People Are Completely Losing Their Minds Over The 2017 General Election Exit Poll

The Exit Poll is in and it shows that the Tories with 314 seats: 12 short of an overall majority. Exit polls aren't always totally trustworthy – but if the result's anything like this, we're looking at a HUGE upset.
A lot of people are now on the edge of their seats:
People, and poll aggregators.
Labour supporters are absolutely buzzing:
It could mean Theresa May's decision to call an election was a big mistake, as Gary Lineker pointed out.
Others pointed out she perhaps hadn't thought some of her earlier arguments through.
Others found the opportunity for inappropriate jokes:
There's a lot of very premature talk of Theresa May resigning.
And a lot of predictions:
But remember: the Exit Poll may not be right.
So sit tight everyone.
