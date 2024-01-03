Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Former "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay's Husband Bryan Abasolo Filed For Divorce, And Fans Are Shocked

    Out of 19 seasons of The Bachelorette, only three couples are still together today.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Former Bachelorette star and media personality Rachel Lindsay and her husband, Bryan Abasolo, are calling it quits, and the fans are "shocked, confused, and devastated."

    Closeup of Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo
    Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Project Angel Food

    According to court documents obtained by People, Bryan filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation on Dec. 31.

    Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay on the red carpet
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images for Alzheimer's Association

    If you remember, in 2017, Rachel competed on Season 21 of The Bachelor for a shot at love with Nick Viall.

    Rachel and Nick sitting for an interview in a scene from &quot;The Bachelor&quot;
    Michael Yada / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Following that season, the 38-year-old attorney was the first Black lead for any franchise iteration when she became The Bachelorette for its 13th season.

    The cast of &quot;The Bachelorette&quot;
    Craig Sjodin / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    It was here Rachel became engaged to chiropractor Bryan, aka "Dr. Abs," and they married a couple of years later in 2019 in Cancun, Mexico.

    Closeup of Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo
    Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

    Now, after six years together, another Bachelor franchise couple has failed to withstand the test of time. In a Tuesday Instagram post, Bryan wrote, "After more than four years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew."

    Closeup of Bryan Abasolo
    Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

    The 43-year-old also claimed he usually doesn't "like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family."

    He added, "My parents have been married forever, and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps."

    Closeup of Bryan and Rachel
    Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

    On the same day as the filing, Rachel posted an Instagram recap with the caption, "Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024."

    E! News host Justin Sylvester and a friend of Rachel told Today with Hoda & Jenna, "She's taking it day by day," he shared. "I talked to her this morning. She's just trying to pick up the pieces. She's in survival mode."

    Closeup of Rachel Lindsay
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    Of course, the news of this 2024 celebrity divorce already has the internet in shambles. Here's what they're saying:

    Open Road Films / Via Twitter: @FlashIrisAllenW

    Twitter: @zacharyreality

    Twitter: @_nacholibra
    &quot;Shocked confused devastated&quot;
    Twitter: @zacharyreality

    VH1 / Via Twitter: @joonnme

    HBO / Via Twitter: @WhatsMWatching

    Twitter: @cheltrott

    Bravo / ABC / Via Twitter: @Lavendergeminis

    Twitter: @kwgabalot

    ABC / Via Twitter: @l3neee91

    Twitter: @RealitySteve

    We'll let you know if and when Rachel responds.