Pool / WireImage

Windsor, October 12

Princess Eugenie of York arrives at St George's Chapel. She previously revealed: "I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this... I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that."