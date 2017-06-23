Hundreds Of People In Five London Tower Blocks Are Being Evacuated Over Fire Safety Fears

More than 800 people will have to leave their homes, as authorities deal with the same combustible cladding that went up in flames last week at Grenfell Tower.

Hundreds of people in five London tower blocks are being evacuated while authorities assess buildings clad in the same material that went up in flames during last week's deadly fire at Grenfell Tower. Georgia Gould — leader of Camden Council — said in a statement on Friday that the evacuations will last three to four weeks while officials "undertake urgent fire safety works." She did not say how many people would be affected, but the BBC reported that more than 800 homes are subject to evacuation. "I know it's difficult, but Grenfell changes everything and I just don't believe we can take any risks with our residents' safety and I have to put them first," Gould added during a news conference.

The towers evacuated were Taplow, Burnham, Bray, Blashford, and Dorney.

Gould said that people will be moved into temporary housing, hotels, and the homes of family and friends. “People are on the ground now talking to residents, working with them, to move them to the rest centre, it’s happening immediately," she said.

The fire at Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey residential high-rise in north London, left 79 people dead or missing. Authorities said on Friday that the blaze began in a faulty fridge-freezer.

In the aftermath of the fire, the cladding and insulation on the building failed safety tests, with authorities discovering it was combustable. Police have said manslaughter and other charges are being considered in response to the deadly blaze. Edward Strange, a resident evacuated on Friday, told Sky News that forcing people from their homes was a "complete overreaction". He expressed scepticism that the safety upgrades would be finished in a matter of weeks. "It will take months," Strange said. "I've got a job on Monday, I've got to work tomorrow, what am I meant to do?"



Two other evacuees told Sky News they found out they had to leave from watching the news on TV. They were eventually told that "there's been deficiencies" in their building, one of the men added. The other said that the evacuations were being conducted "all in a panic."



Labor MP Tulip Siddiq was supportive of the evacuation, telling Sky News that while it is disruptive she "would have done exactly the same thing if I was leader of Camden council."

Earlier this week, officials said that 14 other buildings had incorporated the combustible cladding. Hundreds of other buildings across the UK are also covered in some type of cladding, although the government refused to say on Friday how many of them have been through safety checks.

The Associated Press reported that thousands of people across the country could be at risk, and that at least one hotel chain was calling in inspectors to ensure its buildings are safe. UK prime minister Theresa May tweeted on Friday evening that her "thoughts are with the residents being evacuated in Camden while their homes are made safe tonight."

On Facebook, London mayor Sadiq Khan described the evacuations as "precautionary measures" undertaken "following advice from fire prevention experts at the London Fire Brigade." "Fire safety checks are ongoing at other estates across the UK," Khan said.

Friday's evacuations were announced following a public meeting on Thursday night. Gould said in her statement that residents expressed concerns about their safety, after which she "instructed a joint fire inspection with the London Fire Brigade." Siddiq said the residents raised questions about the "internal workings of the building." The inspection was completed Friday, after which authorities decided to order people out of their homes.

“Camden Council is absolutely determined to ensure that our residents are safe," Gould said, "and we have promised them that we will work with them, continue to act swiftly and be open and transparent."





