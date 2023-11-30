Community·Posted 16 hours agoNovember Is Over, Which Means It's Time To Celebrate By Taking The Top 10 BuzzFeed Community Quizzes Of The MonthCozy up on the couch with these fun quizzes!by Taylor OwensBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 🚨 ATTENTION!!! 🚨 This is NOT a quiz! It's a collection of the top BuzzFeed Community quizzes from November – all in one place for your convenience. 1. I'll Reveal Your Biggest Red Flag, But First You Have To Eat An International Feast Getty Images Hey, nobody's perfect!Take this quiz by hazelyxlee here! 2. Think You're A Disney Expert? Prove It By Identifying These Movies From Random Side Characters Disney Maybe all of those Disney marathons will pay off!Take this quiz by flowersandsunshine here! 3. What Type Of Guy Is Best For You? Universal Pictures Smart guys are the BEST!Take this quiz by oliviagallagher here! 4. I'm Not Saying It's Impossible...But I Seriously Doubt Anyone Will Be Able To Get 20/20 On This Tough General Knowledge Quiz Dunkin' / Via youtube.com VERY few people will ace this.Take this quiz by lady_emerald here! 5. Pick Your Meals For A Day And I'll Tell You What Your 2024 Will Look Like Getty Images It'll be here before you know it...Take this quiz by therealalora here! 6. Everyone Is Like A Certain Type Of Mean Girl — Here's Which One You Are Fox/Paramount Pictures "You are a mean girl!"Take this quiz by kenxa here! 7. Which NFL Power Couple Matches Your Vibe Based On Your Favorite Things? Gotham/GC Images / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Sports + romance?? Oh, I'm in.Take this quiz by nflcouples here! 8. Pile A Mile-High Tall Thanksgiving Plate To Find Out Which Letter Your Soulmate's Name Starts With Getty Images/ The WB / Getty Images Love is in the air!Take this quiz by 7711april here! 9. I Can Accurately Guess Which Generation You're From Based On Your Ideal Thanksgiving Plate Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images If you prefer more traditional foods, you're proooobably a boomer.Take this quiz by flowersandsunshine here! 10. Just 19 Trivia Questions That May Truly Stump You From The Start BuzzFeed/kimberleymolden / Via buzzfeed.com I'll be so, SO impressed if you can score 19/19.Take this quiz by kimberleymolden here! Shout out to all of our incredible Community Contributors for their A+++ work this month! Wanna make some quizzes of your own? Get the info you need to get started here! You can also check out our Community Page if you need some inspiration!