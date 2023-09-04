10. "I attended a top three school and worked closely with the admissions office. Once, a student just starting his senior year of high school — who hadn't even begun applying to colleges — became obsessive and decided it was his right to attend the school. He lied to his parents, said he'd been admitted into a special program, took a four-hour bus ride to campus, and pretended to be a student. He made friends, convinced desk workers that he'd lost his dorm key card, slept in various people's rooms after making a variety of excuses as to why he couldn't stay in his (roommate was mean, allergic to something, etc.), and hopped from one dorm to the next after being found out. He went so far as to find a girl with a disability and convince her that the school had assigned him to her as an official note taker, and he would use her as his 'in' to lectures."

"I believe he reasoned that if he attended classes there for a year, he would undoubtedly get in because he'd be able to prove that he could do it. I think he was on campus for almost a week and a half. He planned to stay for the entire year and attend classes.

"Admissions had their eye on him for a while before this. He was active in the admitted students' Facebook group (even though he hadn't applied), and nobody could figure out his deal. When they started getting reports about this sketchy, compulsive liar on campus, they put two and two together and tracked him down.

"They found him and contacted his parents. He was escorted off campus by two police officers who traveled with him to the bus station to send him home. They informed him that there was a standing order for his arrest if he ever stepped onto school property again. And that was that. Instant (future) rejection."

—u/jzzsxm