Kaley Cuoco
Samira Wiley
Diane Guerrero
Tituss Burgess
Bryce Dallas Howard
Taryn Manning
Danielle Brooks
Laurence Fishburne
Natalie Portman
Alex Greenwald and Brie Larson
Anna Chlumsky
Selenis Leyva
Rami Malek
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Kirsten Dunst attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_008 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kimiko Glenn
Amy Landecker and Jay Duplass
Judith Light
Deon Cole
Sophia Bush
Gwendoline Christie
Michelle Dockery
Ariel Winter
Sam Richardson
Jackie Cruz
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman
Jessica Pimentel
Lily Tomlin
Joe Lo Truglio and Beth Dover
Leonardo Nam
Lori Petty
Angela Sarafyan
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Amanda Peet
Rico Rodriguez and Raini Rodriguez
Ashton Sanders
Kathryn Hahn
Glen Powell
Emily Althaus
Angela Kinsey
George MacKay
Sondra Spriggs and Mykelti Williamson
TV personality and stylist Brad Goreski arrives for the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center on January 29, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
Clea DuVall
Annalise Basso
Hannah Hart
Talulah Riley
Giuliana Rancic
