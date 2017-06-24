Meet The People Who Were Told To Leave Their High-Rise Towers Because Of Fire Safety Fears

At 8:30pm on Friday night, Rosie Turner, 27, was told to leave her home in one of the five tower blocks on the Chalcots estate with her 9-week-old son.
She was one of thousands of people living in the five tower blocks on Adelaide Road in Camden, north London, who were told to evacuate their flats over safety cautions on Friday, with little warning.
"I came to register myself at the community center and all they have is air beds for people... That's not going to fit all the four tower blocks," she said.
She's concerned about her infant baby: "They want to put me in here and it's not sterile for him. So why do I have to leave my flat? And they told us that they will cut our gas," she said.
She's currently in talks with a member from the council regarding temporary accommodation. "If it's not suitable, I won't be leaving my flat."
Earlier in the week, it emerged that the towers had been refurbished using the same external cladding material – fitted by the same contractor – that had been used at Grenfell Tower. Camden council ordered the evacuation after tests by London Fire Brigade on Friday raised further concerns over external gas pipes and internal fire doors.
Some 650 households were affected and many residents spent the night in the nearby Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre, where the council provided inflatable beds. On Saturday morning, residents were anxious to find answers from councillors on temporary accommodation and hotel arrangements.
BuzzFeed News spoke to a number of residents who felt worried and nervous, while some felt the evacuation was uncalled for.
25-year-old Ayman Ali, who lives on the ground floor of one the Chalcots towers, said that no one had asked him to evacuate his flat: "I've had no contact from anyone from the council for 24 hours or fire wardens so I decided to stay."
Ali said he was later told that leaving was only a recommended safety procedure and wasn't compulsory.
"I am a bit stressed out, I don't really know what's going on. It's all weird having news people outside my house," he said.
"There have been a couple of fires [at the estate] already but nothing has happened to the cladding, so I don't see why anything would happen now."
Muhammed Abdul Khalid lives in the estate with his family, who spent the night at the leisure centre, including his children, who range in age from 1 to 10.
"We spent all night in the leisure centre, we are still waiting for temporary accommodation but we couldn't find anything," he said.
15-year-old Agnesa Hashan was evacuated along with her mother, Hanumshahe Selimi, and little brother.
She told BuzzFeed News that they were told the evacuation had been ordered because of the cladding material outside their block. Hashan said she has been worried since Grenfell since.
The family were waiting for a call from the council who are sorting out their hotels.
Ayda Auston, a 57-year-old from Turkey who bought her flat 22 years ago, said that she felt "lucky" that because her home is on the ground floor she hadn't been ordered to leave until Saturday.
She said the council gave her thirty minutes to gather her belongings and leave.
Auston said she is "so, so upset and worried, I don't know what to do know."
She claims the hotels the council is providing are too far, in areas such as "they're sending us all the way to Croydon, Peckham and Wembley," all of which would be too far for her 11-year-old son to travel to his Camden school.
One 72-year-old resident told Camden council leader Georgia Gould that she spent the night sat in a chair after a hotel place couldn't be found.
Gould told BuzzFeed News she was told that the flats weren't safe at 5pm on Friday and had no choice but to order the evacuation soon afterwards.
"I was told at 5pm that those blocks weren't safe. The last thing I wanted to do was the move people out, I knew people would be scared, it was late at night, it's a huge operation, it's almost 4,000 residents," she said.
"I said to the fire service, is there absolutely anything I can do to make these blocks safe and they said they wasn't and then their firm advice was that we had to evacuate the blocks.
"At that point we had to move incredibly swiftly, we started door knocking, but obviously this was going out into the media very quickly, I had to make those statements, it was not how I'd like to do things.
"When we found out other bad things [previous fire safety concerns] we had a big residents' meeting and talked to people, but it was an "emergency."
In response to residents asking whether it really was necessary to leave, Gould said: "Our firm advice is that people need to go and that block is not safe."
Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.