Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Meet The People Who Were Told To Leave Their High-Rise Towers Because Of Fire Safety Fears

Almost 4,000 residents were moved out of five tower blocks in the Chalcots estate on Friday night, some with only minutes to grab their belongings. BuzzFeed News spoke to some of them about the ordeal.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter
London
Reporting From
London

At 8:30pm on Friday night, Rosie Turner, 27, was told to leave her home in one of the five tower blocks on the Chalcots estate with her 9-week-old son.

Rose, 27 is here with her 9 week old baby boy. She says the council will cut her gas if she doesn't leave her flat.… https://t.co/yh2WrpLCeG
victoria sanusi 👸🏿 @victoriasanusi

Rose, 27 is here with her 9 week old baby boy. She says the council will cut her gas if she doesn't leave her flat.… https://t.co/yh2WrpLCeG

Reply Retweet Favorite

She was one of thousands of people living in the five tower blocks on Adelaide Road in Camden, north London, who were told to evacuate their flats over safety cautions on Friday, with little warning.

"I came to register myself at the community center and all they have is air beds for people... That's not going to fit all the four tower blocks," she said.

She's concerned about her infant baby: "They want to put me in here and it's not sterile for him. So why do I have to leave my flat? And they told us that they will cut our gas," she said.

She's currently in talks with a member from the council regarding temporary accommodation. "If it's not suitable, I won't be leaving my flat."

Earlier in the week, it emerged that the towers had been refurbished using the same external cladding material – fitted by the same contractor – that had been used at Grenfell Tower. Camden council ordered the evacuation after tests by London Fire Brigade on Friday raised further concerns over external gas pipes and internal fire doors.

Some 650 households were affected and many residents spent the night in the nearby Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre, where the council provided inflatable beds. On Saturday morning, residents were anxious to find answers from councillors on temporary accommodation and hotel arrangements.

BuzzFeed News spoke to a number of residents who felt worried and nervous, while some felt the evacuation was uncalled for.

Local residents gather outside Swiss Cottage Central Library as council provide temp accommodation.
Victoria Sanusi / BuzzFeed News

Local residents gather outside Swiss Cottage Central Library as council provide temp accommodation.

25-year-old Ayman Ali, who lives on the ground floor of one the Chalcots towers, said that no one had asked him to evacuate his flat: "I've had no contact from anyone from the council for 24 hours or fire wardens so I decided to stay."

Ayman Ali stayed in his block overnight. No one knocked on his door, he said. He saw people being evacuated through… https://t.co/HshKb1Tq6Z
victoria sanusi 👸🏿 @victoriasanusi

Ayman Ali stayed in his block overnight. No one knocked on his door, he said. He saw people being evacuated through… https://t.co/HshKb1Tq6Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ali said he was later told that leaving was only a recommended safety procedure and wasn't compulsory.

"I am a bit stressed out, I don't really know what's going on. It's all weird having news people outside my house," he said.

"There have been a couple of fires [at the estate] already but nothing has happened to the cladding, so I don't see why anything would happen now."

Muhammed Abdul Khalid lives in the estate with his family, who spent the night at the leisure centre, including his children, who range in age from 1 to 10.

Muhammad tells me he and his family (children age 1-10) slept in the leisure centre and he is unsure where they'll… https://t.co/d4MSYqe5q6
victoria sanusi 👸🏿 @victoriasanusi

Muhammad tells me he and his family (children age 1-10) slept in the leisure centre and he is unsure where they'll… https://t.co/d4MSYqe5q6

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We spent all night in the leisure centre, we are still waiting for temporary accommodation but we couldn't find anything," he said.

15-year-old Agnesa Hashan was evacuated along with her mother, Hanumshahe Selimi, and little brother.

Agnesa Hashan lives in the tower blocks in #Camden. She said the council are trying to get a hotel her and her fami… https://t.co/RM5sv81XAO
victoria sanusi 👸🏿 @victoriasanusi

Agnesa Hashan lives in the tower blocks in #Camden. She said the council are trying to get a hotel her and her fami… https://t.co/RM5sv81XAO

Reply Retweet Favorite

She told BuzzFeed News that they were told the evacuation had been ordered because of the cladding material outside their block. Hashan said she has been worried since Grenfell since.

The family were waiting for a call from the council who are sorting out their hotels.

Ayda Auston, a 57-year-old from Turkey who bought her flat 22 years ago, said that she felt "lucky" that because her home is on the ground floor she hadn't been ordered to leave until Saturday.

Ayda, 57 owns her #camden flat and she is worried and says the hotels the council providing are too far from her 11… https://t.co/x6OnGTBtpM
victoria sanusi 👸🏿 @victoriasanusi

Ayda, 57 owns her #camden flat and she is worried and says the hotels the council providing are too far from her 11… https://t.co/x6OnGTBtpM

Reply Retweet Favorite

She said the council gave her thirty minutes to gather her belongings and leave.

Auston said she is "so, so upset and worried, I don't know what to do know."

She claims the hotels the council is providing are too far, in areas such as "they're sending us all the way to Croydon, Peckham and Wembley," all of which would be too far for her 11-year-old son to travel to his Camden school.

One 72-year-old resident told Camden council leader Georgia Gould that she spent the night sat in a chair after a hotel place couldn't be found.

72-year-old resident confronts London council leader over Camden flat evacuation after spending night "in a chair"… https://t.co/yEMcgruR0Q
BBC News (UK) @BBCNews

72-year-old resident confronts London council leader over Camden flat evacuation after spending night "in a chair"… https://t.co/yEMcgruR0Q

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gould told BuzzFeed News she was told that the flats weren't safe at 5pm on Friday and had no choice but to order the evacuation soon afterwards.

Speaking to #Camden Councillor leader Georgia Gould about #CamdenEvacuation
victoria sanusi 👸🏿 @victoriasanusi

Speaking to #Camden Councillor leader Georgia Gould about #CamdenEvacuation

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I was told at 5pm that those blocks weren't safe. The last thing I wanted to do was the move people out, I knew people would be scared, it was late at night, it's a huge operation, it's almost 4,000 residents," she said.

"I said to the fire service, is there absolutely anything I can do to make these blocks safe and they said they wasn't and then their firm advice was that we had to evacuate the blocks.

"At that point we had to move incredibly swiftly, we started door knocking, but obviously this was going out into the media very quickly, I had to make those statements, it was not how I'd like to do things.

"When we found out other bad things [previous fire safety concerns] we had a big residents' meeting and talked to people, but it was an "emergency."

In response to residents asking whether it really was necessary to leave, Gould said: "Our firm advice is that people need to go and that block is not safe."

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews