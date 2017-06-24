Meet The People Who Were Told To Leave Their High-Rise Towers Because Of Fire Safety Fears

Rose, 27 is here with her 9 week old baby boy. She says the council will cut her gas if she doesn't leave her flat.… https://t.co/yh2WrpLCeG

At 8:30pm on Friday night, Rosie Turner, 27, was told to leave her home in one of the five tower blocks on the Chalcots estate with her 9-week-old son.

She was one of thousands of people living in the five tower blocks on Adelaide Road in Camden, north London, who were told to evacuate their flats over safety cautions on Friday, with little warning.

"I came to register myself at the community center and all they have is air beds for people... That's not going to fit all the four tower blocks," she said.

She's concerned about her infant baby: "They want to put me in here and it's not sterile for him. So why do I have to leave my flat? And they told us that they will cut our gas," she said.

She's currently in talks with a member from the council regarding temporary accommodation. "If it's not suitable, I won't be leaving my flat."

Earlier in the week, it emerged that the towers had been refurbished using the same external cladding material – fitted by the same contractor – that had been used at Grenfell Tower. Camden council ordered the evacuation after tests by London Fire Brigade on Friday raised further concerns over external gas pipes and internal fire doors.

Some 650 households were affected and many residents spent the night in the nearby Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre, where the council provided inflatable beds. On Saturday morning, residents were anxious to find answers from councillors on temporary accommodation and hotel arrangements.

BuzzFeed News spoke to a number of residents who felt worried and nervous, while some felt the evacuation was uncalled for.