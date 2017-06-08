Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

People Are Completely Losing Their Minds Over The 2017 General Election Exit Poll

It's early days people. It's early days.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Exit Poll is in and it shows that the Tories with 314 seats: 12 short of an overall majority. Exit polls aren't always totally trustworthy – but if the result's anything like this, we're looking at a HUGE upset.

Twitter: @stringer_oafc
Warning: TV exit polls in 1992 & 2015 showed Tories largest party but short of majority, but they ended up with small majorities both times
Michael Crick @MichaelLCrick

Warning: TV exit polls in 1992 & 2015 showed Tories largest party but short of majority, but they ended up with small majorities both times

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people are now on the edge of their seats:

Hung parliament?! Maybe I will stay up a little longer #ExitPoll #ElectionDay2017
Dr Claire Fox @DrClaireFox

Hung parliament?! Maybe I will stay up a little longer #ExitPoll #ElectionDay2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

People, and poll aggregators.

Holy shit.
Britain Elects @britainelects

Holy shit.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Labour supporters are absolutely buzzing:

Bring it on. #ExitPoll
Two Flames @msjenniferjames

Bring it on. #ExitPoll

Reply Retweet Favorite
Exit poll got me like #Election2017
David Lammy @DavidLammy

Exit poll got me like #Election2017

Reply Retweet Favorite
The PLP rn
Labour Voter Dazzler @DanTheDazzler

The PLP rn

Reply Retweet Favorite

It could mean Theresa May's decision to call an election was a big mistake, as Gary Lineker pointed out.

I think Theresa May has won own goal of the season.
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker

I think Theresa May has won own goal of the season.

Reply Retweet Favorite
😂😂
Football Funnys @FootballFunnys

😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
Theresa May looking at these exit polls #GeneralElection
Joshua 🇳🇬 @big_man_joshy

Theresa May looking at these exit polls #GeneralElection

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others pointed out she perhaps hadn't thought some of her earlier arguments through.

twitter.com

Others found the opportunity for inappropriate jokes:

What it looks like to be left on 'read'.
Charlotte Martin @iamcharmar

What it looks like to be left on 'read'.

Reply Retweet Favorite
A hung parliament and a six way split. Sounds like the worst porn film ever made. #GE2017
Dave Jones @WelshGasDoc

A hung parliament and a six way split. Sounds like the worst porn film ever made. #GE2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

There's a lot of very premature talk of Theresa May resigning.

THERESA MAY HAFFI RESIGNNNNN 🎤
* @Uwnaynaa

THERESA MAY HAFFI RESIGNNNNN 🎤

Reply Retweet Favorite

And a lot of predictions:

looks like it will be a coalition government..
Mina Amin 🇪🇬 @MinaAmin25

looks like it will be a coalition government..

Reply Retweet Favorite
Qs if this exit poll is accurate: * Cons leadership * Is left coalition possible * another election * how negotiate Brexit
Ross Hawkins @rosschawkins

Qs if this exit poll is accurate: * Cons leadership * Is left coalition possible * another election * how negotiate Brexit

Reply Retweet Favorite

But remember: the Exit Poll may not be right.

Remember though: the exit poll is one thing, we have to wait and see what happens as results come in. Yep, party pooper in chief 😘
Elizabeth Pears @BizPears

Remember though: the exit poll is one thing, we have to wait and see what happens as results come in. Yep, party pooper in chief 😘

Reply Retweet Favorite

So sit tight everyone.

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews