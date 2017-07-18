Ok, "The Bachelorette" Kinda Went Too Far With Dean's Hometown Date

Monday night, The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay visited her final four suitors' hometowns to meet their families. It was a big episode, especially for Dean. Spoilers ahead, naturally, so proceed with caution.
Beautiful, young (he's only 25, after all) Dean had told Rachel about how his family fell apart after his mother died, and about his pretty much nonexistent relationship with his dad.
Everyone was on pins and needles to see how things would go for little Deanie, who hadn't spoken to his dad in two years. Unsurprisingly, he was very nervous to see his dad.
Well, things got off to a decent start, and Rachel was feeling the ~vibes~ with Dean's fam. That is, until Dean confronted his dad about feeling emotionally abandoned after his mom died.
Dean's dad was NOT having it, and after a heated argument, he left Dean alone to wallow in his thoughts.
It was heartbreaking for Dean, who's made it through most of the season with a huge smile.
At the end of the emotional night, Rachel comforted a distraught Dean, who, after many tears, said he's falling in love with her. And she said she was falling in love with him, too!!!!!
You might think that all of this would deepen their bond and make him a shoo-in for a rose. WELL, YOU WOULD BE WRONG. RACHEL SENT HOME THE REAL-LIFE KEN DOLL DURING THE ROSE CEREMONY.
Needless to say, people were NOT pleased with how any of this went down.
Do you think ABC went too far showing Dean's private family business?YES, AND THEN THEY HAD THE GALL TO SEND HIM HOME.No, it made for good TV.You get paid to write about this drivel?
