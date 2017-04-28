Get Our App!
To Be Absolutely Clear, Jeremy Corbyn Is Not Promising To Cap The Price Of Freddos

A cap on chocolate frog prices is not understood to be one of Labour’s manifesto pledges.

Victoria Sanusi
1. An article from a website called the Daily Squat recently claimed that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is going to put a stop to the rising price of Freddo chocolate bars.

View this image ›

Daily Squat / Facebook

It was shared nearly 6,000 times.

2. This has been a sensitive subject for some time.

View this image ›

imgur.com

View this image ›

imgur.com

4. If you’re from the UK, it’s very likely you will know how badly inflation has hit poor Freddo.

View this image ›

i.imgflip.com

5. There’s always some sort of outrage when the price increases.

View this image ›

bbc.co.uk

However, the Daily Squat article claimed Corbyn has confirmed that there would be a price cap of 25p for Freddo Frogs under a Labour government.

7. BTW, the Daily Squat is a satirical news site.

View this image ›

dailysquat.com

8. And this is not one of the social crises Labour is understood to be tackling with its manifesto pledges.

@Soapie @MertonLibDems @carlquilliam @MertonGreens These are labour pledges.....these policies are for everyone. No… https://t.co/X5oRv1MunN

— Wimbledon Labour (@WimbledonLabour)

9. Many people on Facebook have shared the article, along with praise for Corbyn.

View this image ›

facebook.com

10. Calling him things like a “legend”.

View this image ›

facebook.com

11. And “sick”.

View this image ›

facebook.com

12. Now, ~most~ of these people realise it’s a spoof, and are joking.

View this image ›

facebook.com

But, it appears, not all. Which means others are getting rather outraged.

View this image ›

twitter.com

View this image ›

facebook.com

View this image ›

facebook.com

15. Some let’s get this straight before it becomes a thing: Jeremy Corbyn is not going to freeze the price of Freddos. There is, mind you, one other incredibly take on all this.

View this image ›

facebook.com

View this image ›

facebook.com

17. Goodbye.

View this image ›

facebook.com

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.
