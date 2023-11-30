Is TikTok the first platform you started creating content on? What prompted you to start, or is this something you’ve always been passionate about?

Angelo: I actually started creating content on YouTube and Vine when I was still in school. This was definitely my main hobby growing up, as it was a great outlet for me to unleash my creativity and share my passions in comedy. This was all for fun — something to enjoy and take a breather from the daily grind of school. I had a very small audience on those channels, it would mainly be my friends and family who viewed the videos.

It was when I started posting on TikTok that I really saw how many people had an interest in my content. My first ever viral video was me doing voice impressions, and ever since then I’ve branched out to more video formats, specifically in the comedy and vlogging space.

On my channel now, I create videos with my sister, Lexy Marasigan, where we make all sorts of content that features our sibling dynamic — including reality TV show parodies, challenge videos, travel vlogs and food videos. I only started content creating as a "job/business" last year — and I'm super grateful for all the opportunities that it has brought me.

