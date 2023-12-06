"The Sims" And TikTok Creators The Marasigans Are Giving Us The Ultimate Opportunity To Put Our Landlords On Blast

1. "I once had a property manager reach out and say the owner wanted their gardener to come around to do some work — which wasn't an issue. When the 'gardener' showed up, I recognised him from the house inspection before I moved in."

"I was fairly certain he was the owner, but I went along with it (even though I was pretty sure that was in breach of my lease agreement for the landlord to just show up unannounced — and essentially under a false identity).

He was clearly not a landscaper or gardener — he and who I can only assume was his dad just trimmed some hedging and were obviously low-key inspecting the house, trying to be unassuming while telling me how nice the house was and asking if I enjoy living there.

What do you know, six months later when I moved out, he came around again to say thanks for being a great tenant — quite brazenly to my face. He was obviously not considering that I might recognise him without his 'gardener' disguise (overalls). I wish I had confronted them, but I was shocked and confused by the whole thing and just let it go."

