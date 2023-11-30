Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Quiz badge
  • Quiz Pack badge

November Is Over, Which Means It's Time To Celebrate By Taking The Top 10 BuzzFeed Community Quizzes Of The Month

Cozy up on the couch with these fun quizzes!

Taylor Owens
by Taylor Owens

BuzzFeed Staff

🚨 ATTENTION!!! 🚨 This is NOT a quiz! It's a collection of the top BuzzFeed Community quizzes from November – all in one place for your convenience.

1. I'll Reveal Your Biggest Red Flag, But First You Have To Eat An International Feast

One the left, some mac and cheese labeled always late, and on the right, some fried chicken labeled overthinking
Getty Images

Hey, nobody's perfect!

Take this quiz by hazelyxlee here!

2. Think You're A Disney Expert? Prove It By Identifying These Movies From Random Side Characters

Hercules side characters with burned hair, frowning
Disney

Maybe all of those Disney marathons will pay off!

Take this quiz by flowersandsunshine here!

3. What Type Of Guy Is Best For You?

On the left, Judd Nelson as Bender in The Breakfast Club with Bad Boy typed under his chin, and on the right, Domhnall Gleeson as Tim in About Time with Mr. Romantic typed under his chin
Universal Pictures

Smart guys are the BEST!

Take this quiz by oliviagallagher here!

4. I'm Not Saying It's Impossible...But I Seriously Doubt Anyone Will Be Able To Get 20/20 On This Tough General Knowledge Quiz

Ice Spice looking down and cringing in a Dunkin&#x27; commercial
Dunkin' / Via youtube.com

VERY few people will ace this.

Take this quiz by lady_emerald here!

5. Pick Your Meals For A Day And I'll Tell You What Your 2024 Will Look Like

on the left, a slice of pepperoni pizza on a paper plate labeled a glow-up, and on the right, a slice of cheesecake topped with caramel sauce labeled new love
Getty Images

It'll be here before you know it...

Take this quiz by therealalora here!

6. Everyone Is Like A Certain Type Of Mean Girl — Here's Which One You Are

On the left, Emma Roberts sitting up in bed and smirking as Chanel in Scream Queens labeled Straight Up Sadist, and on the right, Regina George from Mean Girls blowing a kiss labeled Queen Bee of Strategy
Fox/Paramount Pictures

"You are a mean girl!"

Take this quiz by kenxa here!

7. Which NFL Power Couple Matches Your Vibe Based On Your Favorite Things?

On the left, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walking outside and holding hands together, and on the right, Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle posing together on the red carpet with a two hearts emoji in between the two pictures
Gotham/GC Images / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Sports + romance?? Oh, I'm in.

Take this quiz by nflcouples here!

8. Pile A Mile-High Tall Thanksgiving Plate To Find Out Which Letter Your Soulmate's Name Starts With

On the left, some gnocchi mac n cheese, in the middle, Lorelai and Luke from Gilmore Girls kissing, and on the right, a slice of pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream
Getty Images/ The WB / Getty Images

Love is in the air!

Take this quiz by 7711april here!

9. I Can Accurately Guess Which Generation You're From Based On Your Ideal Thanksgiving Plate

On the left, Jenna Ortega labeled Gen Z, and on the right, a plate with turkey, cranberry sauce, green beans, and mashed potatoes
Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images

If you prefer more traditional foods, you're proooobably a boomer.

Take this quiz by flowersandsunshine here!

10. Just 19 Trivia Questions That May Truly Stump You From The Start

A screenshot of the question what is celebrated on February 2 and is also a holiday with the incorrect answer Presidents&#x27; Day selected
BuzzFeed/kimberleymolden / Via buzzfeed.com

I'll be so, SO impressed if you can score 19/19.

Take this quiz by kimberleymolden here!

Shout out to all of our incredible Community Contributors for their A+++ work this month! Wanna make some quizzes of your own? Get the info you need to get started here! You can also check out our Community Page if you need some inspiration!