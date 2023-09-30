  • Quiz badge
A Seriously Tough General Knowledge Quiz, A Girl Dinner Quiz, And 8 Other BuzzFeed Community Quizzes That We Couldn’t Get Enough Of This Month

Something tells me you'll find your new fave quiz on this list...

Taylor Owens
by Taylor Owens

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Only True Swifties Can Ace This Lyrics Quiz And Prove Their Unwavering Loyalty

On the left, Taylor Swift in a ballerina costume in the Shake It Off music video, and on the right, Taylor dressed like a man in the The Man music video with and the fakers gonna fake fake fake fake... typed in the middle
Big Machine Records/Republic Records

Sorry, but you can't call yourself a Swiftie unless you can ace this quiz.

Take this quiz by celesti124 here!

2. Choose Between Similar Foods To Reveal If You're A Morning Or Night Person

On the left, some fries labeled morning person, and on the right, some sweet potato fries labeled night person
Getty Images

If you're all about breakfast foods, I'm *positive* you're a morning person!

Take this quiz by avilam here!

3. This Quiz Will Unlock Which Tayrealm You Belong In

and image that reads Tayrealm in the middle with a symbol for each of Taylor Swift&#x27;s albums surrounding it
Alef Vernon Art

Brb, heading ✈️ to the Tayrealm.

Take this quiz by alefvart here!

4. Customize A Girl Dinner To Reveal Your Best Quality And Your Worst Quality

On the left, some celery and apple slices covered in peanut butter labeled you&#x27;re loyal, but you&#x27;re gullible, and on the right, some hummus surrounded by various veggies labeled you&#x27;re smart, but you&#x27;re easily offended
Getty Images

This is my meal, I call it girl dinner...

Take this quiz by avilam here!

5. The Food You Choose From Each Category Will Expose Your Soulmate's Initial

On the left, Gregory and Janine from Abbott Elementary kissing, and on the right, a slice of pepperoni pizza on a paper plate
ABC / Getty Images

Love is in the air, methinks!

Take this quiz by lucunae here!

6. You Might Not Realize It, But Everyone Has A Parent Aesthetic — Here's Your 100% Match

On the left, some orange slices on a plate on the grass, and on the right, Missi Pyle raising her eyebrows while wearing a velvet tracksuit as Mrs. Beauregarde in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory labeled the sporty parent
Getty Images/ Warner Bros. Pictures

Maybe you're destined to be a dog parent!

Take this quiz by beachytulip here!

7. If You Can Get 15/17 Of This General Trivia Correct, You're The Smartest Person I Know

A screenshot of the question what is osmophobia with the incorrect answer the fear of rabbits selected and the fear of smells being shown as the correct answer
BuzzFeed/iamlillypad / Via buzzfeed.com

I honestly didn't expect this quiz to be THAT difficult...

Take this quiz by iamlillypad here!

8. How Old Are You Mentally? Eat Just Desserts To Find Out

On the left, a 2 balloon and a 3 balloon, and on the right, America Ferrera eating flan as Betty on Ugly Betty
Getty Images / ABC

Your mental age probably doesn't match up with your actual age!

Take this quiz by avilam here!

9. Order Mac 'N' Cheese To Find Out Which Bath & Body Works Scent You're Most Like

On the left, some cavatappi mac and cheese labeled Japanese Cherry Blossom, and on the right, some macaroni with bacon pieces on top labeled Strawberry Pound Cake
Getty Images

Do you like fancy-schmancy mac 'n' cheese, or do you prefer to keep it simple?

Take this quiz by brookespieler1 here!

10. Most People Can't, But Let's See If You Can Spot The Lies In These Relationship Texts

On the left, Nate and Cassie from Euphoria making out, and on the right, a screenshot of a text message where someone says who was that woman in the photo with you and someone else replies she&#x27;s a colleague from my new jpb, we had a team building event
HBO/Apple

Put your texting knowledge to the test! 

Take this quiz by wishmeluck here!

