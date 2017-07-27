Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Welp, Turns Out Larry David And Bernie Sanders Actually ARE Related

That's pretty, pretty, pretty, cool!

Posted on
Terri Pous
Terri Pous
BuzzFeed Staff

Larry David.

Michael Loccisano

Bernie Sanders.

Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

Larry Sanders???? Bernie David???

NBC

It's no secret that these two fellas look — and sound — almost exactly alike, and honestly, I sometimes had trouble telling them apart when David was playing Sanders on Saturday Night Live last year.

AND CAN YOU BLAME ME?
NBC

AND CAN YOU BLAME ME?

Well, in news that should surprise exactly no one, David recently discovered that he is, in fact, related to his political doppelgänger. David said at a Television Critics Association event on Wednesday that Sanders is a "third cousin or something."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The comedian discovered their relatively close relation while filming an episode of the PBS series Finding Your Roots.

“I was very happy about that,” David said. “I thought there must have been some connection.” UM, US TOO, LAR.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

To quote David, the news is pretty, pretty, pretty good.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss