People Are Sharing Their Reactions To Netflix's New "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Photos Of Fire Nation Characters, And They're Not Wrong

Careful, these pictures could puncture the hull of an empire-class Fire Nation battleship...because they're so sharp.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped five new photos of Fire Nation characters from its upcoming live-action "reimagining" of Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender. In four of the photos, fans finally get a first look at Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, and Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

The series will be released in 2024 and contain eight one-hour episodes.

There's also a new shot of Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, who fans saw a first look of back in June — when Netflix released four photos of the main cast. Here's that first photo of Zuko:

Dallas Liu as Zuko in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender
Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

In case you need a quick refresher, here are the original three photos of Aang, Katara, and Sokka. First, there's Gordon Cormier as Twinkle Toes — er, Aang...

Gordon Cormier as Aang in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender
Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

...Ian Ousley as Sokka (peep the boomerang on his hip)...

Ian Ousley as Sokka in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender
Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

...and Kiawentiio as Katara.

Closeup of Katara
Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

With the founding members of the Gaang out of the way, here are the newly released photos of the Fire Nation — starting with Dallas Liu as Zuko:

Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender
Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

For comparison, here's the live-action and animated 16-year-old hot-man side-by-side:

Side-by-side of live-action and animated Zuko
Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023 / Nickelodeon Animation Studio / Via youtube.com

Next, here's Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh:

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender
Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

...and here he is next to the animated version of everyone's favorite uncle:

Side-by-side of live-action Iroh and animated Iroh
Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023 / Nickelodeon Animation Studio / Via youtube.com

In an interview with Netflix, Dallas called Paul his "real-life Uncle Iroh." He shared, "He's the perfect Uncle Iroh. There isn't anyone that could’ve done a better job than him. But I received advice probably on the daily about anything that you can think of, from what it means to be a leader or how to present yourself as a professional on set. He's a real-life Uncle Iroh to me now."

Here's everyone's favorite uncle's younger brother — Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai...

Daniel Dae Kim as Ozai in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender
Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

...and here's a comparison of him and the animated self-proclaimed Phoenix King:

Side-by-side of live-action Ozai and animated Ozai
Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023 / Nickelodeon Animation Studio / Via youtube.com

Dallas also said that Daniel has "the real-life presence of Fire Lord Ozai" before revealing, "The day he walked on set, he was so intimidating. I knew he was the Fire Lord, and I think everyone can agree on that. But what I received from him was validation. He made me feel I belonged to be working alongside these amazing people."

Here's Ken Leung as Commander Zhao:

Ken Leung as Zhao in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender
Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

Check him out next to the animated Moonslayer:

Side-by-side of live-action Zhao and animated Zhao
Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023 / Nickelodeon Animation Studio / Via youtube.com

And last but never least, here's the Crown Princess of the Fire Nation herself, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula:

Elizabeth Yu as Azula in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender
Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

Here she is next to the animated version of the 14-year-old prodigy:

Side-by-side of live-action Azula and animated Azula
Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023 / Nickelodeon Animation Studio / Via youtube.com

When announcing the debut of the Fire Nation characters, Netflix made sure to drop the photos on TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter. Needless to say, fans have thoughts about the flameo photos.

While some point out that original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko departed from the Netflix live-action series due to creative differences and a few take issue with Zuko and Azula, the majority of responses have been overwhelmingly positive:

&quot;They look their age&quot;
&quot;I FORGOT ZUKO STARTS OFF BALD LMAO&quot;
&quot;Y&#x27;all stay complaining as if this isn&#x27;t a MASSIVE upgrade...&quot;
&quot;did y&#x27;all not watch the first season ??&quot;
What do you think of the Fire Nation cast? Let us know in the comments below!