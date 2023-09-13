4.

"I did data entry for the admissions office of the university I attended as an undergrad. It wasn't my job to read the applications, but since the job was tedious as hell, I often did, and I've seen some exceptional shit. The 'best' worst one I ever read was a personal statement from a female student explaining a disciplinary action on her school report. Apparently, she and her boyfriend both ran track and attended an invitational track meet on our university's campus. She went into detail about a fight they had at the meet and then explained that he had asked to talk to her privately to 'make up.' She said that they found an empty room in the field house, he 'was feeling romantic,' and they got caught having sex. She tried to play it off in her statement as her enthusiasm for the campus in the most awkward and horrible way possible."