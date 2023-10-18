Browse links
Careful, these pictures could puncture the hull of an empire-class Fire Nation battleship...because they're so sharp.
THE FIRE NATION HAS ARRIVED 🔥 Meet Fire Lord Ozai, General Iroh, Princess Azula and Commander Zhao in Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming in 2024. pic.twitter.com/qx3QDhocGz— Netflix (@netflix) October 17, 2023
They actually look great. Especially Ozai and Iroh omg, ripped straight out of the animation.— Laura 💙❄️ | Certified #1 Frost Stan (@annoyed_sister) October 17, 2023
@bitterasiandude LOOKS PERFECT AS UNCLE IROH!!!— Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) October 17, 2023
i would glady hand over the four nations to this man. pic.twitter.com/gw6aYuv9CM— Sydnie Fatt (@sydniefatt) October 17, 2023
Holy shit, this is like Matthew Lillard as Shaggy levels of perfect translation from cartoon to live-action.— 🎃 Christian Hannahween 🎃 (@TheHannahcast) October 17, 2023
“Nice Zuko costume but your scar is on the wrong side— Nico Villasana (@nico_villasana) October 17, 2023
You can really tell how much time and effort that was put into the costumes and production design 🥹— Mushroomcloud 🕯🎃 (@Mushroomcloud16) October 17, 2023
Zukos scar should be bigger imo. Aside from that everything looks LIT— Dresden King 🏳️🌈 🇺🇦 🏴he/him (@DresdenWarlock) October 17, 2023
Oh yeah. This bouta be a banger. Paul as Iroh is a big W. 🔥👏🏾— Twan (@younggothamjedi) October 17, 2023
Fire Lord Ozai is looking fierce, I love the choice of actor— JessyJackson Akpesiri (@Jessica_Egbedi) October 17, 2023
Just from this picture I already know @bitterasiandude will instantly reduce me to tears#AvatarTheLastAirbender pic.twitter.com/1xAJ510YMA— Rennywise 🤡 (@RenGeekness) October 17, 2023
WAIT ITS THE DAD FROM KIMS CONVENIENCE PLEASE HES PERFECT FOR THIS ROLE😭😭😭IM LITERALLY GOING TO TUNE IN JUST FOR HIM😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aPAGtYn1GT— IMISSY🍊🍊NGIII😔 ⁷ (@yooongers1) October 17, 2023