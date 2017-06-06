People Can't Believe The Last Few Seconds Of This Tory Candidate's Video Are Real

This is Greg Knight and he is the Conservative candidate for East Yorkshire. Like most politicians he wants his campaign to stand out.
So, Knight created a campaign video that includes quite the jingle.
And people absolutely lost their shit after watching it:
However, some people are concerned that this video might in fact not be a real campaign video.
However, Knight has confirmed to BuzzFeed News that this is a real campaign video, and he created it with some friends who are musicians.
He told BuzzFeed News: "A lot of candidates go around with loud speakers, instead I play the jingle."
He said: "It's a bit of fun. Politics is a serious business." He added that it was great to do something to "lighten the mood a bit".
Knight added: "Some people hate it and some people like it. It's quite a catchy tune... like pop music. The point is it got noticed".
When asked about the Alan Partridge references that were flying around Twitter, Knight says "Well they are the people that don't like the jingle. I don't know what the programme is about... I know there is a useless DJ."
He added: "I don't mind being teased about it. It brought a bit of colour to my campaign."
And if you enjoyed that, try out the full song.
