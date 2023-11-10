"My 'Best Friend' Tipped Me Off 'Cause They Wouldn't Let Her Join": Married People Share How They Learned Their Spouse Cheated

12. "I had upgraded my phone, so he took my old phone and switched the SIM cards. At the time, our lease had just ended — we were moving back to Austin from Los Angeles — so we were staying at a hotel. I had gone to the vet to get meds for our pets for the car ride when notifications revealing a decade's worth of cheating suddenly popped up on my phone. Notification after notification after notification. He unintentionally signed me into all of his accounts, and every single one had evidence of his cheating (including Skype messages, which I didn't even know existed). They went back to when we first dated."

"We still had to drive back to Austin together, but it was ultimately the best thing that ever happened to me. We were together for 10 years, and he was abusive and a diagnosed narcissist and sociopath. However, I was so brainwashed that I needed that tidal wave of evidence to finally leave.

Oh, and he was cheating with my 'friends' — for fuck's sake, you couldn't even find a stranger? Anyway, the lesson is that the truth will always come out."

—mkatherinekelly