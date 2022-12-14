Skip To Content
Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    I Found Pictures Of These Canadian Stars Just At The Start Of Their Careers And I Can’t Get Past How Lovely Keanu Reeves Is Then And Now

    I love a look down memory lane!

    Victoria Honoré
    by Victoria Honoré

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I don’t know about you, but I just love looking back at old pictures — basically the progression of time intrigues me! So here’s what everyone’s favourite Canadian celebs looked like during the start of their amazing careers vs. what they look like now well into their stardom:

    CBC / Via giphy.com

    1. Eugene Levy in 1985:

    Ron Bull / Toronto Star via Getty Images

    Eugene Levy now:

    Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    2. Sandra Oh in 1997:

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

    Sandra Oh now:

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    3. Ryan Gosling in 1993:

    CBC / Disney / Via youtube.com

    Ryan Gosling now:

    Nbc / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    4. Avril Lavigne in 2000:

    L. Busacca / WireImage

    Avril Lavigne now:

    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    5. Keanu Reeves in 1986:

    Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / ABC

    Keanu Reeves now:

    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    6. Catherine O'Hara in 1988:

    Gail Harvey / Toronto Star via Getty Images

    Catherine O'Hara now:

    Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty Images

    7. Matthew Perry in 1987:

    Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

    Matthew Perry now:

    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for GQ

    8. Shania Twain in 1993:

    Lester Cohen / Getty Images

    Shania Twain now:

    Nicky J Sims / Getty Images

    9. Pamela Anderson in 1990:

    Kypros / Kypros via Getty Images

    Pamela Anderson now:

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    10. Michael Bublé in 2002:

    Denise Truscello / WireImage / Getty Images

    Michael Bublé now:

    Beatriz Velasco / Getty Images

    11. Rachel McAdams in 2004:

    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

    Rachel McAdams now:

    Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

    12. Seth Rogan in 1999:

    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Seth Rogan now:

    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    13. Céline Dion in 1984:

    Philippe Wojazer / AFP via Getty Images

    Céline Dion now:

    James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

    14. Aubrey Graham (Drake) in 2005:

    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    Drake (Aubrey Graham) now:

    Johnny Nunez / WireImage

    15. Nelly Furtado in 2000:

    Dave Tonge / Getty Images

    Nelly Furtado now:

    Mathew Tsang / Getty Images

    16. Michael Cera in 2002:

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    Michael Cera now:

    Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

    17. Elliot Page in 2005:

    J. Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Elliot Page now:

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    18. Nina Dobrev in 2006:

    Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

    Nina Dobrev now:

    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

    19. The Weeknd in 2012:

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    The Weeknd now:

    Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for City of Hope

    20. Cobie Smulders in 2002:

    Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage

    Cobie Smulders now:

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    21. Kylie Bunbury in 2011:

    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    Kylie Bunbury now:

    Caitlin Cronenberg / ABC via Getty Images

    22. Justin Bieber in 2008:

    Rick Rowell / Disney Channel via Getty Images

    Justin Bieber now:

    Joce Jfizzy / GC Images

    23. Kim Cattrall in 1982:

    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Kim Cattrall now:

    Lia Toby / WireImage

    24. Simu Liu in 2014:

    Fatcamera / Getty Images

    Simu Liu now:

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for CNN

    25. Evangeline Lilly in 2004:

    Brian Zak / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    Evangeline Lilly now:

    Corey Nickols / Getty Images

    26. Shay Mitchell in 2009:

    Eike Schroter / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Shay Mitchell now:

    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    27. Hayden Christensen in 2001:

    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    Hayden Christensen now:

    Jun Sato / WireImage

    28. Fefe Dobson in 2003:

    Evan Agostini / Getty Images

    Fefe Dobson now:

    Jeremy Chan / Getty Images

    29. Alanis Morissette in 1995:

    Armando Gallo / Getty Images

    Alanis Morrissette now:

    Jeremy Chan / Getty Images

    30. Jim Carrey in 1984:

    NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Jim Carrey now:

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    31. Carly Rae Jepsen in 2008:

    Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

    Carly Rae Jepsen now:

    Tim Mosenfelder / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Who’s your favourite Canadian celeb, and why is it Keanu Reeves? Let us know in the comments! And be sure to follow BuzzFeed Canada on Tiktok and Instagram!