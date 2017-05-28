This is 25-year-old Wanna Thompson, a student who also works at a shelter that houses women and their children, and her daughter Zuri-Sanaa, a 3-year-old little diva. They live in Toronto, Ontario.
Zuri-Sanaa is a massive fan of Doc McStuffins, is very eccentric, and loves listening to reggae, her mother says.
One of her favourite artists is Solange.
Zuri-Sanaa doesn't play when it comes to her outfits. Even though the weather is getting warmer in Toronto, Zuri-Sanaa insists on wearing her matching jacket and umbrella.
Thompson snapped her daughter before dropping her off at daycare. The tweet has now been retweeted over 12,000 times and liked over 33,000 times.
"It feels great that the tweet went viral," Thompson told BuzzFeed News. "I showed her and she was so happy that people loved her outfit."
And of course, people are really digging her look.
Some are saying she was inspired by Rihanna.
And lots of people wanted to know where Zuri-Sanaa's entire outfit is from. Thompson says it's from Joe Fresh, a Canadian shop.
Keep on slaying, Zuri-Sanaa. 😎
