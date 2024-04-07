You’ll Wish You’d Bought These 39 Beauty And Skincare Products Forever Ago

1. A sheer and glossy Clinique lipstick in a deceptively named "black honey" color. This balm-like formula melts into your lips, offering you a unique-to-you shade. Plus, you'll be right on trend rocking this TikTok-famous lip!
Promising review: "This 'almost lipstick' is exactly that, and I am a big fan! The color just seems to accent my lips in a positive way, with just the right amount of color. I do add some clear lip gloss over top of it because I like a bit more shine, but that's a personal preference. It looks VERY dark in the tube, but it is not that way on my lips. I'm pretty amazed, quite honestly. It truly is 'as advertised.' I will buy it again without hesitation." —BAM
2. A vegan and cruelty-free skin-tightening Sol de Janeiro body cream made with coconut and açai oil. Its caffeine-rich formula stimulates circulation to help you get smoother-looking skin.
Promising review: "I could NOT believe how quickly I saw results after starting to use this on my dear old booty. The improvement was so noticeable I've also started to use it on my thighs as well, just to see if I can tighten up any of my cellulite-y bits there, too. But my butt looks amazing!" —Sara Fauth
3. A rejuvenating eye cream because its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to help start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what it says. This was immediate! I saw the softening of my wrinkles and crow's-feet. It's amazing. I will be buying this again and again." —melisa delaney
4. A long-lasting mascara formulated to give you bold and intense lashes even *you* will think are falsies. Salon quality at a fraction of the cost? Yes, please!
Promising review: "I NEVER write reviews unless I either really love something or hate it, and I LOVE THIS MASCARA. I am a mascara fanatic; I buy mascara constantly, always trying to find the best one. So, this mascara is super cheap and the best one I've bought so far. This mascara doesn't clump (unless you don't know what you're doing), and it has great volume and thickness. You can use one coat to be subtle, or you can keep building it up. It also lasts all day. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS! It's a steal. Better than all the higher-end mascaras I've tried and the drugstore ones. I will most definitely be buying another one when my current one runs out." —Amazon Customer
5. An eyelash comb that'll help you de-clump your mascara and separate your eyelashes so you don't sacrifice your fierce lewk!
6. And a magical mascara remover since it'll remove that stubborn (but admittedly long-lasting) waterproof mascara. It applies a liquid that melts away makeup while nourishing skin with camellia oil, almond oil, argan oil, and wild rose oil.
And BuzzFeed writer Melanie Aman is in love with this thing:
"This stuff is MAGICAL. I have stick-straight Asian lashes that refuse to hold a curl with wetter mascara formulas. As a result, I have to use waterproof mascara, which is a total pain to remove at night. Instead of rubbing my eyes raw with makeup removers that burn, I apply this like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and my waterproof mascara MELTS. Then I go in with a micellar water–soaked cotton pad and my mascara is gone in 1–2 passes."
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. It definitely does the trick, and it’s super portable." —Mbae
7. A moisturizing and vitamin E-infused makeup-correcting stick because having to completely remove your makeup to correct a mistake wastes time you simply do not have.
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton buds dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine
8. A buildable E.l.f. Cosmetics brow gel for brows so voluminous you'll think you were born with them!
Promising review: "This is hands down the best brow stuff out there. I don't know what sorcery is in it, but it's magical! It's sort of sheer, but it also dries down like a hair gel; it 'sets' your brows in addition to shading them. You can load it up and fill in where you're a bit sparse and then feather it out just to keep it all even after it sets a bit. I buy this stuff six at a time because I'm terrified E.l.f. will discontinue it. It really is an amazing product, and it lasts until you wash it off." —ShopTeacher
9. A plant-based, color-changing blush that reacts to your skin's pH level to create a natural-looking color. No need to waste time finding the perfect shade. It'll absorb super quickly so you'll have vibrant skin in no time!
Youthforia is a woman-owned small business aiming to make makeup that's not only good for your skin but is also not bad for you to sleep in! The founder, Fiona Co Chan, even tested the blush by sleeping in it for two months! They are passionate about being environmentally friendly and reducing their use of fossil fuels.
Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup, and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it, too, because I wanted to see the color change again, and it lasted a really long time for her. The texture was smooth, and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
10. A skin-evening eyeshadow primer because you didn't perfect your pink-to-orange ombré and cat-eye eyeliner for it to melt before the whole world could see it! This clear, waterproof primer will have you thanking it later.
Promising review: "This product is magical. I have very oily skin that tends to mess with my makeup as a whole. I have hooded eyes and a little extra skin. This is all perfect for mascara on eye socket bone, shifting shadows, and terrible eyeliner — this fixes it all. It holds my eyeshadow in place, no mascara gets on the bone, and eyeliner stays on all day. It's so great. For reference, I have tried all the drugstore options plus Urban Decay. Highly recommend and will be repurchasing." —TheGooGooMuck
11. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "If you suffer from dry and damaged hair, this is a must! I usually don't write reviews. Honestly, I don't write them at all, but I just wanted to let you know that this product is worth it. I've had dry and damaged hair for years due to coloring, weather, and bad care. I saw a post about this product and decided to give it a try. This is my second day using it, and I see a huge difference! My hair is so soft, and the ends feel healthy. It doesn't feel like I'm touching hay anymore. This is a must! I washed my hair with shampoo and conditioner, dried it with a towel, and waited about 5–10 minutes before putting the product. Let the product do its magic for about 25 minutes, then wash it and let it air dry. I strongly recommend buying this!" —Diego Jimenez
