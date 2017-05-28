Sections

This 3-Year-Old Wore A Matching Jacket And Umbrella To Daycare And Became An Instant Icon

Keep on slaying.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 25-year-old Wanna Thompson, a student who also works at a shelter that houses women and their children, and her daughter Zuri-Sanaa, a 3-year-old little diva. They live in Toronto, Ontario.

Wanna Thompson

Zuri-Sanaa is a massive fan of Doc McStuffins, is very eccentric, and loves listening to reggae, her mother says.

Wanna Thompson

One of her favourite artists is Solange.

My daughter loves singing #CranesInTheSky by @solangeknowles! She gets so happy when the song comes on!💜
Wanna @WannasWorld

My daughter loves singing #CranesInTheSky by @solangeknowles! She gets so happy when the song comes on!💜

Reply Retweet Favorite

Zuri-Sanaa doesn't play when it comes to her outfits. Even though the weather is getting warmer in Toronto, Zuri-Sanaa insists on wearing her matching jacket and umbrella.

Twitter: @WannasWorld

Thompson snapped her daughter before dropping her off at daycare. The tweet has now been retweeted over 12,000 times and liked over 33,000 times.

It wasn't raining or anything but my daughter told me she wasn't going anywhere without her matching umbrella😂😂😂😂
Wanna @WannasWorld

It wasn't raining or anything but my daughter told me she wasn't going anywhere without her matching umbrella😂😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It feels great that the tweet went viral," Thompson told BuzzFeed News. "I showed her and she was so happy that people loved her outfit."

And of course, people are really digging her look.

Twitter / @tkapyamba
Twitter: @tkapyamba
Twitter: @amberjfinney
@WannasWorld
Jas @princesssjas_

@WannasWorld

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some are saying she was inspired by Rihanna.

@WannasWorld She on her Riri 😂
Lexiona✨ @just_alexiona

@WannasWorld She on her Riri 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

And lots of people wanted to know where Zuri-Sanaa's entire outfit is from. Thompson says it's from Joe Fresh, a Canadian shop.

@WannasWorld where can I cop this jacket tho.
Erin ✍🏾 @sheetmaskoff

@WannasWorld where can I cop this jacket tho.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Keep on slaying, Zuri-Sanaa. 😎

Wanna Thompson

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

