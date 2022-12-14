I Found Pictures Of These Canadian Stars Just At The Start Of Their Careers And I Can’t Get Past How Lovely Keanu Reeves Is Then And Now

I don’t know about you, but I just love looking back at old pictures — basically the progression of time intrigues me! So here’s what everyone’s favourite Canadian celebs looked like during the start of their amazing careers vs. what they look like now well into their stardom:
1.Eugene Levy in 1985:
Eugene Levy now:
2.Sandra Oh in 1997:
Sandra Oh now:
3.Ryan Gosling in 1993:
Ryan Gosling now:
4.Avril Lavigne in 2000:
Avril Lavigne now:
5.Keanu Reeves in 1986:
Keanu Reeves now:
6.Catherine O'Hara in 1988:
Catherine O'Hara now:
7.Matthew Perry in 1987:
Matthew Perry now:
8.Shania Twain in 1993:
Shania Twain now:
9.Pamela Anderson in 1990:
Pamela Anderson now:
10.Michael Bublé in 2002:
Michael Bublé now:
11.Rachel McAdams in 2004:
Rachel McAdams now:
12.Seth Rogan in 1999:
Seth Rogan now:
13.Céline Dion in 1984:
Céline Dion now:
14.Aubrey Graham (Drake) in 2005:
Drake (Aubrey Graham) now:
15.Nelly Furtado in 2000:
Nelly Furtado now:
16.Michael Cera in 2002:
Michael Cera now:
17.Elliot Page in 2005:
Elliot Page now:
18.Nina Dobrev in 2006:
Nina Dobrev now:
19.The Weeknd in 2012:
The Weeknd now:
20.Cobie Smulders in 2002:
Cobie Smulders now:
21.Kylie Bunbury in 2011:
Kylie Bunbury now:
22.Justin Bieber in 2008:
Justin Bieber now:
23.Kim Cattrall in 1982:
Kim Cattrall now:
24.Simu Liu in 2014:
Simu Liu now:
25.Evangeline Lilly in 2004:
Evangeline Lilly now:
26.Shay Mitchell in 2009:
Shay Mitchell now:
27.Hayden Christensen in 2001:
Hayden Christensen now:
28.Fefe Dobson in 2003:
Fefe Dobson now:
29.Alanis Morissette in 1995:
Alanis Morrissette now:
30.Jim Carrey in 1984:
Jim Carrey now:
31.Carly Rae Jepsen in 2008:
Carly Rae Jepsen now:
Who’s your favourite Canadian celeb, and why is it Keanu Reeves? Let us know in the comments! And be sure to follow BuzzFeed Canada on Tiktok and Instagram!
