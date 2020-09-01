Skip To Content
Updated 0 minutes ago. Posted 3 hours ago

Would You Travel To The Same Cities As Everybody Else?

Money and travel restrictions are no object – go!

  1. London or New York?

    London or New York?

London or New York?
  1. Houses of Parliament and the River Thames
     
    vote votes
    London
  2. Birds eye view of the New York skyline at sunset
     
    vote votes
    New York
  1. Havana or Rio de Janeiro?

    Havana or Rio de Janeiro?

Havana or Rio de Janeiro?
  1. Colourful houses and a vintage-style car on the street
     
    vote votes
    Havana
  2. High view of the Christ the Redeemer statue looking over the city
     
    vote votes
    Rio de Janeiro
  1. Amsterdam or Berlin?

    Amsterdam or Berlin?

Amsterdam or Berlin?
  1. Amstel river with colourful houses either side
     
    vote votes
    Amsterdam
  2. A river and bridge with a view of the Berlin Cathedral behind
     
    vote votes
    Berlin
  1. Sicily or Istanbul?

    Sicily or Istanbul?

Sicily or Istanbul?
  1. High view of buildings on the coast line with purple flowers and striking blue sea
     
    vote votes
    Sicily
  2. The Grand Bazaar full of people and brightly-coloured lanterns
     
    vote votes
    Istanbul
  1. Tokyo or Bangkok?

    Tokyo or Bangkok?

Tokyo or Bangkok?
  1. Sakura cherry blossom trees in season bloom on either side of a walkway
     
    vote votes
    Tokyo
  2. Bustling China Town road in Bangkok
     
    vote votes
    Bangkok
  1. San Fransisco or Kigali?

    San Fransisco or Kigali?

San Fransisco or Kigali?
  1. The Golden Gate Bridge from a high vantage point
     
    vote votes
    San Fransisco
  2. Houses sit between lush greenery in front of Kivu lake
     
    vote votes
    Kigali
  1. Milan or Paris?

    Milan or Paris?

Milan or Paris?
  1. The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele from a low view, with luxe shops and huge domed ceilings
     
    vote votes
    Milan
  2. The Eiffel Tower with the Paris skyline and pink cherry blossom
     
    vote votes
    Paris
  1. Athens or Monaco?

    Athens or Monaco?

Athens or Monaco?
  1. Acropolis in Athens at spring
     
    vote votes
    Athens
  2. Boats coming into the harbour and pretty buildings on the coastline
     
    vote votes
    Monaco
  1. Mexico City or Antigua City?

    Mexico City or Antigua City?

Mexico City or Antigua City?
  1. High view of colourful houses in the city
     
    vote votes
    Mexico City
  2. Street view of colourful houses with a beautiful mountain in the background
     
    vote votes
    Antigua City
  1. Beijing or Singapore?

    Beijing or Singapore?

Beijing or Singapore?
  1. The Great Wall of China sloping over the hills with a stunning pink and purple sunset
     
    vote votes
    Beijing
  2. The Singapore skyline at night over the water's surface
     
    vote votes
    Singapore
  1. Barcelona or Lisbon?

    Barcelona or Lisbon?

Barcelona or Lisbon?
  1. Sunset view over the city from Park Guell
     
    vote votes
    Barcelona
  2. City street view of colourful houses
     
    vote votes
    Lisbon
  1. Phuket or Cape Town?

    Phuket or Cape Town?

Phuket or Cape Town?
  1. A stunning beach with clear water surrounded by lush greenery
     
    vote votes
    Phuket
  2. A beach at dusk surrounded by wildflowers
     
    vote votes
    Cape Town
  1. Cairo or Malindi?

    Cairo or Malindi?

Cairo or Malindi?
  1. Beautiful view of the mosques in the city centre with the busy city seen behind
     
    vote votes
    Cairo
  2. Striking shot of the Marafa Canyon
     
    vote votes
    Malindi
  1. Venice or Oia?

    Venice or Oia?

Venice or Oia?
  1. View from a gondola during a ride through the canals
     
    vote votes
    Venice
  2. View of scenic white and blue buildings looking over the sea
     
    vote votes
    Oia
  1. Moscow or Stockholm?

    Moscow or Stockholm?

Moscow or Stockholm?
  1. The Moscow Kremlin and Cathedral of St. Basil in the city centre
     
    vote votes
    Moscow
  2. Tall colourful townhouses in the city
     
    vote votes
    Stockholm
  1. Seoul or Dubai?

    Seoul or Dubai?

Seoul or Dubai?
  1. Scenic view of the Gyeongbokgung Palace at dusk
     
    vote votes
    Seoul
  2. High view of the modern buildings towering over the water and docks
     
    vote votes
    Dubai
  1. Copenhagen or Budapest?

    Copenhagen or Budapest?

Copenhagen or Budapest?
  1. Colourful houses standing over the river with boats docked
     
    vote votes
    Copenhagen
  2. Bright sunset over the parliament building
     
    vote votes
    Budapest
