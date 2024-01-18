Skip To Content
    36 Things You'll Wanna Hug Your Delivery Person For Getting To You (But Please Don't)

    Just a good old fashioned "thank you" will suffice.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that can help remove dark spots and fine lines.

    before photo of a reviewer with cheek breakouts and acne scars next to an after photo of the same reviewer whose cheeks are now much more even and all their breakouts are gone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical because I thought this was just an overhyped item, but within the first two days I saw a noticeable difference in the glow and texture of my face. After a week, even more so. I already have a pretty solid skincare routine so I didn’t think this would make the big impact that it did. I highly recommend and it will definitely be a staple of my routine from now on." —andy

    Get it from Amazon for $13.88.

    2. A fun reverse coloring book where you get to show off your creativity by drawing lines around where colors already exist. Create a detailed portrait or let whimsy take over and allow you to free-draw whatever comes to mind.

    the cover of the reverse coloring book
    reviewer image of a colorful page of the coloring book with lines that create the outline of a princess
    Workman Publishing Company, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

    3. A set of 120 gel pens because the early '00s called and everyone wants a temporary flower tattoo on their hand. Or get yourself a coloring book and go absolutely off.

    reviewer image of the gel pens next to an open notebook with notes written in blue and purple gel ink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I'm a relative newcomer to gel pens. I've been using colored pencils for so long to draw and, in recent years, color in adult coloring books, but I've come back to mandalas and it's been recommended that I try gel pens for those. Since Shuttle makes such wonderful professional colored pencils (I really can't say enough good things about their pencils), I decided this would be a good place to start. The colors are vibrant and clear, and I haven't had any issue with them bleeding through good-quality paper in a coloring book I'm using them in, nor on 160-lb card stock and heavy sketch pad paper. Overall, very pleased with this purchase.” —@recovered_colorista 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    4. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.

    A light up duck laying on its side with a face of just complete bone deep existential despair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99

    5. A Taylor Swift-inspired mug with lyrics from Bejeweled to help remind you that no matter what you've been through, you still shine.

    a model holding up the bejeweled mug
    Happy Java Queen / Etsy

    Happy Java Queen is a small Etsy shop whose mugs all have cute, inspiring messages on them so you start your day the right way!

    Promising review: "This mug rules. So cute and the black inside really make the colors pop! Excellent (and fast) customer service." —Ashli Oldham

    Get it from Happy Java Queen on Etsy for $15 (available in three colors).

    6. A huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!

    a model hugging a large banana duck plushie
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).

    7. A cute chew-resistant plush toy with an ultrasonic squeaker only your dog can hear so they can have fun and you can have silence.

    image of reviewer handing the plush toy to their small dog
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have an auditory processing disorder and that makes squeak toys very difficult for me. I always had to be very careful as to what toys my good girl could have. This has solved all the problems! The only sound I can hear is the air being pushed out and she goes nuts for it! Best of both worlds! If only all dog toys were like this!" —V. F.

    Get it from Amazon for $15.89+ (available in six styles).

    8. Some cloud bath bombs for a spa-like treatment in the comfort of your own home. Plus, these shea butter bath bombs explode into a rainbow of colors! How fun is that?!

    cloud shaped bath bomb
    rainbow foam coming from cloud bath bomb
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These bath bombs are so cute. There are four individually wrapped clouds inside a beautiful box. The packaging is very, very pretty. I could imagine these being really fun for kids to get them excited about a bath, or as a great gift for someone who loves unicorns and rainbows! They make a nice stream of rainbow bubbles as soon as placed in the water and fizz for about five minutes or so. All the clouds smells wonderful and the bath made my skin feel very soft from the shea butter." —Rahil Memon

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99 (also available as a four-pack).

    9. An Essence mascara if you're looking for bold and intense lashes even *you* will think came from falsies. Salon quality at a fraction of the cost? Yes, please!

    a reviewer with mascara on their left eye
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews of products but this one is worth it!!! I loooove it! For the price, it is the best mascara I have ever used, hands down! My lashes are short and very light-colored. This stuff lasts all day and doesn’t smudge and is reasonably easy to remove with makeup remover. My new fave mascara for sure!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Check out BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd's Essence Lash Princess mascara review!

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    10. A pack of four big acrylic hair claws with a trendy matte finish since your outfit starts at the tippy-top with what hair accessories you're wearing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “I didn't even think they made these clips anymore! I haven't been able to find them in stores and didn't even think about looking online, then I just happened upon these and I am SOOOO HAPPY!! I can twist my hair up and snap one of these babies on in seconds and BAM! Instant relief from the heat and it keeps my hair out of my face. All without giving me a tension headache like most clips and ponytail holders do.” —melanie hawkins

    Get them from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in 11 color combinations).

    11. A wireless Bluetooth karaoke mic so you can sing your heart out anywhere at any time. This can also just be used as a speaker if you've lost your voice attempting Olivia Rodrigo's falsetto.

    image of reviewer holding rose gold karaoke mic
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I only wish that I would have bought this sooner. I’ve karaokied alone and with others every day since it came. One day it was all that I did all day. I ate meals but not a chore or responsibility... just hard-core karaoke. I found it best to pull up YouTube scrolling lyrics on the TV and then use the microphone to project my voice but you can have both come through the microphone easily. I can’t wait to use it in the car on a girls' trip. I just bought a second one for duets and have plans to send a couple as gifts. Great purchase!!" —Susie Q

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in 15 colors).

    12. A squeaky blunt-shaped chew toy that your pup will love ~chilling out~ with!

    reviewer image of a small dog with the doobie squeak toy
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I came here because my dog got into my Amazon and ordered this toy. In fact, it appears she had these on subscription! I had my suspicions with the strange smells coming from her crate and the sudden disappearance of my lighters. I wasn't upset, I was just disappointed that she didn't tell me about her habit. After a long talk, we set some boundaries and she now understands it is not acceptable take her dog doobie on walks.” —Aztinoz

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    13. A compact 8-in-1 air fryer to get your chef on without breaking a sweat. You can have fried food without all the fuss — aka no oil needed to make fries. Get evenly cooked and perfectly crisp meals every time, from baked goods to chicken wings!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “We LOVE our new air fryer. We have made fried Twinkies and Oreos, steak, fries, tacos, veggies, bacon, French toast, chicken wings, and so many other things in it. The meat comes out crispy and juicy. Cooking time is cut in half or more. Such a convenient appliance.” —Georgia McBride

    Get it from Amazon for $72.61.

    14. A super-colorful 15-piece makeup brush set if you wanna ensure your lewks are just as bold and beautiful.

    reviewer image of the colorful makeup brushes
    image of reviewer's hand holding the set of makeup brushes
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I knew nothing about this brand so I wasn't sure what to expect. I was drawn to the fun colors, which match my room. I was amazed by the quality of these brushes. They are made well with sturdy handles and super soft bristles. They also wash well. Zero shedding." —gina diodati

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99.

    15. A book of 642 tiny things to draw so you can give yourself the gift of curing random bouts of boredom. This lil' guided journal will help you become the best doodler there is. 

    a hand next to the book for scale
    www.amazon.com

    This book is only 5.4 inches tall, so it'll easily fit in a stocking — multiple reviewers on Amazon said they purchased as a stocking stuffer!

    Promising review: "My girlfriend got me this book as a gift a few years ago, and it turned out to be even better than I expected! The prompts are super fun, and help you to think outside of the box even during those moments when you feel like you have no ideas. It's great to casually doodle in while passing time since you don't have to think of what to draw, but it also can be really helpful when brainstorming for creative projects. My girlfriend is a visual artist and graphic designer, and she loves using it to play around with ideas and make her think of things she never would have thought of without it. Plus, it's small and super portable! Highly recommend!" —Jonathan Mazzei

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    16. A darling Harry Styles-inspired necklace with the words "we'll be alright" etched in his handwriting because the reminder is especially nice and necessary these days.

    a gold and a silver we&#x27;ll be alright necklace against a soft pink background
    Le Petite Sprout / Etsy

    Le Petite Sprout is an  AAPI female-owned small business based in California whose Harry Styles-inspired jewelry will make you feel closer to the UK singer.

    Promising review: “Absolutely in love with this necklace! The quality is so nice and it’s the perfect little reminder from my favorite person! 'Fine Line' is so special to me, specifically these lyrics :) And having a necklace with these words in his handwriting is everything for me.” —Emma Papale 

    Get it from Le Petite Sprout on Etsy for $29.99+ (available in two colors and two chain lengths).

    17. A pinup girl-inspired dishwasher magnet so you always know whether what's in there is dirty or clean.

    reviewer holding the circle magnet, one half of which says &quot;clean&quot; and shows a smiling housewife, and the other half says &quot;dirty&quot; and features a pinup girl
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I love this dishwasher magnet! Cute and sassy! I'm constantly reminding my kids to put their dishes in the dishwasher and they're like, 'but I thought the dishwasher was clean.' Well, as long as I remember to flip the magnet appropriately, there are no excuses.” —karlitacat 

    Get it from Amazon for $7.44.

    18. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — just because the Count has a garlic aversion doesn't mean he can't help you mince a little for your homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!

    A reviewer twisting a vampire shaped garlic crusher and showing the garlic inside
    The garlic crusher sitting on a counter
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie

    Get it from Amazon for $25.95

    19. A 3-in-1 charging station if you need an easy way to keep your Apple devices safe, organized, and fully charged. No more mangled and tangled cables!