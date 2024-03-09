Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara have long worked together since their early days on SCTV in the late 1970s and early 1980s. However, many may know them best for playing husband and wife on Schitt's Creek for six years.
Given their decades-long friendship, it's no surprise that Catherine was among the people to speak at Eugene's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on March 8.
Notably, prior to Catherine, actor and Eugene's daughter Sarah Levy gave her own speech about her father.
Sarah also starred on Schitt's Creek as cafe owner Twyla. In fact, the show at large was a family affair. Eugene created it alongside his son Dan Levy, who also starred in the series.
So when Catherine took the stage to give her remarks, she first noted how watching Eugene listen to Sarah's speech recalled the early days of working on their show.
"Watching Sarah's speech was like the early days, especially on Schitt's Creek, when you'd watch Sarah or Daniel on the monitors acting," Catherine said. "[You'd] try to hold in those happy tears. That pride and joy."
Catherine then praised Eugene for "the wealth of original, thought-provoking, heartfelt, and ridiculously hilarious entertainment" the actor has provided over the years before noting she'd like to talk about "the Eugene I love and think I know."
"Eugene is a gentlemen in every sense of the word. Eugene takes his comedy very seriously. Eugene — oh I'm nervous — he's obviously funny but he's not afraid to laugh at himself, in fact most of his self-effacing jokes are aimed at the fact that he thinks he's not funny at all, which is ridiculous," Catherine said.
Eugene has a long and extensive comedy career, often working alongside Catherine. In addition to SCTV and Schitt's Creek, they both appeared in numerous films by director Christopher Guest, including Waiting for Guffman and Best in Show.
Eugene has also starred in numerous American Pie films. Most recently, he's hosting a travel show The Reluctant Traveler for Apple TV+, which premiered its second season earlier this month.
"Eugene is slow to anger, slow to judge. Some of his friends joke that he's just generally slow. But no, I say he is patient, he is thoughtful, he is considerate. He carefully considers any new idea offered to him when he's collaborating with others, and sometimes once in a blue moon you can shock him into laughing, but he's usually so many steps ahead of you," Catherine added.
Catherine continued to sing Eugene's praises before noting how impactful Schitt's Creek has been in the current stage of her career. The series ended in 2020. "I believe every opportunity I've been offered since then is a direct result of that show," Catherine said. "Don't tell him I owe him big time. It's true."
Both Catherine and Eugene won many awards for their performances on the show, including Best Comedy Actor and Best Comedy Actress at the 2020 Emmys.
"It is really impressive, especially considering the amazing head of hair on his head both on top and in those eyebrows, that Eugene has always been capable of disappearing into his characters," Catherine also said.
Catherine ended her speech by saying, "Eugene, I'm sorry to say that your immense talent and unassuming lovability is just going to make us continue to want to know you more and more. We love you. I'm so proud of you."
You can watch Eugene's Walk of Fame celebration, including Catherine's full speech, below: