"I Quit At That Moment": Teachers Who Quit Are Sharing The Moment They Realized It Wasn't For Them

20. "When I realized that I couldn't even escape teaching in my dreams. My life was so focused on teaching that every night, I had nightmares about it and chest pain from heart palpitations. My heart would constantly race and then stop altogether. Finally, on the last day of Thanksgiving break, I realized I had cried every single day because I didn't want to go back to school. I was so low that I had planned my own suicide to get out of teaching. However, I figured life had to improve if I just quit teaching — even if I'd be another unemployed millennial statistic."

"I lasted 15 months. The only thing that makes me feel a little better about the situation is that the retired cop who replaced me only lasted three months, and he had​ been an officer in the same city in which I was teaching.

"Now I'm an application coordinator for a large hospital. I help manage the patient charting program we use and fall under the IT umbrella. I had no idea I'd end up where I am, but I'm so happy. I'm still helping people, but in a more indirect way, and it's far less stressful on both my mind and body."

—u/twistedsapphire