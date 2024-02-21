32 Skincare Products With Results So Impressive, You’ll Wish You Had Them A Long Time Ago

1. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that may help remove dark spots and fine lines.
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years, and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving on to K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable, but it has gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc
Get it from Amazon for $17.
2. An exfoliating glove to help you bring the spa experience home. Easily lift away dead skin to reveal soft and glowy skin.
Promising review: "Although the process of removing dead skin was gross, the results were worth it! My skin felt incredibly soft and smooth, and it was well-prepped for my after-bath products. I am so impressed with how effective this mitt is in removing everything and leaving me with a glowing complexion. I can't stop raving about it. I am completely obsessed!" —KC Morris
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in a pack of two).
3. Paula's Choice BHA liquid exfoliant if you're sensitive to scents but want to gently unclog your pores, as well as exfoliate and brighten your skin. This unscented leave-on formula is even gentle enough for daily use (though you may need to work up to it!).
Promising review: "I bought this in a dark time: My skin texture was garbage, all my pores were massive, I had clogged pores all over my face, and I was just waiting for them to become actual acne. I got this because I just wanted SOMETHING to help with my skin texture while I waited for my oral prescription. Now listen here — THE FIRST time I used it, I saw a difference. My forehead and my cheeks right to the side of my nose were flawless. I don’t know what kind of stuff was in it that provided immediate results. I thought maybe that was just 'fake' results, like it has something to gloss over the skin surface to give the appearance of smoothness. But then I used this stuff twice a day for four days, and alllll of the tiny red pimples all over my cheeks and forehead were gone and my pores STAYED small! I am telling you. This product has changed my whole face in under a week. It’s so clear! I expect to have full celebrity skin going forward. You have to try this. You barely need to use any of it, too. It’s a thicker gel liquid, so it smooths on so easily and you don’t have to use a ton like with a toner or micellar water. I’m just shook. I’ll buy this for the rest of my life!!" —K Fied
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
4. A rejuvenating eye cream with vegan ingredients that absorb quickly into the skin to start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what is says. This was immediate! I saw softening of my wrinkles and crow's feet. It’s amazing. I will be buying this again and again." —melisa delaney
Get it from LilyAna Naturals on Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes).
5. Or some 24-karat gold under-eye gel masks so you can get a little help from hyaluronic acid and collagen to revive your tired eyes.
Promising reviews: "These eye patches are very moisturizing and EXTREMELY REFRESHING! They are so cool to the skin when you put them on. I even put them in the fridge to get a really refreshing feeling. Perfect for relaxing at the end of a long day." —Ashley Bell
"Just got these today and put a set on after I showered. Left them on for about 40 minutes and when I took them off I could already see results! I was so surprised as I usually don't have much luck with products like this. The dark circles I have under my eyes were brighter and the area already looked tighter/taut." —Kirst
Get a pack of 20 pairs from Amazon for $19.95 (available in larger pack sizes).
6. A nail and cuticle repair oil that'll help soften cuticles and strengthen your nails when used daily.
Promising review: "My nails have always been cracked, thin, and brittle. I read about this product and decided to give it a try. It’s the first time I have been able to grow out my nails. I’m so amazed by this product that I had to come back to write my first review. It really works!!" —Stace
Get it from Amazon for $7.92+ (available in three sizes).
7. A vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid, retinol, and salicylic acid to help brighten skin and clear acne. This is perfect for anyone who prefers serums with multiple actives so you don't need to apply them separately. Fresh-looking skin is just a bottle away!
Promising review: "This product is just perfect for my skin type! I’m using it every night and it’s helping me a lot with my post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation problems caused by my last acne outbreak. I have been using this product for 1.5 months and the results are visible. My skin looks more hydrated and the dark spots have cleared. (I’m also using benzoyl peroxide-based acne treatment to control my acne while I’m using this product)." —Desiree
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. Or a gentle, plant-based face serum whose blend of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel, and jojoba oil can help even skin tone and reveal your inner radiance.
Promising review: "I am prone to a chin breakout during that time of the month. After reading so many reviews, I gave this a shot, and I'm very glad I did. My skin has cleared up considerably in the three months I've been using this product. I put it on every morning under my makeup, after my shower, and again before bed. WOW, my skin looks so great! The texture is smoother, I have even less small acne than before, and overall, I see a marked improvement in my complexion. Love this stuff and will continue to buy it over and over each time the bottle runs out." —C. Morris
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in two sizes).
9. Hydrocolloid acne patches for times when you feel a pimple coming on. Wear one of these overnight and wake up to find that your acne gunk has been absorbed by the patch.
Promising review: “I wasn't sure if this would hold up to its promise...but it did! I used this on a massive zit growing on my nose making me look like Rudolph, and the first night, it took down the swelling a bit and lessened the redness. Day two it was significantly smaller in width and circumference! If that doesn't help you decided to purchase this, nothing will." —Cassee Colson
Get 36 patches from Amazon for $11.97.
10. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll remove years' worth of calluses quick and easy. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. Or a vegan urea foot cream to rehydrate dry, callused, and cracked feet. Get ready to strut your stuff in open-toe sandals!
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this topical product to heal broken, dry, callused feet and toes. I ignored my foot care for quite a bit while pregnant (I couldn't reach!) and then postpartum a bit. After the winter in the desert, my heels and large toe pads were cracked and parched. I used this product every day for 10 days, and the results were amazing! I slathered it on after my shower in the morning, put on socks, and wore that during the day for 10 days. My feet are healed with no trace of dryness. Even my toenails are improved and hydrated. My hands are also healed (constantly washing hands) from applying to my feet and rubbing the rest in. I highly recommend this product for anyone suffering from super dry, cracked feet. It works — it is thick, so cover with socks and let the warmth and barrier marinate your dry feet and toes into soft, beautiful skin!" —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
12. A vegan and paraben-free self-tanner if you simply won't have the time to lay in the sun to get the glow you deserve. Get the tan of your dreams in just an hour!
Promising review: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in six shades).
13. A tub of O'Keeffe's hypoallergenic hand cream for anyone suffering from dry, cracked, and sensitive skin. It restores moisture, promotes healing, and creates a protective layer on the skin's surface that locks in moisture.
Promising review: "I have suffered from splitting and cracking fingers every fall and winter for years. I tried Eucerin, Lubriderm, and Gold Bond creams, but none seemed to relieve the splitting from reoccurring. I tried O'Keeffe's Working Hand Cream, and within two-and-a-half days, the splitting and cracking were no longer a factor. Since using the cream, I have not suffered any more cracking or splitting. I am on a busy schedule and only use it at night when I go to bed. It says it's non-greasy, but you can definitely feel a slick texture on your hands once it is applied. That's why I use it at night before bed when I don't have to open door knobs, touch smartphones, or shake hands. It has the texture of cake icing, goes on smooth, and works into the skin quickly. It has no smell I can detect. I am so glad I found this cream; it has ended years of split and cracked fingers/hands." —T.H.
Get it from Amazon for $9.47.
Our O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream deep dive goes into more details, so be sure to check it out.