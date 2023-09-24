Mixed-Race Families And Couples, I Want To Know How You've Blended Your Cultures And Traditions Together

As a child, celebrating both cultures seemed natural and seamless. As an adult, I see that my parents made an effort to integrate their traditions and embrace each other's cultures. Given the feeling of not being enough many mixed kids experience, I appreciate having that connection to both of my cultures. Honestly, I think it helped that both my parents came to the US as kids and are family-oriented. Though they may have been unfamiliar with each other's traditions, they both value and understand the significance of culture and family.