So in December lots of people noticed this Puma jacket being sold on ASOS looked pretty identical to Sainsbury's ~iconic~ staff uniform.
It wasn't long until people who actually work for Sainsbury's decided to do a helpful side-by-side to illustrate the point.
#Fashion.
Then, almost out of nowhere, Sainsbury's came out swinging to win the internet on Thursday. They tweeted what looked like an ASOS fashion shoot in response to the viral meme and added this cheeky caption:
Let's be honest, the shot was straight fire. 🔥 And a Sainsbury’s spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the models are in fact Sainsbury's staff. 🔥 🔥
The spokesperson said: "We love our uniforms and it’s great to see other people like them too."
People are loving Sainsbury's response.
And called it "the best thing ever".
They got the ultimate compliment:
ASOS had to admit defeat because, c'mon, there was a clear winner.
