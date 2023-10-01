25 Products For Skin That’s So Fresh And So Clean Clean

1. An organic and antioxidant-rich cleansing balm because it can help brighten, hydrate, and even skin as it rids your face of dirt and makeup. Plus, it's only got 10 ingredients in it, so if you're one for a simple solution, this might just be made for you.
Juno & Co. is small skincare business whose products are made with minimal ingredients but offer a maximal result.
Promising review: "I have rosacea and sensitive skin and have had zero issues using this product. I also love that I can remove 100% of my eye makeup with this product without any burning or stinging." —C. Henderson
Get it from Juno & Co. on Amazon for $14.99.
2. And a pack of 20 plant-based Neutrogena cleansing towelettes whose micellar-infused formula conditions as it cleanses. Stop fighting with stubborn makeup that refuses to come off. Now you can have clean and clear skin wherever you go!
Promising reviews: "Face feels clean and refreshed. And the individual packing is very handy when traveling." —D Crain
"This is the best makeup remover I’ve ever used. There is no effort required to swipe my face clean. I don’t recall any fragrance, so it’s light if present. Regular mascara just melts off and you’re left with just fresh, clean skin. I don’t feel the need to wash my face after using, it’s that good. So happy I found this one!" —Allen Ricard
Get it from Amazon for $6.84.
3. A lightweight Jergens wet skin moisturizer to use in the shower so you can get the whole shebang over and done with before you even step out of the bathroom. Plus, your skin will be thanking you for using this shea butter-infused lotion made with hyaluronic acid.
Promising review: "I am extremely impressed with the results. I have always struggled to find a body moisturizer that is both effective and convenient to use, but this product ticks all the boxes. The wet skin formula is so easy to apply: I just step out of the shower, pat my skin dry, and apply the moisturizer directly onto my wet skin. It absorbs quickly and leaves my skin feeling soft, smooth, and nourished. The shea butter oil adds an extra layer of hydration and the scent is light and refreshing. Overall, I am very happy with this product and will definitely be repurchasing it in the future." —Heather Smith
Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
4. An ice roller that'll help freeze those hot spots right in their tracks! Just pop it in the freezer then roll it over your eyelids, neck, and back for some heat (or body ache) relief.
Promising reviews: "This cold roller is amazing! It feels so good on my skin and I feel refreshed afterward. It’s a great beauty tool that you can leave in the freezer and grab when you need. Highly recommend!" —Alison Koning
"I was in the habit of rolling a cold can of soda on my forehead to help with tension headaches and sinus pain, but that was cumbersome and not always cold enough. This ice roller works so well to ease pain from sinuses and tension. It froze very quickly and I felt instant relief. The rolling motion even cleared my sinuses, and I could breathe better right away. I love this. Would highly recommend." —DT
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).
5. A rejuvenating eye cream because its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to help start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what is says. This was immediate! I saw softening of my wrinkles and crow's feet. It’s amazing. I will be buying this again and again." —melisa delaney
Get it from LilyAna Naturals on Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
6. OR! A skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick for help reducing under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars formulated with collagen, retinol, and vitamin C to help hydrate and even out your skin. It's also got turmeric, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamin E to help revitalize and cleanse.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A set of multipurpose dermaplaning razors if you're looking to exfoliate your skin while getting rid of peach fuzz. These are also perfect for shaping your brows when you don't have the time to individually pluck each hair.
Promising review: "I suppose it's my hearty German peasant ancestry, but I've always been a hairy girl. Plucking the more egregious of the thick black hairs required at least a two to three times week. I'd been eying these razors for a while and finally took the plunge. I could not believe how easy and quick it was. After a couple of swipes down my cheek, I noticed that it was done. I thought it was going to take a lot more skill and time. So much easier than tweezers and depilatories!! Wow." —Tara D.
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.94.
9. An all-in-one repairing facial cream with hyaluronic acid because it'll help moisturize, hydrate, repair, AND soothe irritated skin. This also contains snail mucin which aids in exfoliation.
Promising review: "I suffer from stubborn cystic acne. I have never been able to fully clear it from my skin, even with products from dermatologists. After a couple of weeks of using this moisturizer, my skin was CLEAR. It’s truly unbelievable and I have no words to describe how it works other than 'it changed my skincare game!!' I recommend this product to everyone. It leaves your skin feeling soft and firm and has no fragrance, which I love. Please try this." —Austin
Get it from Amazon for $18.50+ (available in two sizes).
