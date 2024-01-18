36 Things You'll Wanna Hug Your Delivery Person For Getting To You (But Please Don't)

1. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that can help remove dark spots and fine lines.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I thought this was just an overhyped item, but within the first two days I saw a noticeable difference in the glow and texture of my face. After a week, even more so. I already have a pretty solid skincare routine so I didn’t think this would make the big impact that it did. I highly recommend and it will definitely be a staple of my routine from now on." —andy
Get it from Amazon for $13.88.
2. A fun reverse coloring book where you get to show off your creativity by drawing lines around where colors already exist. Create a detailed portrait or let whimsy take over and allow you to free-draw whatever comes to mind.
3. A set of 120 gel pens because the early '00s called and everyone wants a temporary flower tattoo on their hand. Or get yourself a coloring book and go absolutely off.
4. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A Taylor Swift-inspired mug with lyrics from Bejeweled to help remind you that no matter what you've been through, you still shine.
Happy Java Queen is a small Etsy shop whose mugs all have cute, inspiring messages on them so you start your day the right way!
Promising review: "This mug rules. So cute and the black inside really make the colors pop! Excellent (and fast) customer service." —Ashli Oldham
Get it from Happy Java Queen on Etsy for $15 (available in three colors).
6. A huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!
Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).
7. A cute chew-resistant plush toy with an ultrasonic squeaker only your dog can hear so they can have fun and you can have silence.
Promising review: "I have an auditory processing disorder and that makes squeak toys very difficult for me. I always had to be very careful as to what toys my good girl could have. This has solved all the problems! The only sound I can hear is the air being pushed out and she goes nuts for it! Best of both worlds! If only all dog toys were like this!" —V. F.
Get it from Amazon for $15.89+ (available in six styles).
8. Some cloud bath bombs for a spa-like treatment in the comfort of your own home. Plus, these shea butter bath bombs explode into a rainbow of colors! How fun is that?!
Promising review: "These bath bombs are so cute. There are four individually wrapped clouds inside a beautiful box. The packaging is very, very pretty. I could imagine these being really fun for kids to get them excited about a bath, or as a great gift for someone who loves unicorns and rainbows! They make a nice stream of rainbow bubbles as soon as placed in the water and fizz for about five minutes or so. All the clouds smells wonderful and the bath made my skin feel very soft from the shea butter." —Rahil Memon
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99 (also available as a four-pack).
9. An Essence mascara if you're looking for bold and intense lashes even *you* will think came from falsies. Salon quality at a fraction of the cost? Yes, please!
10. A pack of four big acrylic hair claws with a trendy matte finish since your outfit starts at the tippy-top with what hair accessories you're wearing.
11. A wireless Bluetooth karaoke mic so you can sing your heart out anywhere at any time. This can also just be used as a speaker if you've lost your voice attempting Olivia Rodrigo's falsetto.
13. A compact 8-in-1 air fryer to get your chef on without breaking a sweat. You can have fried food without all the fuss — aka no oil needed to make fries. Get evenly cooked and perfectly crisp meals every time, from baked goods to chicken wings!
14. A super-colorful 15-piece makeup brush set if you wanna ensure your lewks are just as bold and beautiful.
Promising review: "I knew nothing about this brand so I wasn't sure what to expect. I was drawn to the fun colors, which match my room. I was amazed by the quality of these brushes. They are made well with sturdy handles and super soft bristles. They also wash well. Zero shedding." —gina diodati
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
15. A book of 642 tiny things to draw so you can give yourself the gift of curing random bouts of boredom. This lil' guided journal will help you become the best doodler there is.
This book is only 5.4 inches tall, so it'll easily fit in a stocking — multiple reviewers on Amazon said they purchased as a stocking stuffer!
Promising review: "My girlfriend got me this book as a gift a few years ago, and it turned out to be even better than I expected! The prompts are super fun, and help you to think outside of the box even during those moments when you feel like you have no ideas. It's great to casually doodle in while passing time since you don't have to think of what to draw, but it also can be really helpful when brainstorming for creative projects. My girlfriend is a visual artist and graphic designer, and she loves using it to play around with ideas and make her think of things she never would have thought of without it. Plus, it's small and super portable! Highly recommend!" —Jonathan Mazzei
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
16. A darling Harry Styles-inspired necklace with the words "we'll be alright" etched in his handwriting because the reminder is especially nice and necessary these days.
17. A pinup girl-inspired dishwasher magnet so you always know whether what's in there is dirty or clean.
18. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — just because the Count has a garlic aversion doesn't mean he can't help you mince a little for your homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $25.95.