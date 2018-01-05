 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People Love This Epic Response From Sainsbury's To A Viral Meme About Its Uniform

Sainsbury's but fashion.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So in December lots of people noticed this Puma jacket being sold on ASOS looked pretty identical to Sainsbury's ~iconic~ staff uniform.

Puma x Sainsbury’s
izzie @izzieturner_

Puma x Sainsbury’s

Reply Retweet Favorite
no. this is a sainsbury's uniform
Claudia Barnett @claudiaharriet_

no. this is a sainsbury's uniform

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

It wasn't long until people who actually work for Sainsbury's decided to do a helpful side-by-side to illustrate the point.

#Sainsburys #Puma #Asos @sainsburys @PUMA @ASOS 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
I R I S H 😃😍😘❤️ @Irish_KC_Maffia

#Sainsburys #Puma #Asos @sainsburys @PUMA @ASOS 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣

Reply Retweet Favorite

#Fashion.

Twitter: @rayflute

Then, almost out of nowhere, Sainsbury's came out swinging to win the internet on Thursday. They tweeted what looked like an ASOS fashion shoot in response to the viral meme and added this cheeky caption:

No need to spend £70, work with us and get the original burgundy fleece for free 😜 https://t.co/MKvcgbK65o
Sainsbury's @sainsburys

No need to spend £70, work with us and get the original burgundy fleece for free 😜 https://t.co/MKvcgbK65o

Reply Retweet Favorite

Let's be honest, the shot was straight fire. 🔥 And a Sainsbury’s spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the models are in fact Sainsbury's staff. 🔥 🔥

Twitter: @sainsburys

The spokesperson said: "We love our uniforms and it’s great to see other people like them too."

Advertisement

People are loving Sainsbury's response.

Twitter: @SamuellaPalmer
Twitter: @thatgirlTinaa

And called it "the best thing ever".

Twitter: @freyajlewis

They got the ultimate compliment:

Twitter

ASOS had to admit defeat because, c'mon, there was a clear winner.

Twitter

Big brands doing PR on Twitter but make it banter. 😜

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Puma.

  2. What jumper is more of a "look"?

    Sainsbury's
    Via Sainsbury's
    Sainsbury's
    Via Sainsbury's
    Puma
    Via Puma
    Puma
    Via Puma

People Love This Epic Response From Sainsbury's To A Viral Meme About Its Uniform

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What jumper is more of a "look"?
  1. Sainsbury's
     
    vote votes
    Sainsbury's
  2. Puma
     
    vote votes
    Puma
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement