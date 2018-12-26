Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Kirsty O'connor - Pa Images / Getty Images London, January 18 A black cab driver waves a union flag while standing on a taxi on London Bridge, during a protest against Transport for London and Uber. Owen Humphreys / PA Archive / PA Images Durham, January 28Highland cattle huddle in Durham during a blizzard as freezing temperates gripped the UK and heavy snowfall led to travel disruption. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Beijing, February 1British prime minister Theresa May and Chinese president Xi Jinping take part in a tea ceremony at Xi's official Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage London, February 21Stormzy performs at the Brit Awards 2018 held at the O2 Arena in London. He was announced the winner of British Album of the Year, beating Ed Sheeran to what is seen as the most coveted prize of the night. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, March 2A woman slips carrying shopping in the snow on Main Street in Alexandria, in the west of Scotland. Freezing weather conditions dubbed the "Beast from the East", combined with Storm Emma coming in from the southwest of Britain, brought further snow and sub-zero temperatures, causing chaos on roads and shutting schools. Henry Nicholls / Reuters London, March 7Activists from Avaaz stage a protest timed to coincide with the visit by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman outside the Houses of Parliament. Matt Cardy / Getty Images Salisbury, March 7Mist lingers as the sun rises over Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire, England. A few days earlier, Sergei Skripal, who was granted refuge in the UK following a "spy swap" between the US and Russia in 2010, and his daughter were left critically ill after being exposed to an "unknown substance" in the city. Raul Arboleda / AFP / Getty Images Bogotá, Colombia, March 15Students and teachers at the Stephen Hawking school in Bogotá, pay homage to the British scientist, following the announcement of his death, aged 76. Henry Nicholls / Reuters London, March 20Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica, arrives at the offices of his company in central London. Cambridge Analytica was accused of harvesting the personal data of 50 million Facebook users for the US election and Brexit referendum campaigns. Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images Ripon, North Yorkshire, March 25Members of the clergy and congregation walk in a procession through the city centre to the cathedral to participate in the Palm Sunday service. Barcroft Media / Getty Images London, March 29BeLeave and Cambridge Analytica whistleblowers Shahmir Sanni (left) and Chris Wylie (centre) attend an emergency demonstration in Parliament Square on the anniversary of triggering Article 50. The rally, hosted by the Fair Vote Project, called on MPs to address Cambridge Analytica's work, which the whistleblowers claimed could have manipulated the outcome of the Brexit vote. Anadolu Agency / Getty Images Dorking, Surrey, April 8Competitors take part in the 2018 Wife Carrying Race. Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images Wimbledon, April 16Ant McPartlin leaves Wimbledon magistrates’ court. McPartlin, one half of the television presenting duo Ant and Dec, was fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images West Bromwich, West Midlands, April 22A bull terrier wears an England football shirt as people take part in the annual Stone Cross St George's Day Parade in West Bromwich. The Black Country parade is a nonpolitical event and is paid for by donations and fundraising events throughout the year. It is believed to be the biggest St George's Day parade in the world. Celebrations take place across the country to celebrate the patron saint of England. Peter Byrne / PA Archive/PA Images Liverpool, April 26Tom Evans speaks to the media outside Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital where his son Alfie Evans, a terminally ill 23-month-old who was at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute, was a patient. Toby Melville / Reuters Windsor, May 18A royal fan sits wrapped in her sleeping bag, having spent the night on the pavement outside of Windsor Castle, the location for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wpa Pool / Getty Images Windsor, May 19 Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, leave following their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images Windsor, May 19 Harry and Meghan wave from the Ascot Landau carriage during their procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle. Wpa Pool / Getty Images Windsor, May 19Harry and Meghan leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. James Gourley / James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock London, 23 MayA T. rex is spotted on the Thames ahead of the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 6. Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images Uppermill, Greater Manchester, May 25Members of the Swiss brass band Musikgesellschaft Dagmersellen take part in the "Whit Walks" in the village of Uppermill, near Oldham, northern England. The Whit Walks are a traditional Christian "Procession of Witness" accompanied by brass bands and celebrated throughout northwest England. Dimitris Legakis / Dimitris Legakis/REX/Shutterstock Swansea, May 27Taylor Swift performs on Day 2 of the BBC Biggest Weekend Festival. Tim Whitby / Getty Images London, June 10A model walks the runway at the Xander Zhou show during London Fashion Week (Men's) at Queen Elizabeth Hall. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images London, June 14Doves are released as a tribute to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. In one of Britain's worst urban tragedies since World War II, a devastating fire broke out in the 24-storey public housing building in the North Kensington area of London. Seventy-two people died from the blaze. Ben Birchall - Pa Images / Getty Images Wiltshire, June 21A man wears a hat with antlers as the sun rises at Stonehenge over people gathered to celebrate the dawn of the longest day of the year. Adam Davy / PA Wire/PA Images Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 24Harry Kane scores England's second goal of the game against Panama from a penalty at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/PA Images Glasgow, June 26 Protesters outside the Undersea Defence Technology conference take part in a demonstration, organised by the Sink the Arms Fair coalition, at the Scottish Event Campus. Phil Noble / Reuters Carrwood, Greater Manchester, June 27A firefighter works at fire on a moor above Carrwood. Summer weather sparked a wildfire across moors in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, which continued to burn overnight. Anthony Upton / PA Wire/PA Images London, 2 JulyFrom left: Sterling, a Hungarian vizsla, Finn, a golden retriever and Joey, a spaniel, participate in the UK's first doggy swimming gala. Charlotte Wilson / Getty Images London, July 3Residents of the Kirby Estate gather under bunting and flags to watch the World Cup match between Colombia and England. John Walton / PA Wire/PA Images Wimbledon, July 3Rufus, a Harris's hawk used by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to keep pigeons away from its venue, is pictured on Day 2 of the Wimbledon Championships. Ian Macnicol / Getty Images Samara, Russia, July 7England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia quarter-final match between Sweden and England at Samara Arena. Southgate wore the same waistcoat for all of England's games. Jack Taylor / Getty Images London, July 11Fans celebrate England's first goal during a Hyde Park screening of the FIFA 2018 World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and England. Up to 30,000 free tickets were available by ballot for the biggest London screening of a football match since 1996. Jack Taylor / Getty Images London, July 11England football fans watch as Croatia win the semi-final 2–1 and progress to the World Cup final. Kirsty O'connor / PA Images London, 13 July A "Baby Trump" balloon rises after being inflated in London's Parliament Square, as part of the protests against the visit of US president Donald Trump to the UK. Wpa Pool / Getty Images Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, July 13Prime minister Theresa May and US president Donald Trump make their way to a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers, May's grace-and-favour country residence where the pair held bilateral talks. Earlier the Sun newspaper revealed criticisms of May and her Brexit policy made by Trump in an interview. Chris Jackson / Getty Images Windsor, July 13Queen Elizabeth II, Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump walk from the Quadrangle after inspecting an honour guard at Windsor Castle. Barcroft Media / Getty Images London, July 14Supporters of far-right activist and former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson block the path of a number 9 bus with a Muslim woman driver after a rally in central London. Leon Neal / Getty Images London, August 15A police officer stands next to the barrier that stopped a speeding vehicle the previous day, outside the Houses of Parliament. Following the crash, calls were been made to pedestrianise the surrounding area to further protect members of the public from any terror attacks using vehicles. Stefan Rousseau - Pa Images / Getty Images Cape Town, August 28Prime minister Theresa May dances with students and staff at ID Mkize Secondary School in Cape Town, which is twinned with Whitby High School in Yorkshire. The two schools are part of a British Council–funded teacher exchange scheme called Connected Classrooms. May was on day one of her trip to South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya on a trade mission designed to bolster the UK's post-Brexit fortunes. Bloomberg / Getty Images London, September 11Boris Johnson, former foreign secretary, attends the presentation of a report from Economists for Free Trade at the Houses of Parliament with fellow Brexiters. Pa / PA Wire/PA Images London, September 14Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson with her baby Gabriel in her Commons seat to listen to the closing remarks of a discussion about proxy voting, which could allow MPs on maternity and paternity leave to nominate a colleague to cast their vote in their absence. Danny Lawson / PA Wire/PA Images Harrogate, September 15Ian Neale with his winning heaviest in class giant cabbage weighing 30.2kg during the giant vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Yorkshire. Richard Heathcote / Getty Images London, September 22Anthony Joshua makes his way to the ring to fight Alexander Povetkin for the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles at Wembley Stadium. Jack Taylor / Getty Images London, September 27Far-right figurehead Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, arrives at the Old Bailey. The Former English Defence League leader and British National Party member is facing a retrial on charges of contempt. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images Birmingham, October 3Theresa May dances as she walks out on to the stage to deliver her leader's speech during the final day of the Conservative Party Conference at the International Convention Centre. Danny Lawson / PA Wire/PA Images Leeds, October 4Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn scales a wall during a visit to the Climbing Lab in Leeds, which was damaged during the Boxing Day floods in 2015. Corbyn supported the city's bid for more funding for flood defences to prevent any future disasters. Peter Byrne / PA Wire/PA Images Liverpool, October 5Crowds watch the Royal De Luxe theatre company's "Giants" puppets during a street theatre performance on Castle Street. Pool / Getty Images Windsor, October 12Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel. Pool / WireImage Windsor, October 12Princess Eugenie of York arrives at St George's Chapel. She previously revealed: "I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this... I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that." Doug Peters / Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Wellington, New Zealand, October 30Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, receives a hongi, a traditional Maori greeting, at an official welcome ceremony at Government House, on the first day of the royal couple's tour of New Zealand. Gareth Fuller - Pa Images / Getty Images Edenbridge, Kent, October 31The Edenbridge Bonfire Society's celebrity guy, Boris Johnson, is set on fire. Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images London, November 7Captain James Pugh of the British Army's 1 Royal Anglian Regiment poses with a section of the 72,396 shrouded figures that form the installation "Shrouds of the Somme" by British artist Rob Heard, laid out at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images November 10Floral tributes left for Leicester City's late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabh, are pictured ahead of the club's English Premier League football match against Burnley, at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. The charismatic Thai had become a beloved figure in the club and the city. Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images London, November 15Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks outside the Houses of Parliament in London after handing in his letter of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee. Lionel Hahn / PA Wire/PA Images Los Angeles, December 1Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury during the WBC Heavyweight Championship bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Despite being knocked down twice, Fury recovered to end the tie in a draw. Ralf Hirschberger / Ralf Hirschberger/dpa London, December 2Participants taking part in the London Santa Run in Victoria Park, east London. Tristan Fewings / Getty Images London, December 10Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on stage during the Fashion Awards 2018 at Royal Albert Hall. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in October that they're expecting their first child together per a statement from Kensington Palace. Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images London, December 12Sir Graham Brady (centre), chair of the 1922 Committee, announces that Theresa May has survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust her as party leader with a motion of no confidence at the Houses of Parliament in London. Phil Noble / Reuters Manchester, December 18Jose Mourinho leaves the Lowry Hotel in Manchester after losing his job as manager of Manchester United. Tim Lane is an Art Director for BuzzFeed and is based in London. Contact Tim Lane at tim.lane@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here. 