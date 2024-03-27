If You’re Type-A And Don’t Have These 34 WFH Essentials, You’re Truly Missing Out

Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD, and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids at home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day, but holy cow, they are a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried multiple pairs of earplugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…the list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores to manageable and sleep-able levels without cutting off all sounds. If one of our children comes into the room, the phone rings, etc., I can still hear and remain safe. They are not noise canceling; they are noise reducing. They are so reasonably priced that I have a pair next to my bed, on my desk, and in my cars. Highly highly recommend!!!" —Christina

Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in nine colors).