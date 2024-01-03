Former "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay's Husband Bryan Abasolo Filed For Divorce, And Fans Are Shocked

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Out of 19 seasons of The Bachelorette, only three couples are still together today.
BRYAN AND RACHEL NOOOO. IM SO SAD. WHAT IS HAPPENING NOW??? #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/157uMIGeK1— Cheray (@FlashIrisAllenW) January 2, 2024
I am so shocked about rachel & Bryan. I am so shocked about Kaitlyn & Zac. I am so shocked we’re 2 days into the new year & #BachelorNation is crazy rn— zacharyreality (@zacharyreality) January 2, 2024
Rachel Lindsay is the most accomplished, most intelligent, versatile, TALENTED, realest bachelorette there ever was. Tragically underrated and I hope she realizes she’s the real winner.— sweet, sweet peach (@_nacholibra) January 2, 2024
not rachel & bryan getting a divorce.. pic.twitter.com/fiXkZ0CLOV— anita⁷ 🪐 (@joonnme) January 2, 2024
I just started reading #TheBachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s memoir last week and now hearing about her and Bryan divorcing today is just wow pic.twitter.com/NlvkILu9cj— WhatsMoWatching (@WhatsMWatching) January 2, 2024
Bryan filing for divorce from Rachel Lindsay has truly shocked me— Chel (@cheltrott) January 2, 2024
The Rachel Lindsay haters won I’m SICK pic.twitter.com/XONTLVkFsR— TV STAN💫 (@Lavendergeminis) January 2, 2024
I only watched #TheBachelorette twice, the first with Krista and the first Black bachelorette, #RachelLindsay. I was rooting for Rachel and Bryan from the start, even though she seemed to like the other douchebag guy more. After the show, I thought they were good.— Gabby K at Gabalot Group (@kwgabalot) January 3, 2024
This means only three bachelorette couples are still together, right? Trista & Ryan, Desiree & Chris and Jojo & Jordan. Wow.. https://t.co/lwr5mKAUuA pic.twitter.com/hIa9WQi6Qo— Lene (@l3neee91) January 2, 2024
2024 has been an absolute shit show for Bachelor Nation and we’re 2 days in— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 2, 2024