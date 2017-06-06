People Can't Believe The Last Few Seconds Of This Tory Candidate's Video Are Real

Share On more Share On more

This is Greg Knight and he is the Conservative candidate for East Yorkshire. Like most politicians he wants his campaign to stand out.

So, Knight created a campaign video that includes quite the jingle.

I knew Greg Knight was a real MP at the start of this video, and yet at the end, I had to Google to make sure: https://t.co/zUgpEIWrRV

And people absolutely lost their shit after watching it:

In need of cheering up this rainy Tuesday? Look no further than Tory candidate #GregKnight 😂😂😂 #ThisIsNotASpoof https://t.co/5krqqLNPg8

Petition for Greg Knight to represent the UK at next year's Eurovision.

Funniest election-related videos you will see to date coming from Greg Knight Con candidate for East Yorkshire. It'… https://t.co/8udiuPsck5

Hi @GregKnight. Can you confirm if this is a real video or a spoof? Cheers https://t.co/7SB9FlLZk5

However, some people are concerned that this video might in fact not be a real campaign video.

Please enjoy this thread of pictures of Greg Knight, prospective Tory MP for East Yorkshire

However, Knight has confirmed to BuzzFeed News that this is a real campaign video, and he created it with some friends who are musicians.

He told BuzzFeed News: "A lot of candidates go around with loud speakers, instead I play the jingle."

He said: "It's a bit of fun. Politics is a serious business." He added that it was great to do something to "lighten the mood a bit".

Knight added: "Some people hate it and some people like it. It's quite a catchy tune... like pop music. The point is it got noticed".