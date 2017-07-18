Sections

TVAndMovies

Ok, "The Bachelorette" Kinda Went Too Far With Dean's Hometown Date

People are not so happy with how it all went down.

Posted on
Terri Pous
Terri Pous
BuzzFeed Staff

Monday night, The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay visited her final four suitors' hometowns to meet their families. It was a big episode, especially for Dean. Spoilers ahead, naturally, so proceed with caution.

ABC / Via Twitter: @BacheloretteABC

Beautiful, young (he's only 25, after all) Dean had told Rachel about how his family fell apart after his mother died, and about his pretty much nonexistent relationship with his dad.

Waiting to meet Deans dad has me like... #thebachelorette
Christina Garibaldi @XtinaGaribaldi

Waiting to meet Deans dad has me like... #thebachelorette

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dean said that after his mother's death, his dad became "eccentric," more or less emotionally abandoned him, converted to Sikhism, chose a new name, and remarried.

Everyone was on pins and needles to see how things would go for little Deanie, who hadn't spoken to his dad in two years. Unsurprisingly, he was very nervous to see his dad.

ABC

He needed Rachel to calm him down! It was all very heartbreaking and sweet, especially after she encouraged him to have a heart-to-heart with his dad.

Well, things got off to a decent start, and Rachel was feeling the ~vibes~ with Dean's fam. That is, until Dean confronted his dad about feeling emotionally abandoned after his mom died.

ABC

Dean was upset about feeling alone at a vulnerable time in his life, while his dad accused him of living in the past, among other things.

Dean's dad was NOT having it, and after a heated argument, he left Dean alone to wallow in his thoughts.

ABC

LOOK AT HIM ALL ALONE! I WANT TO HUG HIM AND PINCH HIS CHEEKS AND DO OTHER THINGS TO HIM, TOO.

It was heartbreaking for Dean, who's made it through most of the season with a huge smile.

ABC

Rachel attempted to talk to Dean's dad after the fight, which did not go well. Dean's dad abruptly cut off the conversation, saying he was done.

At the end of the emotional night, Rachel comforted a distraught Dean, who, after many tears, said he's falling in love with her. And she said she was falling in love with him, too!!!!!

ABC

That literally never happens on this show!!! It felt incredibly real and powerful, and yes I cried and I'm not ashamed to admit it.

You might think that all of this would deepen their bond and make him a shoo-in for a rose. WELL, YOU WOULD BE WRONG. RACHEL SENT HOME THE REAL-LIFE KEN DOLL DURING THE ROSE CEREMONY.

ABC

Needless to say, people were NOT pleased with how any of this went down.

Twitter: @bnlinden
Aired out his dirty laundry just to kick him off smh #TheBachelorette
Diajah🌺 @diajahk

Aired out his dirty laundry just to kick him off smh #TheBachelorette

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @buchanan_cait
Twitter: @haleybaxter1012
#TheBachelorette Waiting for Steve Harvey to come out and fix the mistake
jasmine @babaaSHOOK

#TheBachelorette Waiting for Steve Harvey to come out and fix the mistake

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Pjgiano

  1. Do you think ABC went too far showing Dean's private family business?

    YES, AND THEN THEY HAD THE GALL TO SEND HIM HOME.
    No, it made for good TV.
    You get paid to write about this drivel?

Ok, "The Bachelorette" Kinda Went Too Far With Dean's Hometown Date

