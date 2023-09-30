People Are Sharing The Time Their Friend Accidentally Turned Them On, And, Uh, I Have Some Questions

69. "I went to a friend's house to play Dungeons & Dragons, and she made everyone nachos and chicken. I wanted to clean up before I left to avoid leaving her with our mess. But as I turned around, she put her hand on my chest, stared me straight in the eyes, and told me I didn't have to help. It was nothing overtly sexy, but she held my gaze and left her hand on my chest just slightly longer than would be expected."

"Anyway, we're married now, and I have since learned it was more than innocent to her. Apparently, I'd been completely oblivious to all her prior attempts at flirting. We'd been friends for nine years at that point, and there had already been many hugs, instances of sitting on each other's laps, and general friendly physical contact between us. In the end, this was what gave me the electric tingles."

—u/gabjam

