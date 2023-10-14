Married People In Interracial Relationships Are Sharing How They've Blended Their Traditions And Get Along With Their In-Laws

6. "I'm Samoan, white, and Chinese. My father tried to teach me and my siblings about Samoan culture, but that went out the window after my parents divorced. Now, I'm learning about and sharing my culture with my kids. Similarly, my mixed European husband teaches them about his Black Welsh culture. In our experience, blending the family has been very easy. We aren't religious, so we can support whatever faith our kids choose when they're older. That's really where we decided to take things; if we don't have an answer about our ethnicity, we all learn together. The kids are little, so we haven't had to sacrifice much, but it has taken patience to introduce them to Samoan food. If I weren't no contact with my father's side, I'd introduce them to my kids. They'd have an idea of what it's like to be Samoan, attend Polynesian events, and visit Chinatown. My husband also has no contact with his family, so that leaves our white sides."

"Before my parents divorced, it was awesome. Though my mother never knew her ethnicity, my father would take us to Polynesian festivals and family get-togethers and make traditional food at home. After they divorced, I started saying I was a whitewashed Samoan when other kids asked, 'Well, what are you?'

It's very disheartening to think back on those moments as an adult. I had no idea what being Samoan meant or what my culture was. Hell, even my name infuriated me as a child. (Remember those tests in high school that made you fill out your entire legal name? My name took up all but three spaces.)

My husband and I now treat learning about our cultures like a treasure hunt with our kids. For instance, whenever we discover something about my husband's Black Welsh side, he's excited to learn more and teach the kids about it. Maybe we could do a Black-Welsh-themed day at home with food and games. We haven't tried to introduce his food to them yet. Just introducing them to the strong, salty, and sweet mix of Samoan food has been a slow journey, but it is working."

—Ane D., Texas