10. An acne-fighting face and body wash for anyone with stubborn skin. Formulated using 10% benzoyl peroxide, this wash is gentle on skin but harsh on acne!
Promising review: "For years I have struggled with really embarrassing back acne. I was a field hockey goalie in high school (gross, sweaty pads on my body) and played lacrosse in college (constant sweating under the hot Florida sun). Even after college, my back acne continued and left embarrassing scars. Now I’m 25 and still workout a lot, so my persisting back acne is SO embarrassing. All I ever wanted to do was wear a low open back dress and feel comfortable. And unfortunately, I don’t have health insurance so going to the dermatologist was out of the picture. About to give up and get laser treatment for my back, I ran across this wash and decided to give it a try. And WOW. I actually wish I had taken a before picture, but I think I was too embarrassed by my back to do so. Now I NEVER get back breakouts and it’s even healed some of my scarring! I’m so happy I found this product!! I wish I had found it years ago!" —joanna youssef
Get it from Amazon for $24.92.
11. A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides that'll help you deal with any "chicken skin" flare-ups. This will exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling moisturized!
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING! I have had bumps on the back of my arms and top of my thighs for as long as I can remember. I've used this with a exfoliating sponge TWICE and they are noticeably smaller and my arms actually feel smooth!! I'm sure as I continue to use it they will be gone completely. I rarely write reviews but had to come tell you all how awesome this stuff is if you are dealing with the same problems. NO MORE CHICKEN SKIN!! YAYY" —Taymcg
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12. An exfoliating glove to help you bring the spa experience home. Easily lift away dead skin to reveal soft and glowy skin.
Promising review: "These exfoliating gloves have been a game-changer in my body care routine! They leave my skin soft and supple without feeling raw or red after use. The gloves are not abrasive so they do not leave your skin feeling raw and tender. They get all the dead skin off and even deodorant residue. It’s amazing to see all the dead skin roll off of your body when you use it! I use it about twice to three times a week and I will never look back. My skin has never felt or looked this good!" —Ranyah
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (also available in a pack of two).
13. Paula's Choice BHA liquid exfoliant if you're sensitive to scents but want to gently unclog your pores, as well as exfoliate and brighten your skin. This unscented leave-on formula is even safe enough for daily use.
Promising review: "I bought this in a dark time: My skin texture was garbage, all my pores were massive, I had clogged pores all over my face, and I was just waiting for them to become actual acne. I got this because I just wanted SOMETHING to help with my skin texture while I waited for my oral prescription. Now listen here — THE FIRST time I used it, I saw a difference. My forehead and my cheeks right to the side of my nose were flawless. I don’t know what kind of stuff was in it that provided immediate results. I thought maybe that was just 'fake' results, like it has something to gloss over the skin surface to give the appearance of smoothness. But then I used this stuff twice a day for four days, and alllll of the tiny red pimples all over my cheeks and forehead were gone and my pores STAYED small! I am telling you. This product has changed my whole face in under a week. It’s so clear! I expect to have full celebrity skin going forward. You have to try this. You barely need to use any of it, too. It’s a thicker gel liquid, so it smooths on so easily and you don’t have to use a ton like with a toner or micellar water. I’m just shook. I’ll buy this for the rest of my life!!" —K Fied
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
14. A fan-favorite, pore-cleansing clay mask that creates a powerful (yet gentle) exfoliant sure to rid your skin of any impurities — especially when paired with apple cider vinegar.
Many reviewers also use this as a hair mask!
Promising review: "This is quite possibly the best skincare product I have ever used. I don’t say that lightly as I am a cystic acne sufferer. But holy hell, this mask literally changed my life in less than a week. I've tried everything, but this mask is a godsend. I apply it every single day for exactly 10 minutes before showering. Within three days, my cysts have dried up completely and flattened (which would’ve taken at least two weeks normally). No new pimples have emerged and my skin is younger looking, less spotty, and much softer." —French_Lentil
Check out our Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay deep dive for more satisfying before and afters.
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes).